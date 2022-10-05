AEW Dynamite's third anniversary show comes live from Washington, DC with Bryan Danielson teaming with Daniel Garcia to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Plus, MJF returns to action against Wheeler YUTA and "Hangman" Adam Page meets Rush. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson (w/ William Regal) and ROH Pure Champion "Red Death" Daniel Garcia vs. ROH World Champion "Le Champion" Chris Jericho and "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (w/ Tay Melo) - Before Chris Jericho defends the ROH World Championship against Bryan Danielson next week in Toronto, he must contend with a more than interesting tag-team match on Wednesday night when he faces off with Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia. For weeks, Garcia has grown disenchanted with the way Jericho has been conducting himself in matches. Instead of winning honourably, Jericho has been resorting to chicanery to pick up wins, including during the match in which he defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at AEW Grand Slam. On last week's Dynamite, Danielson offered Garcia a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club, but he didn't accept the invite. Instead, this tag match was agreed upon, which begs the question - can Danielson trust Garcia? Is the discord between Jericho and Garcia genuine or is this all a big JAS ruse to get one over on Danielson? The possibility can't be discounted. Danielson would be wise to approach Wednesday's match with trepidation ahead of his title match next week. Will one team emerge victorious or is there something else at play here?

"The Devil" Maxwell Jacob Friedman (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. Wheeler YUTA (w/ William Regal) - For the first time since April, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is in action on Dynamite. After making his shocking return at All Out, MJF's goal has been clear. Now that he's being paid what he believes he was owed, he has his sights set on the AEW World Championship. Because Stokely Hathaway and the rest of The Firm helped him win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, MJF now has a title shot any time he wants one. On Wednesday, though, he'll have a different issue to contend with in the form of the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler YUTA. The former ROH Pure Champion took umbrage with the way Friedman put his hands on Tony Schiavone two weeks back and has vowed to make him pay. The pair came to blows last week on Dynamite in YUTA's hometown of Philadelphia. MJF and YUTA are no strangers to one another, having come up in many of the same promotions and wrestled on a number of occasions. In singles matches, the two men are 2-2 against one another in their careers, but have not wrestled a one-on-one match in over four years. On top of MJF, YUTA will have to be mindful of Hathaway and the rest of The Firm on the outside of the ring. Can MJF mark his return with a win or will YUTA get a measure of revenge on behalf of Schiavone?

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. "El Toro Blanco" Rush (w/ Jose the Assistant) - It's a battle of former world champions on Wednesday night when former AEW World Champion Adam Page meets former ROH World Champion Rush. The duo has become intimately familiar with one another in recent weeks. On the AEW Grand Slam edition of Rampage from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens two weeks ago, Page and Rush were the final two combatants in the Golden Ticket Battle Royal for an AEW World Championship title shot. Page eliminated Rush to claim victory and will now meet AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on the Oct. 18 edition of Dynamite from Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati. Still stewing on the loss, Rush met Page's ally John Silver on last week's Rampage and viciously beat the Dark Order member, prompting Page to make the save for his friend. With emotions running high between the two men, Wednesday night's match could get volatile. But Page can't forget that he has the opportunity to reclaim the world championship in two weeks and do anything to jeopardize that. At the same time, he certainly can't afford to look beyond Rush. Rush, too, is undoubtedly aware of the situation Page finds himself in and would be wise to exploit it to his advantage. If he were to beat Page on Wednesday night and the Hangman went on to win the AEW World Championship in two weeks, Rush could put himself in line for a title shot. With the stakes high, which man will come out on top?

Trios tag match: AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, "The Fallen Goddess" Athena and Willow Nightingale (w/ Saraya) vs. Jamie Hayter, "The Professor" Serena Deeb and "The Superbad Girl" Penelope Ford (w/ Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and Rebel) - AEW's women's division has been turned on its ear since the arrival of Saraya two weeks ago. With the division in flux, a big trios match on Wednesday night will give a better look at the lay of the land as we head closer to Full Gear next month. All six of the women in Wednesday's match have done battle in one form or another in recent weeks. On this past Friday's Rampage, Jamie Hayter was a winner over Willow Nightingale. Interim champion Toni Storm retained her title over Serena Deeb on last week's Dynamite. She also beat Penelope Ford in a Title Eliminator match earlier in the month. The trios match on Wednesday will offer the opportunity for one side to claim supremacy and position themselves to once more take a run at Storm. Should somebody pin Storm, a title shot would very likely be in the offing. Which team can pick up an important win?

TNT Championship match: "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow (c) vs. "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) - In recent weeks, TNT Champion Wardlow has been asking for better competition and laid out open challenges for his title and he's going to get just that on Wednesday night when he steps into the ring with the former FTW Champion Brian Cage. Now the centrepiece of Prince Nana's new Embassy, Cage makes his return to Dynamite for the first time in over a year. While Wardlow normally enjoys a massive strength advantage over his opposition, that might not be the case on Wednesday. There are few stronger active professional wrestlers than Cage and that advantage that Wardlow has successfully utilized so frequently might be neutralized entirely. It's going to take some resourcefulness and a change in tactics for Wardlow to retain his title. There is, of course, the issue of the ever crafty Prince Nana on the outside. Like he has so many times before, he could be inclined to get involved in the match. Can Wardlow pull off what might be his most impressive victory to date?

Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) - In an intriguing first time ever matchup, Darby Allin takes on Jay Lethal. A former TNT Champion, Allin coming off of a heated feud with the House of Black and is looking to get back into championship contention. Lethal is in a similar boat, having been unsuccessful in his efforts to unseat Samoa Joe as the ROH TV Champion. A win over the other would go a long way into putting themselves in the conversation for a shot at PAC, Wardlow or even, perhaps, Jon Moxley. It's difficult to predict where this one might go with both men eminently capable of defeating the other. Allin heads into the match at 6-4 in his last 10 singles contests. He's coming off of a win over Matt Hardy on the Sept. 16 edition of Rampage. Lethal is 7-3 in his last 10 singles contests. Last time out, he fell to Jungle Boy on the Sept. 14 Dynamite. Which of these two men will pick up an important win?

PLUS:

- On National Scissoring Day, we will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn)

- Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) is in action