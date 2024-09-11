Jon Moxley explains his shocking betrayal of AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson at All Out. Plus, Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship against Lio Rush and Sammy Guevara meets Ricochet. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Jon Moxley explains his actions at All Out - "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson retained his AEW World Championship at All Out, allowing him to continue on with his career, with a hard-fought victory over "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry, but his victory ended up being a pyrrhic one by the time the evening was over. Following the match, Danielson was laid out by a blindside attack from Killswitch. The plan was for "The Patriarch" Christian Cage to cash in his any time, any place title shot that he won in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. Before he could do that, though, Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemates arrived on the scene and prevented Cage from making it to the ring. As Cage and the rest of the Patriarchy retreated up the ramp, the BCC entered the ring to celebrate with Danielson...or so it seemed. Out of nowhere, Claudio Castagnoli levelled Danielson with a European uppercut. Danielson looked up at Castagnoli with disbelief before he was set upon by Jon Moxley. Moxley and Castagnoli laid waste to Danielson, putting a plastic bag over his head to cut off his oxygen. Wheeler YUTA, clearly not onto the plan, attempted to intervene on behalf of Danielson, but he was held off by "The Bastard" PAC as "The Problem" Marina Shafir kept referee Bryce Remsburg at bay. When they were satisfied with the damage they caused, Moxley, Castagnoli, PAC and Shafir retreated through the crowd as YUTA tended to Danielson, who was eventually taken out of the ring with the help of the medical staff. On Wednesday night, Moxley, whose appearances have been filled with cryptic riddles since his return from a nearly two-month absence, will address his actions and explain his shocking betrayal of a trusted ally. Recall, though, that the BCC began with an alliance between Moxley and Danielson that was brokered by William Regal. Danielson and Moxley were feuding at the time. And what about the AEW World Trios Championships? They're currently held by Castagnoli, PAC and YUTA, but it's clear that YUTA is no longer on the same page. What will Moxley have to say for himself on Dynamite?

--

TNT Championship match: "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry (c) vs. Lio Rush (w/ Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Action Andretti and Leila Grey) - Jack Perry's dream of becoming a double champion and the first wrestler in AEW to hold four different titles came to and end on Saturday night in Chicago at All Out when he failed to wrest away the AEW World Championship from "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. Still, it was a star-making performance from Perry, who gave Danielson everything he could handle. It took a pair of vicious Busaiku knees to finally put Perry away. But Perry won't be concerned with any kind of moral victory when he was out for the company's top prize and will certainly have no time to dwell on the loss with Lio Rush set to challenge for his TNT Championship on Wednesday night. Since claiming the vacant title at June's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Perry has successfully defended the TNT Championship on two occasions, first defeating former Jurassic Express stablemate Marko Stunt in an open challenge before winning a coffin match against Darby Allin at last month's All In at London's Wembley Stadium. Wednesday night's match will be the first one-on-one encounter between the two me. Rush was actually one of the five other men that Perry defeated in the ladder match to claim the title at Forbidden Door. Rush is still in search of his first title in AEW. A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Impact/TNA X-Division Champion and MLW World Middleweight Champion, Rush is no stranger to accolades and Perry will need to bring his A-game to keep his title away from the challenger. Will a new TNT Champion be crowned on Wednesday night?

--

AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Match: "The Glamour" Mariah May (c) vs. Queen Aminata - This past Saturday night at All Out in Chicago, Skye Blue made her return to AEW programming. Tony Schiavone welcomed her onto the stage to address how her rehab from a broken ankle, incurred during a July 20 match against Hikaru Shida, was going in front of her hometown. As she was explaining her recovery, AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May came out on the stage to mock both the city of Chicago and Blue herself. The two went back and forth for a few minutes before May kicked out Blue's bad leg from under her and set on her with punches. Before she could drill the fallen Blue with her own crutch, Queen Aminata rushed out to chase off the champion. A former training partner of Blue's, Aminata came to her aid even though the two haven't seen eye to eye in recent months with Blue attacking Aminata with a cheap shot after Aminata's victory over her on the June 28 edition of Rampage. After the scuffle with the champion on Saturday, Aminata finds herself in a World Title Eliminator Match with May. Like all of AEW's Title Eliminator Matches, the goal for Aminata is simple - defeat May and earn yourself a shot at her AEW Women's World Championship. May and Aminata are no strangers to one another. In fact, May defeated Aminata in her AEW debut back on the Jan. 3 edition of Dynamite. Aminata hopes to settle the score on Wednesday and claim a title shot for herself. Can Aminata even things with May at 1-1 or will the AEW Women's World Champion continue to befuddle her opponent?

--

Ricochet vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara - Two of AEW's preeminent high-flyers face off as Ricochet wrestles his second match on Dynamite against the returning Sammy Guevara. In his Dynamite debut on Aug. 28, Ricochet was victorious in an entertaining encounter with the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. For Guevara, the match is his first on Dynamite since January when he defeated "Absolute" Ricky Starks in singles action. Following an absence of five months, Guevara made his return to action in late July in Ring of Honor where he aligned with "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes. On the Aug. 17 edition of Collision, the team of Guevara and Rhodes defeated the Undisputed Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Now with tag-team gold around his waist, Guevara wants to prove that he's still a threat in the singles division, wrestling his first singles match in an AEW ring since a brutal no-disqualification match loss to Powerhouse Hobbs on the Feb. 24 Collision. Ricochet appears on a collision course with old rival "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay over the AEW International Championship. Ricochet could be seen watching the match on the monitors in the back as Ospreay successfully defended his title in an instant classic over PAC at All Out. Wednesday night's match won't be the first between the two men. Back in 2017 for the Texas-based promotion WrestleCircus, Ricochet defeated Guevara in a singles match. Months later for The Crash in Mexico, the team of Ricochet and Flip Gordon beat Guevara and "Mr. 450" Mecha Wolf. Can Ricochet keep rolling on his way to a title match or will Guevara stop his momentum in its tracks?

--

PLUS:

- A Casino Tag Team Gauntlet Match will determine challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) at AEW Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens later this month