The Blackpool Combat Club takes on La Faccion Ingobernable in a Texas Tornado match. Plus, Toni Storm meets Britt Baker and Ruby Soho in a three-way dance and "Hangman" Adam Page and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry are in action. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Texas Tornado match: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable ("El Toro Blanco" Rush and "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance) (w/ Jose the Assistant) - Dynamite is live tonight from Laredo, TX, so what better place to have a Texas Tornado match? The rules of a tornado match are different than a standard tag-team match with all four men in the ring at the same time and no disqualification. Four men who are perfect for that kind of brutality are Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Rush and Preston Vance. The match will be a personal one for Rush. The former ROH World Champion will be seeking revenge against the Blackpool Combat Club after falling last Wednesday night to "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in an absolutely hellacious encounter where both men beat the living tar out of one another. But there will be more than just vengeance motivating Rush. A victory over Castagnoli could put Rush in line for an ROH title shot and the chance to wear that title for a third time. Only Adam Cole has held the ROH World Championship on three occasions. For Vance, the newest member of LFI. the match will be a chance to prove his mettle against two of the best competitors AEW has to offer. While he has never taken on Castagnoli before, Vance has fallen twice to Moxley in singles action. With the no-DQ stipulation, look for Jose the Assistant to make his presence known at ringside. Which of these two teams will pick up the victory in what is certain to be a brutal encounter?

--

Toni Storm (w/ Saraya) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Rebel) vs. Ruby Soho - In recent weeks, Ruby Soho has been caught in between two opposing sides as the feud between Toni Storm and Saraya and Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter is still running hot. Storm and Saraya have made it clear that they don't believe the rest of the AEW women's division is on their level and has been coddled, never facing the competition they have over the years. Baker and Hayter have pushed back on this, defending the honour of AEW "originals." While Soho has wrestled in many of the same places that Storm and Saraya have, Soho says she's never truly come into her own until her time in AEW and has never felt more at home. On Wednesday night, she will be quite literally in the middle when she meets Storm and Baker in a three-way dance. Individually, Soho is 1-0 against Storm, having defeated her in a singles match on the Jan. 25 Dynamite thanks in large part to intervention from Baker. Against Baker, Soho is 4-2 with both losses coming in singles matches. Coincidentally, two of the four victories against the former AEW Women's World Champion came in tag matches with Storm as her partner. Each woman has a point to prove on Wednesday with Soho of particular interest. Thus far, she's threaded the line between both camps, but a time will come when she's forced to pick a side and that could come as soon as tonight. Who will pick up a key victory?

--

AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn (w/ Danhausen) vs. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh - Wednesday night will see a rare eight-man tag when Orange Cassidy teams up with Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn to take on Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. The latest hostilities between these eight men who know each other very well kicked off last week on Rampage. After Cassidy successfully defended his title against Lee Moriarty, he was jumped by Lethal and Jarrett from behind following a distraction from Singh. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) attempted to even the odds, but were overwhelmed by the numbers game. It was only through the intervention of a chair-wielding Caster and Bowens that the attack was stopped. For Lethal, Wednesday night's match is another shot at men whose titles he was unable to claim. The former ROH Grand Slam Champion has yet to taste gold in AEW, thwarted by Cassidy on the Jan. 18 Dynamite and beaten, along with Jarrett, by The Acclaimed on Jan. 4. A win in this eight-man could right the ship for Lethal and get him back on the road to title contention. The match also offers The Acclaimed the chance to get the taste of the loss of the AEW World Tag Team Championships to the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) on last week's Dynamite out of their mouths. It took more than a great deal of chicanery for the Gunns to come out on top and Caster and Bowens are likely owed a rematch, so the match will be an opportunity to get back on track ahead of it. Which of these teams will stand tall at the end of the match?

--

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) - Adam Page is not a happy man right now. In the rubber match against Jon Moxley two weeks ago, Page vowed to knock Mox out for a second time, but that didn't happen. Not only did Page lose the match, he lost it on a flash pin. In a match that was supposed to be a fight, Page was defeated by a wrestling move. Page made it clear that his issues with Moxley weren't resolved, though, proceeding to flip him off at the match's conclusion with Claudio Castagnoli stepping in between the two men to prevent further violence spilling out. Back in the ring for the first time since the loss, Page will look to take his frustrations out on Kip Sabian, who mocked Page on last week's Rampage. Sabian, a man who believes that he's forever been overlooked and underrated, has the chance to do something he never has before - beat Adam Page. In four prior meetings, Sabian has slumped to defeat against Page, but the two have not wrestled a singles match in nearly four years. A victory over a former AEW World Champion would go a long way to put Sabian on the map signal his intent to the rest of the men's division that he's a force to be reckoned with, but that might be easier said than done. An angry Hangman is a dangerous Hangman and there very well could be a Buckshot Lariat in Sabian's future.

--

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling and Tony Nese) - Mark Briscoe returns to action for the first time in two weeks when he takes on the Varsity Athletes' Josh Woods. The genesis for this match occurred on Rampage when Mark Sterling interrupted Briscoe's interview with Lexy Nair with an offer of his services. Briscoe politely declined AEW's preeminent lawyer's offer, prompting Woods to call Briscoe a "stupid chicken farmer." Before he let his emotions get the best of him, Briscoe exited stage left, but a match was made official for Dynamite. Woods and Briscoe are no strangers to one another, having contested singles matches twice in the past in Ring of Honor. While Briscoe won both matches, they haven't faced off in four years and a lot has changed for Woods in that time. Since then, Woods demonstrated his skill by defeating Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Pure Championship in 2021, having become significantly more well-rounded inside the ring than the man who lost to Briscoe. But will Woods be made to regret insulting Briscoe?

--

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. ROH Six-Man World Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) - Jack Perry is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and recently formed a successful new partnership with FTW Champion Hook, but he's made it clear that his goal for 2023 is his first singles title in AEW. He's making good on this goal, thus far, having won four straight singles matches and not tasted defeat since last October. One of those victories came over Brian Cage, who now has the chance to avenge that loss on Wednesday night. For his part, Cage insists his loss to Perry on the Dec. 14 edition of Dynamite was nothing more than a fluke and vowed to get his win back on Wednesday night. Cage is coming off of back-to-back high-profile losses to "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita. The last thing the former Impact World Champion wants is to drop another match under the spotlight and derail any chances of getting back into singles title contention. A desperate Cage could be a very difficult proposition for Perry, who will once again be forced to deal with a significant size discrepancy. Can he make it two straight victories over Cage or will "The Machine" get his win back?

-

PLUS:

- AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is contractually obligated to appear

- Wardlow sits down with Jim Ross

- Adam Cole speaks to Renee Paquette as he continues his road to a return to action