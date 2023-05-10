Former AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley meet in a steel cage match. Plus, Orange Cassidy puts the AEW International Championship on the line against Daniel Garcia and the team of Best Friends and Bandido attempt to take the AEW World Trios Championships away from the House of Black. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Steel cage match: IWGP United States Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega (w/ Don Callis and Michael Nakazawa) vs. Jon Moxley (w/ "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson) - It's come to this. The most bitter rivalry in AEW right now comes to a head on Wednesday night when Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley step inside a steel cage. This will be only the fourth ever singles match between the two and first in over two years. They first met at Full Gear 2019 when Moxley defeated Omega in a brutal Lights Out Match with both men battered, bruised and bloody. Then it was Omega who ended Moxley's first reign as AEW World Champion back in December of 2020 in the most controversial of fashions. Their third match - an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match - came at Revolution 2021 and, once again, both men left it in much worse shape than they entered with Omega picking up the victory and retaining his world title, thanks to the intervention of Don Callis and the Good Brothers ("Machine Gun" Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows). This time around, there is no prize on offer aside from the chance to inflict suffering on your opponent. In recent weeks, we've seen a dramatic change in the entirety of the Blackpool Combat Club (Moxley, Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA). While the quartet was never afraid to batter their opponents before, all four men have discovered a new level of sadism and have left bodies in their wake. Most recently, it was new Elite ally Konosuke Takeshita who felt their wrath with a screwdriver attack. "Hangman" Adam Page hasn't been since in weeks since his vicious attack at the hands of the BCC. Conceivably, being in the confines of a steel cage means Omega won't have to deal with the rest of the BCC, but being trapped alone with a bloodthirsty Moxley should give him pause. Which man will be able to escape on Wednesday night and will any victory be pyrrhic?

--

AEW International Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) vs. "Red Death" Daniel Garcia (w/ Jake Hager, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) - Another week, another Orange Cassidy title defence. Since winning the then-AEW All-Atlantic Championship from "The Bastard" PAC in Toronto last October, Cassidy has turned his title into the workhorse championship. Cassidy will be making his 22nd defence on Wednesday night in a match against an opponent he recently shared a ring with in the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. On last week's Dynamite, the team of Cassidy, Adam Cole, Bandido and the debuting Roderick Strong defeated Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in an eight-man tag. Garcia made it clear on last Wednesday's show that he would be more than a little interested in taking the belt off of Cassidy's waist. The Buffalo-born Garcia has been without a championship since Wheeler YUTA ended his three-month reign as ROH Pure Champion at last December's Final Battle pay-per-view. Of paramount concern for Cassidy should be the rest of the JAS at ringside to back up Garcia because the champion might not have anybody to counter their threat. His usual companions, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) are also in action on Wednesday and are unlikely going to be able to accompany Cassidy for the match. The presence of the JAS could be the difference as Garcia looks to bring gold back to the faction. Can Cassidy extend his impressive run or will Garcia add another title to his collection?

--

Open House Match for the AEW World Trios Championships: The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) (c) vs. Best Friends ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Bandido - For the first time in over a month, the House of Black puts their AEW World Trios Championships on the line, but this will not be a traditional trios encounter. The match will be under Open House rules, which means a 20-count on the outside, no rope breaks and no disqualifications. Two of the three men standing on the other side of the ring were defeated by the HOB the last time they put their titles on the line in Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. But with regular partner Orange Cassidy set to defend his AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia on Wednesday night, Best Friends have turned to a man with championship credentials of his own in his place. Former ROH World Champion Bandido will fight alongside Taylor and Beretta on Dynamite. Bandido also has a trios title run under his belt, having previously held the ROH World Six-Man Championships alongside Flamita and Rey Horus. The trios titles are ones that have eluded Taylor and Beretta on a number of occasions. Not only were they (with Cassidy as their partner) defeated by the House of Black in April, they were unable to beat Death Triangle ("The Bastard" PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) for the titles on two different occasions. Is the addition of Bandido what they need to get over the hump and finally capture the titles that have thus far been unattainable?

--

Double Jeopardy Match: ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli (w/ Wheeler YUTA) vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo and Alex Abrahantes) - There are interesting stakes at play when Claudio Castagnoli and Rey Fenix meet in a singles match for the first time ever. While no title will be on the line, one will be in the future. The loser of Wednesday night's match will be forced to put his title on the line against the victor. Should Fenix win, he earn himself a shot at Castagnoli's ROH World Championship. If Castagnoli wins, then he and Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler YUTA earn a shot at the Lucha Bros. (Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) and their ROH World Tag Team Championships at a later date. Although Fenix has operated primarily in a tag-team and trios capacity during his time in AEW, he is no stranger to singles gold. Fenix is a former Lucha Underground Champion and has held a number of singles titles in AAA, including the Mega Championship, Fusion Championship, Latin American Championship and Cruiserweight Championship. Of course, Castagnoli is also a decorated tag-team wrestler in his own right, having held the ROH World Tag Team Championships on two occasions with Chris Hero as the Kings of Wrestling and was a seven-time WWE World Tag Team Champion (hold titles with Shinsuke Nakamura, Tyson Kidd and Sheamus). The chance to become a double champion is a rare one in pro wrestling and both men will jump at the chance to join those ranks. Which of these two men will have a shot at double glory?

--

No-disqualification match: Anna Jay A.S. vs. Julia Hart - Anna Jay isn't afraid to put her body on the line. On the Jan. 13 edition of Rampage, Jay teamed with Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate to meet Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho in a street fight. The match was so brutal that Jay was sidelined for more than two months with a dislocated rib among her ailments after the fight. Now only a little over two months since her return to action, Jay is going back to the hardcore well when she meets rival Julia Hart in a no-disqualification match. The two women first ran afoul of each other during a Jake Hager vs. Brody King match on the Mar. 22nd edition of Rampage when Jay made her way down to ringside to attack Hart. The two met in the ring on the Apr. 7 Rampage with Hart picking up the victory thanks to using the black mist, but that didn't settle matters at all with both women getting involved in the other's matches in recent weeks. While Jay might have the experience when it comes to no-DQ matches, it's Hart who heads into the match on a heater. On the Apr. 25, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, Hart was pinned by Kris Statlander. That was the last time Hart has been defeated in AEW. Since that loss, Hart is now 22-0, most recently defeating Kiera Hogan on the Apr. 22 Rampage. Nobody has been able to slow her down, so will the added stipulation of no-disqualification be the opening that Jay needs to inflict defeat on Hart for the first time in over a year?

--

PLUS:

- AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) respond to the challenge of Jay Lethal and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett

- We will hear from Christian Cage after his challenge to TNT Champion Wardlow