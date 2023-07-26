The Blackpool Combat Club meets Best Friends and Lucha Bros. in a three-way tag match. Plus, Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Championship against AR Foxx and Darby Allin clashes with Swerve Strickland. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor) vs. Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - This three-way tag match was born out of this past Friday night's Death Before Dishonor Ring of Honor pay-per-view. In the main event, Claudio Castagnoli retained the ROH World Championship over "The Bastard" PAC. In the closing stages of the match, PAC attempted to undo one of the turnbuckle pads, but was thwarted by Castagnoli's Blackpool Combat Club ally Wheeler YUTA. PAC's Death Triangle brethren, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, emerged and helped him beat down the BCC. Perhaps surprisingly, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta came out from the back to make the save. At some point during the melee, Cassidy accidentally nailed Castagnoli with a shot meant for PAC. While YUTA was originally scheduled to be in this match, he hasn't been cleared after last week's Blood & Guts with Jon Moxley replacing him. With bad blood running deep among these three teams, Wednesday night's match is unlikely to be pretty. The circumstances around it beg the question of what kind of shape all six men will be in after hellacious weeks. Moxley is coming off of a brutal Blood & Guts match, while Castagnoli was in both Blood & Guts and the war with PAC. Both of the Lucha Bros. and Best Friends were in the ROH World Tag Team Championship four-way match on Friday night that saw Penta and Fenix lose their titles to Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in a match that also included the Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett). What kind of battle will these already beaten and bruised six men put themselves through on Wednesday night?

--

AEW International Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox - On the July 12 Dynamite, Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin came up short in their quest to win the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, falling in the semis to the team of Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. But Cassidy and Allin built up enough of a camaraderie for the latter to ask the former for a favour last Wednesday night. Allin asked Cassidy to offer an AEW International Championship shot against a friend of his in AR Fox. Cassidy, as he has been over the course of his nine-month run as champion, was more than happy to oblige. Cassidy and Fox are no strangers, but the two have only met once in singles competition before and that was over 12 years ago. Fox defeated Cassidy in a one-on-one match at Combat Zone Wrestling's From Small Beginnings...Comes Great Things in January of 2011. The two would go on to meet four more times in tag-team and multi-man matches with Fox coming out on top on every occasion. While Fox might have Cassidy's number historically, "Freshly Squeezed" has been an unstoppable champion, successfully having defended his title on 25 occasions with wins over the likes of Katsuyori Shibata, Jay Lethal and Bandido. He will be ready for Fox like he has been for every other competitor. Heading into the biggest singles match of his AEW career, Fox is coming off of a big win over Shane Taylor at Death Before Dishonor. Can Fox do what nobody else has been able to and separate Cassidy from the AEW International Championship or will Cassidy's reign keep on going?

--

"The Bastard" PAC vs. Gravity - In the early years of his career and before he was a bastard, PAC had a different nickname. PAC used to be known as "The Man That Gravity Forgot" because of his plethora of high-flying and death-defying offence. It wasn't this Gravity who forgot PAC, but they will meet on Wednesday night nonetheless in what will be the luchador's AEW debut. Gravity has appeared in ROH in recent weeks and defeated Komander at last Friday night's Death Before Dishonor PPV. Aerial offence runs in the family for Gravity as he is Bandido's younger brother. Since making his debut in 2021, Gravity has shared a ring with the likes of Psycho Clown, Cibernetico and Negro Casas, so taking on a savvy veteran in PAC will be nothing new, but Wednesday night's match is easily his highest-profile encounter to date in the United States. Coupled with the pressure of making his AEW debut will be an opponent in an ornery mood. To be fair, PAC is never in a good mood, but he happens to be extra angry right now, coming off of a loss to Claudio Castagnoli in an ROH World Championship match at Death Before Dishonor. An inexperienced Gravity could be the perfect person to take out his frustrations on and there could be a Brutalizer coming in his future. Will Gravity pick up the biggest victory of his young career or will PAC ensure that Gravity will never forget him again?

--

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD vs. "La Wera Loca" Taya Valkyrie - It's a first time one-on-one meeting between a pair of former world champions on Wednesday night when Taya Valkyrie takes on Britt Baker. This match came about thanks to a challenge from Valkyrie. After defeating Skye Blue on this past Saturday night's Collision, Valkyrie noted that Baker was also a recent winner, quickly defeating Kayla Sparks. But, Valkyrie said, while she defeated Blue, Baker beat "nobody" in her win over Sparks, so why not take on the former Impact Knockouts Champion? For Baker, Valkyrie isn't an entirely new opponent. They have met one previous time in a "War of Attrition" match for Warrior Wrestling in 2020 in a match that also included Tessa Blanchard, Madison Rayne and Kylie Rae among others. Baker is still in the midst of her blood feud with the Outcasts (AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, Ruby Soho and Saraya) and is still down her closest ally in Jamie Hayter, who remains on the shelf through injury. Valkyrie looks to continue shaking off a series of defeats in title matches, having lost three TBS Championship matches (two to Jade Cargill and one to current champion Kris Statlander) and an AEW Women's World Championship match to Storm at July 15's Battle of the Belts in Calgary. A win over a former AEW Women's World Champion in Baker could go a long way in once again positioning herself as a contender for one of the two titles. A win for Baker would signal to the rest of the AEW women's division that she's still a force to be reckoned with within it. Which of these two women will pick up a victory on Wednesday night?

--

Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) - Battle royals have not been kind to Swerve Strickland in AEW. At May's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Strickland was the last person eliminated by Orange Cassidy as he retained his title in the AEW International Championship 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royale. Then on this past Friday night's Rampage in the second annual Royal Rampage match, Swerve found himself as one of the final two entrants, but he was again the last man eliminated, this time by old rival Darby Allin to earn a shot at the TNT Championship at All Out. The victory would be extra sweet for Allin because Swerve has been a thorn in his side in recent weeks. After Allin and Orange Cassidy defeated Strickland and Keith Lee in the first round of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Strickland ensured that they wouldn't get any further when he interfered in their match against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia to hand the Jericho Appreciation Society team the victory. To compound his frustration with Strickland, it was Swerve who defeated Allin's prodigy, Nick Wayne, in his AEW debut earlier this month. In their previous singles matches in AEW, Allin is 2-0 against Strickland and is 4-0 in all their meetings. But outside of AEW, Strickland is 4-1 against Allin in singles matches. One thing is for certain on Wednesday night - this match will be emotionally charged.

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship match on Saturday night's Collision against FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)