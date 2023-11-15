Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight take on the Don Callis Family in an eight-man street fight. Plus, Orange Cassidy and Hook meet the Blackpool Combat Club and we'll hear from AEW World Champion MJF. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

Eight-man street fight: "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega, "The Ocho" Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight vs. The Don Callis Family ("The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher) (w/ Don Callis) and ROH World Six-Man Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) - AEW Collision's theme song is "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" by Elton John, but this week's Dynamite is out to prove that Wednesday is a pretty good night for fighting, too. In a match that promises to get ugly, the Don Callis Family will look to put an end to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho for good in an eight-man street fight. Unfortunately for Callis, his family isn't at full strength. Sammy Guevara still hasn't been cleared for competition and Will Ospreay is unavailable, so he's been forced to call in a favour from Prince Nana. Teaming up with Callis's men will be none other than the Mogul Embassy's hulking Brian Cage. Of course, Omega and Jericho have called in back-up, as well. Joining the Golden Jets will be The Elite's Kota Ibushi and, to counter the power of Will Hobbs (and now Cage for that matter), Jericho's old friend, Paul Wight. The match will be Wight's first in well over a year, but it's unlikely that he will have lost the chemistry with Jericho that made the duo two-time WWE World Tag Team Champions. Winning this match might not even be of primary importance for either of these two teams. The name of the game will be inflicting as much damage on the other four men. What will be interesting, though, is where Omega's mind is at. At Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, he and Jericho will team up against his Elite stablemates, the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson). Amid a series of frustrating losses, the Jacksons have grown angry with Omega for aligning with Jericho, somebody they consider untrustworthy (with good reason if we're being honest), and ignoring the rest of The Elite. Should Jericho and Omega win Saturday night's match, they will claim the Jacksons' guaranteed shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Should the Bucks win, Omega and Jericho can never team again. Will this match be on the minds of Omega and Jericho on Wednesday night? And if it will, will it affect their chances of winning? Which of these quartets will escape Wednesday night the most unscathed?

--

AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and FTW Champion Hook vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Wheeler YUTA) (w/ Claudio Castagnoli) - Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley just plain don't like each other and that says something because the laconic Cassidy is normally completely unflappable. The source of the enmity between the two goes back to All Out in September when Moxley ended Cassidy's record reign as AEW International Champion in the main event of the pay-per-view. After defeating "The Bastard" PAC in Toronto in the fall of 2022 for the title, Cassidy went on to make 31 successful defences of his crown before falling to Moxley. Moxley's reign didn't nearly approach that length. Following defences over AR Fox, Action Andretti and Big Bill, Mox was knocked out in his match against Rey Fenix and lost his title on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September. Fenix's reign was even shorter than Moxley's. After defeating Jeff Jarrett and Nick Jackson, Fenix couldn't answer the challenge of Cassidy and fell to the former champ on the Oct. 10 Dynamite. Since then, Cassidy has taken his total number of successful defences across two reigns up to 33 with wins over John Silver and, most recently, Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli. After weeks of backstage encounters and sneak attacks, Cassidy and Mox will once again share a ring on Wednesday night ahead of their rematch for the championship at Full Gear in tag action. Cassidy will team with FTW Champion Hook, while Mox teams with BCC stablemate Wheeler YUTA. Recall that Cassidy has no love for YUTA, either. It was Best Friends who YUTA defected from to join the BCC in 2022 and that's something Cassidy hasn't forgotten. The goal on Wednesday night for both champion and challenger will be to soften up the other ahead of Saturday night. Wins and losses be damned, it's about inflicting punishment on the other to gain the advantage for Full Gear. Can Cassidy and Hook pick up the win or will Moxley and YUTA send a message on Wednesday night?

--

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion and AAA World Tag Team Champion Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - The aforementioned Young Bucks are also in action on Wednesday night when they take on an old foe in Penta El Zero Miedo, but not his usual tag partner, his brother Rey Fenix. Instead, Penta will team with a recent opponent and a double champion in Komander, who currently lays claim to one half of the AAA World Tag Team Championships with Arez and is the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion. On the Nov. 3 edition of Rampage, Penta defeated Komander and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match. As mentioned earlier, the Bucks are feeling a little bit abandoned these days. After winning the ROH World Six-Man Championships at Grand Slam back in September alongside Elite stablemate "Hangman" Adam Page, the trio dropped the titles back to the Mogul Embassy (Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun and "The Machine" Brian Cage) on the Nov. 1 Dynamite when Page essentially abandoned the match to get his hands on the other member of the Mogul Embassy, Swerve Strickland, who had been menacing his family in recent weeks. While the Hangman's anger is understandable, it left the Jacksons to work the match at a three-to-two disadvantage and it was one they couldn't overcome. After the match, the Bucks' anger boiled over. Interestingly enough, the target of the Jacksons' ire wasn't Page, but Kenny Omega. It was Omega's obsession with ridding of AEW of Don Callis and his newfound friendship with Chris Jericho that has caused The Elite's run of bad fortune, the Bucks contend, and they want to fix that by getting rid of Jericho. At the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1, the Jacksons defeated the Lucha Bros. (Penta and Fenix), Hook and Orange Cassidy and the Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in a four-way match and earned themselves a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships currently held by Absolutely Big (Ricky Starks and Big Bill). It will be that shot they are putting on the line against Omega and Jericho on Saturday at Full Gear with the Golden Jets putting their partnership on the line. So Wednesday night's match will be the Jacksons' final tune-up ahead of Saturday night's high-stakes encounter. Can they head into the match against Jericho and Omega with a win or will Penta and Komander make them pay for overlooking them?

--

TBS Title Eliminator match: Skye Blue vs. Red Velvet - At Saturday night's Full Gear pay-per-view, Kris Statlander will be putting her TBS Championship on the line against Julia Hart, but the match is set to be a three-way and there's a vacant spot. Wednesday night's match between Skye Blue and Red Velvet will determine who gets to compete for a title on Saturday. The TBS Championship is one that has eluded both Blue and Velvet over the course of their AEW careers. Velvet, who recently returned to action after nine months on the shelf with injury, failed to defeat Jade Cargill for the title back in February, while Blue is 0-2 in TBS title matches. Luck could change for one of these two women should they earn their way into Saturday's match. If history is any indication, then Velvet should be considered the favourite on Wednesday night. She and Blue have met six times in the past, in singles matches, tag and multi-woman bouts, and Velvet has emerged victorious every single time. Velvet is 3-0 in singles matches against Blue, but the two have not wrestled in a one-on-one bout since the Feb. 28, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Much has changed for both women since then and Blue will be to finally get one over on Velvet. Which of these two women will join Statlander and Hart at Full Gear?

--

PLUS:

- With both an AEW World Championship defence against "Switchblade" Jay White and a solo defence of the ROH World Tag Team Championships against the Gunns at Full Gear, we will hear from the double champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, whose back is to the wall following the surprise attack against AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn at the hands of The Devil and his crew last week.