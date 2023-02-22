One of two open spots in the four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution will be decided by the Revolution Battle Royale. Plus, Orange Cassidy defends the AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley is in action. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Revolution Battle Royale for a spot in the four-way AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution: La Faccion Ingobernable ("El Toro Blanco" Rush and "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Best Friends ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Jericho Appreciation Society ("Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. Ari Daivari and "The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese - There are currently two open spots in the four-way AEW World Tag Team Championship match at next weekend's Revolution pay-per-view. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) will be making their first title defence and former champions The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) will also be a part of it and a third team will be decided on Wednesday night with the Revolution Battle Royale. Among the 10 teams set for the match are former AEW World Tag Team Champions in the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix), the current NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions in Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and five former world champions in Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Rush, Penta and Fenix. With a field as deep as this, it's difficult to pick a favourite and the frantic nature of battle royals mean anything can happen. As is the case with all tag-team battle royals, both members of a team must be eliminated to eliminate the team. While the winners of Wednesday night's match will go into the Mar. 5 title match, there will be another opportunity for losing teams next week on Dynamite with a Casino Battle Royale.

--

AEW All-Atlantic Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) (w/ Danhausen) vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA - Wednesday night's AEW All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler YUTA will be of great interest and not only because YUTA can become a double champion, already holding the ROH Pure Championship. Before he was a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, YUTA was aligned with Cassidy in Best Friends. The youngest member of the group, YUTA was taken under the wing of Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, but left to learn under the tutelage of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. Even though Best Friends would be the first to acknowledge that they might not take their crafts as seriously as the BCC does, the main reason for YUTA's defection, his departure still came as a slap in the face and Wednesday night will give Cassidy and opportunity to prove him wrong. This will be the first ever one-on-one meeting between the two men. Since capturing the title from PAC in Toronto in October, Cassidy has made 11 successful defences of his championship, most recently turning away Lee Moriarty on last week's Rampage. Can YUTA add to his championship haul or will Cassidy repel another challenger?

--

Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno - This match was born out of the ongoing feud between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page. On last week's Dynamite, Page got Moxley to agree to a fourth match between the two after their Feb. 1 bout that was supposed to end their rivalry finished with Moxley winning with a flash pin. Page argued that wasn't the proper way to end a series that saw each man knock the other out in the previous to encounters. Moxley consented to another match at Revolution, but this time it's a Texas Death Match. The former AEW World Champion mocked Page by saying he wish he had friends to talk him out of the match, prompting an appearance from the Dark Order's Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver. Page, visibly upset by their arrival, tried to get them to stay out of it, but Uno blew him off and told Moxley that they had the Hangman's back. Bemused by Uno's impudence, Moxley told Page that he would face his friend next week. This will be a first-ever singles match between the two, but is Uno about to get more than he's bargained for? An angry Moxley is a dangerous one and he's undoubtedly looking to make an example of Uno to the Hangman. Can Uno pick up a massive upset or will he fall victim to a Death Rider?

--

The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn) vs. The Firm ("Big Bill" Morrissey and Lee Moriarty) (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - For the first time since mid-November, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are going to wrestle a tag-team match not as AEW World Tag Team Champions, having lost their titles to the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) on the Feb. 8 edition of Dynamite. Knowing that their rematch is coming in the four-way title match at Revolution, The Acclaimed will use Wednesday night's match with The Firm's "Big Bill" Morrissey and Lee Moriarty as a tune-up before next weekend, but shouldn't expect them to roll over. The Firm are associates of the Gunns and would undoubtedly love to soften up Caster and Bowens ahead of their rematch. The team of Morrissey and Moriarty are 3-1 together with their lone loss coming to "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Hook on the Jan. 11 Dynamite. With Caster and Bowens firmly focused on getting their titles back, can Morrissey and Moriarty hand them a loss?

--

Saraya (w/ Toni Storm) vs. Skye Blue - At 23, Skye Blue is one of the youngest women in the AEW women's division and says that facing Saraya will be a childhood dream come true, but how quickly will that dream become a nightmare? Saraya and Toni Storm have put a target on the backs of anybody they consider to be an "AEW original," deriding their lack of experience compared to where the two of them have worked over the years. While Saraya might have a heavy experience edge over Blue, she doesn't have the recent ring time that her opponent does. This will be only Saraya's fourth match since making her return to action after a five-year absence at Full Gear in November and second singles match. In that same stretch from last fall until now, Blue has worked 13 times. Though Blue is obviously a big underdog in the match, can she use Saraya's potential ring rust against her?

--

PLUS:

- AEW president Tony Khan has a major announcement

- We will hear from "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson

- Tony Schiavone sits down with Christian Cage