Jon Moxley makes the first defence of his interim AEW World Championship on Wednesday night when he takes on the House of Black's Brody King. Plus, Scorpio Sky defends his TNT Championship against Wardlow in a street fight. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Interim AEW World Championship match: Jon Moxley (c) (w/ William Regal) vs. Brody King (w/ Julia Hart) - Jon Moxley makes the first defence of his second reign as (interim) AEW World Champion when he meets House of Black's Brody King for the first time. King earned his shot at the title through winning the Royal Rampage battle royal on last Friday night's Rampage, defeating 19 other men. He won the match in style, levelling Darby Allin with a cannonball, locking him in a rear-naked choke and lifting him over the ropes and dropping him like a sack of potatoes. While this is easily King's highest profile match to date in AEW, the Van Nuys, CA native has championship pedigree. Currently one half of the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Champions alongside House of Black leader Malakai Black as the Kings of the Black Throne, King has also held the Ring of Honor and NWA World Tag Team Championships with PCO. Large and imposing, but with a size that belies his speed, King will be a true test for Moxley, especially considering that the champion is fresh off of a bloody and brutal Blood and Guts match on last week's Dynamite. During his first reign as champion, Moxley made nine successful defences before ultimately dropping the belt to Kenny Omega in December of 2020. In order for his second run with the belt to even come close to that, he will have to answer the formidable challenge of King. Can Mox start his reign off right or will King end it before it gets started?

--

Street fight for the TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky (c) (w/ Dan Lambert) vs. "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow - The date of March 16 is seared in the mind of Wardlow. It was on that Wednesday night that the Baltimore native met Scorpio Sky for his TNT title on Dynamite after winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Wardlow appeared to have the match won until the intervention of Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Shawn Spears whose interference ensured that Sky kept his belt. This time around, Wardlow will welcome the extracurriculars because Wednesday night's rematch is a street fight. What that means, though, is that Sky's associates, Men of the Year tag-team partner Ethan Page and manager Dan Lambert with his American Top Team, are very likely going to make their presences known. But the numbers game hasn't been a problem for Wardlow in recent weeks. Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Wardlow laid waste to 20 security guards who had signed on to "Smart" Mark Sterling's lawsuit against him. Wardlow seems intent on nothing standing in his way this time as he looks to grab his first piece of AEW hardware. Can Wardlow claim gold or will Sky's second reign as champion continue?

--

ThunderStorm (AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm) vs. "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ Vickie Guerrero) and "The Problem" Marina Shafir - Four women who are certainly no strangers to one another tangle on Wednesday night when AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa teams with Toni Storm to take on Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. The impetus of this match comes from Rose and Shafir's proclivity to interfere in one another's matches in recent weeks, jumping both Thunder Rosa and Storm after their bouts. Sick of the two-on-ones, Storm and the champion are fighting back. Central to everything, though, is Thunder Rosa's title. The champion has defeated all three of the other women in title matches since defeating Britt Baker for the title in March and has, to date, answered every challenge in front of her. Most recently, Thunder Rosa was victorious over partner Storm at last month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view. While this match is certainly a personal one for Thunder Rosa, it's hard not to view everybody else in the match - including Storm - as women coming after her title. Wednesday's match can be another opportunity to Thunder Rosa to reassert her claim as the best that the AEW women's division has to offer. Will the champion emerge victorious or will Rose and Shafir pick up the win?

--

Swerve in Our Glory ("Limitless" Keith Lee and Shane "Swerve" Strickland) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny) - Are things alright between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland? Maybe? Questions about the cohesiveness of this team have arisen since Strickland eliminated Lee from the Casino Battle Royale during the June 8 edition of Dynamite. In fairness to Swerve, that match was every man for himself, a point that he's tried to make to Lee on a number of occasions. What isn't in question, though, is how well this duo has worked as a team. Since a loss to Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) in their very first match as a team, Lee and Strickland are undefeated in standard tag-team matches, going 7-0. Most recently, the duo was victorious over the Suzuki-gun team of Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado at Forbidden Door. The potential for greatness is quite obvious for Lee and Strickland if they don't get in each other's way. Looking to take advantage of this discord are The Butcher and The Blade. Never ones to turn down a challenge, a victory over Lee and Strickland would go a long way for the Buffalo duo to put the rest of the tag-team division on notice. The Butcher and The Blade are undefeated in their last four standard tag-team matches. The two haven't had a title shot in nearly a year and a win over Swerve and Lee would the perfect declaration of intent. Will Swerve in Our Glory keep rolling or will The Butcher and The Blade stand tall?

--

PLUS:

- A week after reemerging with a new look and aggressive attitude, we will hear from Luchasaurus and Christian Cage