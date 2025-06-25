Kota Ibushi makes his return to an AEW ring for the first time in over 18 months as he takes on Trent Beretta. Plus, two four-way matches will determine the No. 1 entrants in the Casino Gauntlet matches at All In. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta (w/ Don Callis, Rocky "Azucar" Romero and "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer)

For the first time in over 18 months, Kota Ibushi will compete in an AEW ring. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion made his shocking return to the promotion on this past Saturday night's Collision, backing up Mark Briscoe against the Don Callis Family. On Dynamite, Ibushi will go one on one with the Family's Trent Beretta, who is appearing in his first singles match since his return to competition from neck surgery that sidelined him for nearly a full year. Ibushi's return comes as his close friend and tag-team partner in the Golden Lovers, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega, prepares to take on the newest member of the Family, his eternal rival AEW Continental Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, in a title unification match at All In on July 12. What kind of condition Omega is in remains to be seen after the vicious beating doled out by Okada on the June 11 edition of Dynamite that focused on his midsection. Omega had been out of action for over a year recuperating from a bout of diverticulitis that required surgery. With Okada having the overwhelming numbers advantage alongside his new stablemates in the Family, Ibushi's return will be a welcome one for Omega. Wednesday night's match will be the first ever meeting between Ibushi and Beretta and of interest will be the kind of ring shape each man is in. Ibushi's last singles match came back on Jan. 2, 2024 in NOAH when he defeated the legendary Naomichi Marufuji. While Beretta has wrestled six times since his return last month, every match has been a multi-man bout. Wednesday's match will be Beretta's first since losing a grudge match to former friend Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing 2024. Will Ibushi mark his return with a victory or will Beretta and the Family send another message to Omega?

--

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita (w/ Don Callis and "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer) vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Champion Bandido

Four men will meet on Wednesday night with All In on their minds. Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong and Bandido step into the ring for a four-way match on Dynamite with the winner getting the No. 1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at the pay-per-view. What is so significant about that No. 1 spot? Well, in a Casino Gauntlet match, the bout ends with a pinfall or submission no matter when it occurs. While more and more competitors are added to the match at timed intervals, there's no guarantee that they will get into the match. If the match ends before your name is called, you're out of luck. Getting that No. 1 spot is the only way to ensure your participation in the match. The winner of the Casino Gauntlet match earns a future shot at the AEW World Championship. All four men in the match are no strangers to gold in recent months. Takeshita is coming off of a 148-day reign as AEW International Champion ended in May by Kenny Omega. Briscoe held onto the ROH World Championship for much of 2024. Strong also held the International title last year, while Bandido is the current ROH World Champion. Still, none has held the AEW World Championship and a victory on Wednesday night is the first step to changing that. Which of these four men will guarantee a spot in the All In Casino Gauntlet?

--

ROH World Champion "The Fallen Goddess" Athena (w/ Billie Starkz) vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Much like the men in their match, four women are presented with a golden opportunity on Wednesday night to ensure their spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In. And like the four men in that match, this quartet has experience with gold around their waists. Athena is approaching 1,000 days as the ROH Women's World Champion. "The Forever Champion" won the title at Final Battle 2022 and has held onto it since, turning away all comers. Thunder Rosa is a former AEW Women's World Champion, but has found herself stymied in her attempts to once again win a title this year. Both Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander are former TBS Champions and find themselves at a strange juncture in their relationship, which adds some intrigue to Wednesday night's match. In the spring of 2024, Statlander turned on her longtime friend Nightingale and the two embarked on a bitter feud for much of the summer. In recent months, there has been a detente between the two, but Nightingale has remained leery of Statlander. The two met in a singles match on the May 5 Collision with Statlander picking up the win. In recent weeks, Statlander has been approached by former Best Friends stablemate and current member of the Death Riders, Wheeler YUTA, seemingly offering her counsel. She hasn't been receptive to his approach, but what it is that he actually wants remains unclear. In any event, a victory on Wednesday night will grant a plum opportunity for one of these four women to put herself in position to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. With a key prize on the line, who will pick up a vital win?

--

The Hurt Syndicate (AEW World Tag Team Champions "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley and "The Standard of Excellence" Shelton Benjamin, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Montel Vontavious Porter) appear live

It was quite the eventful trip to Arena Mexico for MJF and the Hurt Syndicate last week. While he didn't pick up a win over Mistico, he left with his mask. It seems very much like things between the two men are far from over. We'll hear from MVP and co. on Wednesday night as they talk about what's next for the quartet.