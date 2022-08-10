AEW Dynamite's "Quake at the Lake" is headlined by Jon Moxley putting the AEW Interim World Championship on the line against Chris Jericho. Plus, Darby Allin meets Brody King in a Coffin Match and TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Madison Rayne. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

AEW Interim Championship match: Jon Moxley (c) (w/ William Regal) vs. "Lionheart" Chris Jericho (w/ Jericho Appreciation Society) - Chris Jericho ensured he would face Jon Moxley at "Quake at the Lake" when he submitted Mox's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler YUTA on last week's edition of Dynamite. What was interesting, though, is what move Jericho used to do it. It wasn't the Walls of Jericho, the submission hold he's used for much of the past two decades, but the Lion Tamer. The Lion Tamer is another variation of the Boston Crab that Jericho used earlier in his career. Instead of a traditional Boston Crab, Jericho lowers one knee to raise the angle and increase the leverage of the hold. The reason for going back into his bag of tricks was obvious: to send a message to Moxley. Moxley says he has no interest in facing "The Wizard" Chris Jericho - he wants "Lionheart," the last survivor of the legendary Hart Dungeon and the man who made his name in Japan and Mexico. That man, Moxley believes, can put up a real challenge for his title. Jericho is more than happy to oblige Moxley and the match is a personal one for Jericho. Recall that it was Moxley who ended the reign of "Le Champion" in February on 2020. Jericho would love nothing more than to return the favour. Can Mox keep his belt or will "Le Champion" reemerge?

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. Madison Rayne - No one could ever accuse Jade Cargill of lacking confidence. Wednesday night's match was supposed to be an open challenge for the TBS Championship, but Cargill changed her mind and issued the challenge to Madison Rayne. A four-time Impact Knockouts Champion, Rayne is no stranger to gold herself. She made her AEW in-ring debut on Rampage last Friday with a comfortable win over "Baddie in Training" Leila Grey. The experience gap between Rayne and Cargill is a significant one. But Cargill remains undefeated. Nobody who has stepped in the ring with her thus far has even come close to snatching away her TBS Championship. Even with the edge in match time, Rayne knows that she's fighting an uphill battle, especially with Stokely Hathaway skulking around on the outside. Will Cargill keep rolling or will Rayne mark her arrival in AEW with a championship?

Coffin Match: Darby Allin (w/ Sting) vs. Brody King (w/ Julia Hart) - The bitter rivalry between two men who know each other very well comes to a head on Wednesday night when Darby Allin meets Brody King in a Coffin Match. Up until this point, King has used his size, power and freakish agility to get the better of Allin - not just in AEW, but everywhere. In five of the six singles matches the two have contested, King has come out the victor with a time-limit draw in their first-ever match in 2018. The enmity between the duo was renewed in AEW when King choked out Allin to win the Royal Rampage battle royal on the June 29 edition of Dynamite to earn a shot at Jon Moxley and his AEW Interim World Championship. After his challenge was unsuccessful, Allin approached King with a handshake, but was quickly blown off. From there things took a drastic turn when King viciously attacked Allin at an autograph signing in the Seattle area. When the two met one on one on the July 20 edition of Dynamite, King took Allin out with the Gonzo Bomb. After the match, King once again decided to choke Allin out before the intervention of Sting. But Sting, too, was overcome when King's House of Black associate, Malakai Black, spat the black mist in Sting's face. It was only with the arrival of Miro that the House of Black's assault abated. And where does "The Redeemer" fit into all of this? The victim of the black mist at Forbidden Door, the House of Black has been openly recruiting Miro. Where he stands, though, remains unknown. While he seems open to their advances, he hasn't exactly been forthcoming. Might he make an appearance on Wednesday night? One thing is for certain, though: Allin is the master of the Coffin Match and is undefeated in them in AEW. For the first time in their feud, Allin has to be considered the favourite over King. Which of these two men will avoid the casket closing on them on Wednesday night?

La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade El Idolo and Rush) (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Lucha Bros. (Penta Oscura and Rey Fenix) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - Dynamite plays host to a dream match on Wednesday night when, for the first time ever, Andrade El Idolo and Rush take on Penta Oscura and Rey Fenix. While these men know each other very well, these two duos have never done battle before. Rush and the Lucha Bros. crossed paths on a number of occasions over the years in various Mexican promotions, including AAA, CMLL and the Crash. There is no love lost among these men. Rush and Penta renewed acquaintances last month on Dynamite when Rush picked up the win thanks to a low blow and interference from Andrade and Jose. While Rush and Andrade have been associated with one another for years, the duo has never held gold together and never really regularly tagged. The edge in tag-team experience then obviously falls with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions (and actual brothers), Penta and Fenix. A win in this match for either team would not only be a satisfying one over longtime rivals, but would go a long way to working towards a shot at current AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory (Shane "Swerve" Strickland and Keith Lee). Which duo will come out on top?

"Absolute" Ricky Starks vs. Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter and Anthony Ogogo) - After Powerhouse Hobbs's shocking betrayal of Ricky Starks and the dissolution of Team Taz, QT Marshall and the Factory thought they found themselves a new member in the newly alone Starks. But Starks wanted nothing to do with Marshall or the Factory and blew them off. Because of this perceived impudence, the Factory's Aaron Solo wanted a match with Starks and they will meet on Wednesday night. It is unlikely to go well for Solo. Ricky Starks is currently consumed by his desire for vengeance against Hobbs and Solo is standing in the way of that. There is very likely a spear and Roshambo in Aaron Solo's future. Can Solo make Starks pay for his disrespect or will Starks blow through Solo on his way to Hobbs?

- IWGP, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) make their return to AEW television on Wednesday night.