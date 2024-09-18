The Elite's Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada meet Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher in trios action. Plus, Chris Jericho goes one on one with Orange Cassidy. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

The Elite (AEW Continental Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and AEW World Tag Team Champions Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) (w/ Brandon Cutler) vs. AEW International Champion "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay and the Don Callis Family ("The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita and "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher) (w/ Don Callis) - The bad blood will be flowing on Wednesday night in what AEW is billing as an "All-Star Trios Match" as The Elite's Kazuchika Okada and the Young Bucks take on Will Ospreay and the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. The match comes one week before the Jackson brothers defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Ospreay and Fletcher, who won a Casino Tag Team Gauntlet Match on last week's Dynamite to earn a title shot. If you missed last week's show and wonder why Ospreay and Fletcher were teaming together in the first place, it was because of a request from Don Callis himself. Recall that when Callis let Ospreay depart the Don Callis Family back in July, he told him that one day he might call in a favour and that day came last week. But in asking Ospreay to team with Fletcher, Callis seemed to offend Takeshita, who didn't look to please. As for "The Alpha," he's made it clear that he wants a one-on-one shot against Okada for his AEW Continental Championship. As far as Okada is concerned, though, that ship has sailed and Takeshita had his opportunity come and go when he failed to wrest the title away from the champion in the four-way match at All Out that also included Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy. If Takeshita could manage to pin Okada in Wednesday night's match, it would undoubtedly change his mind. With one major match on the horizon and another potentially in the offing, Wednesday night's match will be all about sending a message to the team on the other side of the ring. With some very combustible elements in play, which trio will stand tall at the end of Dynamite?

--

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho (w/ "The Redwood" Big Bill and "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith) - The feud between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy went international on Friday night. In the main event of CMLL's 91. Aniversario show at Arena Mexico, Jericho fell to Mistico in best-of-three-falls match when the former AEW World Champion tapped out to La Mistica for the deciding fall. This did not sit well with Jericho, though, and he and Big Bill put the boots to Mistico after the match. The beating was stopped when the two men where chased away by Cassidy, who was in action earlier in the evening when he teamed with Rocky Romero and Satoshi Kojima in a losing effort against Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. and Ultimo Guerrero. Cassidy helped Mistico up to his feet and put his sunglasses on him in the ultimate sign of respect. Cassidy's intervention only fueled Jericho's hatred for him. Jericho was already furious after Cassidy and his Conglomeration stablemates Mark Briscoe and Kyle O'Reilly paid Jericho back for ruining his $7,000 coat in 2020 by dumping $7,000 in nickels on the hood of his Bentley last Wednesday night on Dynamite. The two men will try to settle things in the ring on Wednesday night in singles action. The match will be the fourth one-on-one encounter between the two. After Jericho won their first meeting at Fyter Fest 2020, Cassidy won the last two, defeating him on the Aug. 12, 2020 Dynamite and at All Out 2020 in a Mimosa Mayhem Match in which Jericho was dunked into a large vat of the concoction. With Big Bill and Bryan Keith always lurking whenever Jericho is in action, Cassidy will need the Conglomeration at the ready to counter the duo. Will Jericho even the series or will Cassidy continue his recent mastery?

--

AEW Women's World Champion "The Glamour" Mariah May and "The Professor" Serena Deeb vs. "The Magical Girl" Yuka Sakazaki and Queen Aminata - Yuka Sakazaki is back in AEW and she has her eyes on the biggest prize in the women's division. Sakazaki made her return to the company this past Saturday night on Collision, back after a nearly five-month absence. Before she made her return to the ring, she made sure to introduce herself to the AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and let her know that she was coming for her title. Sakazaki then went out and promptly defeated Serena Deeb with the Magical Girl Splash. Her joy was short-lived, though, because May jumped her on the stage after the match. She attempted to lay Sakazaki out with Storm Zero, but Sakazaki fought back and took May down with a superkick. After losing to Sakazaki, Deeb was involved with some extracurriculars of her own on Saturday night. Earlier in the evening, Deeb was backstage with Queen Aminata and let her know that as much potential as she might have, she wasn't ready to be a top star in the country. What she needed was Deeb's tutelage. Aminata blew off the offer and went out and promptly defeated Robyn Renegade with the Brain Drain. But like Sakazaki, Aminata couldn't enjoy her victory, either, as she was blindsided by Deeb, who put her in the single-leg crab and wouldn't let go until the intervention of several referees. On Wednesday night, both these separate issues will come to a head as May and Deeb take on Aminata and Sakazaki in tag-team action. What will be interesting to see is where May's head is at. She still intends to have a championship celebration after dethroning Toni Storm at All In, but she has repeatedly postponed her plans either because she hated the city she was in or, more recently, because she misses Mina Shirakawa. Can she get her head back into the game long enough to pick up a win on Wednesday night?

--

Ricochet vs. The Beast Mortos - A recurring theme in recent weeks in AEW is the winners of matches being unable to enjoy their victories for very long. On last week's Dynamite, Ricochet picked up a hard-fought victory over Sammy Guevara when he ended the match with Vertigo. Ricochet barely had time to savour the moment before he was speared out of his boots by the Beast Mortos. Before he could inflict any more damage on the fallen Ricochet, Mortos was chased off by Guevara with a chair. Mortos will get what he seemingly wants on Wednesday night when he meets Ricochet for the first time ever in a singles match. Ricochet. Since arriving in AEW at All In, Ricochet is undefeated in singles action, having also defeated Kyle Fletcher. A match with Mortos will be an intriguing one since both men are more than equipped to take on an opponent with the other's skill set. Ricochet is well acquainted with taking on a more powerful opponent, while Mortos has dealt with all manner of high-flyer over the course of his career. What could be the difference, though, is the agility and speed possessed by Mortos, two things belied by his size. What motivated Mortos remains to be seen, but perhaps it could have been something as simple as resentment for seemingly cutting the line to get a shot at Will Ospreay and his AEW International Championship. While no match has been signed as of yet, it's quite clear that the two old rivals are once again on a collision course. Maybe feeling overlooked, Mortos can use Wednesday night's match to send a message to the rest of AEW's men's division. Will Ricochet stay undefeated or will Mortos make sure he doesn't get overlooked again?