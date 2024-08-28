Ricochet makes his Dynamite debut against Kyle Fletcher. Plus, Jamie Hayter makes her in-ring return versus Harley Cameron and Hangman Page meets Tomohiro Ishii. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher (w/ Don Callis) - It will be baptism by fire for the newest addition to the AEW men's roster as Ricochet makes his Dynamite debut against Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday night. The former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion arrived in AEW at All In during the Casino Gauntlet Match that was ultimately won by "The Patriarch" Christian Cage. Ricochet has a long history with many competitors on the AEW roster, notably AEW International Champion Will Ospreay, former tag-team partner Matt Sydal and "The Machine" Brian Cage among them. The longtime rivalry with Ospreay plays into Wednesday night's match. Ospreay is a close friend of Fletcher and that might have been what spurred the former ROH World TV Champion to challenge Ricochet for his first singles match. Are there parallels between Fletcher and Ricochet? Perhaps. Both were tag-team first wrestlers before transitioning into singles competition. Ricochet is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion (alongside Sydal twice and Rysuke Taguchi another time), while Fletcher is a former IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Champion as part of Aussie Open with the injured Mark Davis. Both men have proven to be more than capable of wrestling in any division they please. It can be argued, though, that the pressure will be on Ricochet on Dynamite because this is his television debut. The last thing he wants to do is start his AEW singles career with a loss. Can Ricochet pick up a big win or will Fletcher spoil the party?

--

Jamie Hayter vs. Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya) - Jamie Hayter is back in AEW. The former AEW Women's World Champion made her return to the company at All In in her native country last Sunday and made a beeline for the people responsible for putting her on the shelf for 15 months. At Wembley Stadium, Saraya continued to complain that she didn't have a match at All In and declared herself the best wrestler in England. It was then that Hayter made her return and attempted to get her hands on Saraya. Hayter's last match was at Double or Nothing 2023 when she lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm thanks to interference from Saraya. As Saraya's family members and Harley Cameron attempted to keep Hayter away from her, Hayter laid every last one of them out, including Saraya's mother. Hayter is on a collision course with Saraya, but before she can get there, she will make her in-ring return against Cameron on Wednesday night. While Cameron has proven herself to be a tough competitor, the wins haven't exactly been piling up for the Aussie. Cameron heads into Wednesday night's match the loser of eight straight matches. A furious Hayter is unlikely to prove to be the tonic to what ails here. Will Hayter mark her return with a win or will Cameron stop her skid?

--

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii - Spoiler alert: Adam Page and Tomohiro Ishii are going to beat the hell out of one another. Two of the hardest hitters on the roster meet for the first time in AEW on Wednesday night on the heels of the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In where the former AEW World Champion took on three of Ishii's Conglomeration stablemates, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly, at once. Since returning to AEW after an extended break, a dour and vengeful Page's sole focus has been getting his hands on Swerve Strickland, the man who terrorized his family for months. But thus far, Page's quest for revenge has hampered his ability to take care of business, losing high-profile matches to "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin thanks to a loss of focus. He'll need to regain it in order to take on the man who turned the NEVER Openweight Championship into New Japan Pro-Wrestling's workhorse title. One of the most consistent performers of the last decade, Ishii has never actually met Page in singles action, despite sharing the ring with him on a number of occasions over the years. All-time, Ishii is 4-2 against Page in tag-team and multi-man matches. The last time these two men were in the same ring, it was as part of the same team. At Forbidden Door 2023 in Toronto, the team of Ishii, Page, Eddie Kingston and the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) defeated the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA), Konosuke Takeshita and Shota Umino. As opponents, Page and Ishii haven't faced off since World Tag League 2018 when the CHAOS team of Ishii and Toru Yano defeated the Bullet Club duo of Page and Yujiro Takahashi. Which of these two men will emerge victorious from a helluva fight on Dynamite?

--

The Learning Tree ("The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho, "The Redwood" Big Bill and "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith) and Roderick Strong (w/ Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) vs. The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly) and FTW Champion Hook - AEW president and booker Tony Khan is very excited about Wednesday night's all-star eight-man tag that will see some familiar foes face off with one another as Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith and Roderick Strong face off with Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly and Hook. It was at All In where Hook put Jericho into the Redrum to reclaim the FTW Championship after defeating Big Bill on Collision. During the pay-per-view match, Keith became well acquainted with Hook's father, Taz, who put Keith in the Tazmission to prevent him from interfering. The other four men in the match - Strong, Briscoe, Cassidy and O'Reilly - were participants in the Casino Gauntlet Match which was, ahem, won by Christian Cage when he was allowed to pin O'Reilly after he was taken out by a Killswitch chokeslam. You have to think the aim for the four men on the opposite would be to get a pin on either Briscoe or Hook in order to earn themselves a title shot down the line. In late July, the Beast Mortos pinned Briscoe in a trios match and subsequently earned a shot at his ROH World Championship where he was ultimately unsuccessful earlier this month. With no shortage of bad blood brewing here, which quartet will have their hands raised on Wednesday night?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from the new AEW World Champion "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson

- New AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May holds a championship celebration

- For the first time since losing the AEW World Championship at All In, Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) speaks