In an AEW World Championship Eliminator Jon Moxley meets Bullet Club's Juice Robinson. Plus, new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho takes on former champion Bandido and Toni Storm defends her AEW Interim Women's World Championship against Serena Deeb. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) (w/ William Regal) vs. "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson - For the first time in AEW, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faces off with a man he's no stranger to in New Japan Pro-Wrestling star "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson. Moxley and Robinson have met on several occasions over the past few years, often with the IWGP United States Championship on the line. It was in June of 2019 that Moxley captured his first US title in defeating Robinson at a Best of the Super Juniors show in Tokyo. Robinson earned a victory over Moxley later that summer in a G1 Climax match. But when the two met again at the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Moxley retained the US Championship over Robinson with the Death Rider. Most recently, Moxley and Robinson were two of the quartet who contested a four-corners match for the US title at NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC in May along with then-champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay. Robinson would regain the title for the third time in that match by pinning Ospreay (Robinson has since had to vacate the title due to appendicitis with Ospreay winning the vacant championship in a match against SANADA at Dominion in June). The stakes for Robinson are high on Wednesday night: beat Moxley again and earn a shot at his AEW World Championship. While Moxley might think he's intimately familiar with what Robinson is capable of, this is not the Juice Robinson he used to know. Since joining Bullet Club in the spring, Robinson has become more opportunistic, angrier and willing to do anything to win. Putting him away tonight will be quite the task for Moxley, who is coming off of several brutal encounters over the last few weeks alone. Will Moxley start off his third reign as AEW World Champion with a victory or will Robinson earn a title shot?

ROH World Championship match: "Le Champion" Chris Jericho (c) (w/ Jericho Appreciation Society) vs. Bandido - On last week's Dynamite, Chris Jericho earned "The Ocho." In defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, Jericho earned his eighth world title. Of course, he needed a low blow to do so that earned less than praise from Jericho Appreciation Society member and current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, who continues to be discouraged by Jericho's willingness to break the rules even when he doesn't have to do so. But Jericho's reign as champion could end before it even really starts on Wednesday night when he steps in the ring against former champion Bandido, who is making his AEW debut. Also a former PWG World Champion, Bandido was defeated by Jonathan Gresham at Supercard of Honor in April to unify the interim and ROH World Championships. Since he was never granted a rematch for the title, AEW booker Tony Khan offered Bandido a shot at Jericho on Wednesday night. Make no mistake about it, Bandido will be far from an easy out for Le Champion. Bandido holds victories over the likes of "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Alex Shelley and Brody King. He is capable of the spectacular and undoubtedly can take the title off of Jericho should the current champion be unprepared. Can Jericho keep hold of "The Ocho" or will Bandido reclaim the ROH World Championship?

AEW Interim Women's World Championship match: Toni Storm (c) vs. "The Professor" Serena Deeb - At AEW Grand Slam last week at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, Toni Storm held on to her AEW Interim Women's World Championship in a four-way match by pinning former champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, in a match that also included Athena and, her opponent on Wednesday night, Serena Deeb. In taking on Deeb, Storm meets the last woman to score a pinfall victory over her. On the Sept. 14 edition of Dynamite, the team of Baker and Deeb defeated Storm and Athena when Deeb pinned Storm. Of course, the usage of a steel chair on Storm was involved, but Deeb still picked up the victory and now has the chance to pick up her first title since holding the NWA World Women's Championship for seven months from late 2020 to mid-2021. The match will mark the first-ever one-on-one meeting between the two women. Since falling to AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa at June's Forbidden Door, Storm is undefeated in singles competition. Deeb is on a streak of her own, undefeated in her last six singles matches. One streak will come to an end on Wednesday night, but which one?

PLUS:

- The Jericho Appreciation Society will hold an ROH World Championship celebration for "Le Champion" Chris Jericho (presumably before his title match)

- After arriving in AEW last week at Grand Slam, we will hear from Saraya

- "The Devil" Maxwell Jacob Friedman will address the audience