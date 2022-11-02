Three titles will be on the line on and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is also in action on Wednesday night as AEW Dynamite hits Baltimore. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Championship Eliminator match: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (w/ William Regal) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey) - Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship Eliminator match with Lee Moriarty has taken on new significance since last week's Dynamite. Following his victory over Penta El Zero Miedo, Moxley was the victim of a brutal beating at the hands of Stokely Hathaway's The Firm (Moriarty, "All Ego" Ethan Page, W. Morrissey, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn). What's also significant is that the beating came after Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who had The Firm on retainer and is challenging Moxley for the title at this month's Full Gear pay-per-view, specifically instructed Hathaway to leave Moxley alone to ensure that he's 100 per cent for their match. Shockingly, MJF interceded himself to stop the beatdown, but The Firm then turned their ire on him, viciously attacking him, as well, with Morrissey putting him through a table. On Wednesday, Moxley will have the opportunity to enact some revenge against Moriarty, but it would be wise to ensure that didn't cloud his judgment against an opponent in the biggest match of his career. Like in all AEW World Championship Eliminator matches, should Moriarty win, he will receive a title shot against Moxley. This will be the second time that Moriarty has shared a ring with Moxley. Last spring, Moriarty, alongside Brock Anderson and Dante Martin, fell in trios action against the Blackpool Combat Club's Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler YUTA. While Moriarty has taken on the likes of former world champions Danielson, Christopher Daniels and Jay Lethal in the past, a win on Wednesday night would undoubtedly be the most important of his career. Can Moriarty pick up an enormous victory or will Moxley make him pay for what happened last week?

Three-way match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) vs. AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - For the second time ever, the AEW All-Atlantic Championship will be defended in a three-way match as champion Orange Cassidy takes on both Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. Fenix looks to follow in the footsteps of Death Triangle stablemate "The Bastard" PAC in claiming the title and becoming a double champion. For Luchasaurus, previously one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside friend-turned-foe "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, it's an opportunity to claim his first singles gold in AEW. Cassidy defeated PAC for the title in Toronto on the Oct. 12 edition of Dynamite and has since defended it once, on the Oct. 21 Rampage when he defeated Rush and Preston "10" Vance in a three-way. It will mark the fourth time that Cassidy has faced off with Fenix and the champion will hope it goes better than the first three times. Fenix has won all three meetings with Cassidy, including their only singles match in May of 2020. Fenix will also be well aware that it was Luchasaurus (and Perry) who defeated the Lucha Bros. (Fenix and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship back at the first Dynamite of 2022. The inaugural All-Atlantic Champion, PAC made six successful defences of his title before falling to Cassidy. Will Cassidy make it out of his second defence unscathed?

TBS Championship match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey) vs. "The Problem" Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose) - In case you haven't kept up to date with the AEW women's division in recent weeks, Jade Cargill is still the TBS Champion...she just don't have the belt anymore. She never lost the title, but the title is now in the possession of former AEW Women's World Champion "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose. Rose physically took the title from Cargill early last month and has even been defending it, beating Anna Jay-AS last month in a "championship match." Obviously, the whole situation has enraged Cargill, who wants her belt back. Before she can get her hands on Rose, though, she must go through Rose's associate, "The Problem" Marina Shafir. Shafir heads into the match 8-2 in her last 10 bouts and is coming off of a win over Kennedi Copeland on this week's AEW Dark. This will be Cargill's second title defence against Shafir. On the Apr. 22 edition of Rampage, Cargill put Shafir away with Jaded and intends to do the same on Wednesday night. A win over Shafir would make the undefeated Cargill 40-0 as she looks to get her title back from Rose. Can Shafir pull the upset or will Cargill keep rolling?

ROH World Championship match: "The Ocho" Chris Jericho (c) (w/ Matt Menard and Angelo Parker) vs. ? - Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at AEW Grand Slam in September, Chris Jericho has only defended the title against former champions. Jericho has successfully defended his eighth world championship against Bandido, "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and, most recently, Dalton Castle. On Wednesday night, Jericho will once again put the title on the line, but we don't know his opponent. All that is known is that he will also be a former ROH World Champion. Now who could that be? There are a number of former ROH World Champions on the AEW roster. It's unlikely to be Jay Lethal, who is already scheduled to meet Darby Allin on Wednesday night. But what about Castagnoli, Samoa Joe, Christopher Daniels or Rush? Could it be the newly arrived Matt Taven? One thing is for certain - Jericho will have to be at his best no matter who it is he's set to face.

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) - Last month, we appeared to be headed towards detente between Jay Lethal and Darby Allin. After Allin defeated Lethal on the Oct. 5 edition of Dynamite, Lethal begrudgingly shook Allin's hand, but he did shake his hand. Since then, though, the feud has reignited with Lethal and Sonjay Dutt laying out Allin on a number of occasions. Cryptically, Lethal and Dutt have repeatedly told Allin that they've been in contact with a "close friend" of his who has been advising them on his weaknesses. Allin seemingly has no idea who they're referring to, but conspicuous by his absence in recent weeks has been "The Icon" Sting. Surely, it's not been Sting plotting against his ally? And who's to say that Dutt and Lethal are even being truthful? In any event, we're likely to get more clarity on this situation on Wednesday night. Can Allin make it two in a row over Lethal or will the former ROH World Champion square things up with Allin?

PLUS

- Renee Paquette sits downs with Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and Saraya as the two women are embroiled in a heated feud

- AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed ("The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster hold a birthday bash for "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn