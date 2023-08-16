Orange Cassidy puts his AEW International Championship on the line against Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler YUTA. Plus, the Young Bucks meet the Gunns and Jeff Jarrett takes on Jeff Hardy in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

AEW International Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (w/ "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Wheeler YUTA (w/ Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) - Bad blood will be burning as Orange Cassidy puts his AEW International Championship on the line for a 29th time against former Best Friends member Wheeler YUTA. It was Best Friends that YUTA turned his back on to join Blackpool Combat Club in the spring of 2022 and it's something that Cassidy has not forgotten to say nothing of the current enmity between the two groups that kicked off at last month's Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. For YUTA, this is another opportunity to show growth as he has previously challenged Cassidy for this title. On the Feb. 22 edition of Dynamite, Cassidy prevailed over YUTA in a hard-fought match that nearly went 17 minutes. Throughout Cassidy's reign that is now in its 11th month, the rigours of constantly defending his title have been obvious with Cassidy just eking out wins in some of his last defences. With each match taking its toll, his grip on his title loosens and loosens. Will YUTA be the one to finally dethrone him? Of course, this match is happening with the ongoing war between the BCC and Best Friends as its backdrop and the chances of members of both factions getting involved are quite high. Can Cassidy make it 29 straight defences or will YUTA bring back more gold to the BCC?

--

The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ "Hangman" Adam Page and Brandon Cutler) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/ "Switchblade" Jay White and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson) - As they prepare to take on AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) at All In at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27, the Young Bucks are testing themselves within the AEW tag team division. On last week's Dynamite, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson took on old rivals the Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) to see who was the "best brother tag team in AEW." While the Jacksons emerged victorious, two other members of the division took umbrage with the result. Bullet Club Gold's Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn argued that the Hardys and Jacksons couldn't possibly fight over who the best brother tag team in AEW is since it's neither of them. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions claim that they are it and will attempt to stake that claim on Wednesday night when they take on the Young Bucks. Despite the Gunns being in AEW for over three years, Wednesday night's match will mark the first ever meeting between the two teams. Though it's the Bucks with a title match on the horizon in under two weeks, the match is an important one for the Gunns, as well. After dropping the tag titles to FTR on the April 4 Dynamite, the Gunns have yet to reposition themselves in line for another championship match. A win over two-time former champions in the Jacksons would go a long way in the Gunns making their presence known in the title picture. For the Jacksons, the last thing they need on the road towards becoming three-time champions is a loss to the Gunns. Which of these two teams will pick up a win in an important match?

--

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD vs. The Bunny - There is one spot remaining in the four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship match at All In and that slot will be filled on Wednesday night when former champion Britt Baker takes on the returning Bunny. Each woman is vying to be part of the match that also includes current champion Hikaru Shida, Saraya, wrestling in front of her countrymen, and the increasingly discombobulated former champion Toni Storm. Despite the two women working in the same company for as long as they have, this will be the first ever match between the Bunny and Baker. For Toronto's Bunny, it will be her first match in six months, having been sidelined with an orbital bone injury and concussion. The return comes in what is obviously a high-stakes match and the question will be asked if she's ready to jump right into the deep end. Baker heads into the match at 4-1 in her last five singles matches with the lone loss coming in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament to Ruby Soho of the Outcasts. Since dropping the AEW Women's World Championship to Thunder Rosa on the March 16, 2022 edition of Dynamite, Baker has failed to regain her championship in all three subsequent attempts to regain it. It should be noted that all three of those matches were four-ways, as well, which is exactly what Baker is attempting to get herself into with a win tonight. While Baker should be considered the favourite, Bunny can't be overlooked here and will be fueled with the adrenaline of being back in an AEW ring. Who will advance to the title match at Wembley Stadium?

--

Darby Allin and Nick Wayne (w/ "The Icon" Sting) vs. ROH Six-Man World Champions Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/ Prince Nana) - It will be a revenge mission on Wednesday night for Darby Allin and Nick Wayne as they on Mogul Embassy's Gates of Agony. The match comes only days after the Gates of Agony's stablemates Swerve Strickland and AR Fox beat Wayne to a pulp as they trashed his father's wrestling school, the Buddy Wayne Academy, in Everett, WA. Thirsty for vengeance, Allin and Wayne can't let that get in the way of doing what it takes to win. The 18-year-old Wayne is still looking for his first victory in AEW, having fallen to Strickland in his debut on the July 12 edition of Dynamite from Saskatoon. For Allin, the match will be another front in his war with Mogul Embassy that has found new urgency with Fox turning his back on Allin to realign with Swerve. This past Friday on Rampage, Allin defeated the Gates of Agony's ROH Six-Man World Championship partner, "The Machine" Brian Cage. At All In, Allin will team with Sting to take on Fox and Swerve in a casket match, which provides impetus for Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona to rough up their opponents on Wednesday night. Whatever goes down at Dynamite is unlikely to be pretty. Who will have their hands raised on Wednesday night?

--

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match: Jeff Hardy (w/ Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and "All Ego" Ethan Page) vs. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett (w/ Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett) - What a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match actually entails is unknown, but it's going to be a spectacle with none other than Leatherface himself expected to make an appearance. The two combatants in the match, Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett, will be meeting for the first time in AEW, but the two are far from strangers to one another. The two men have faced off before on a number of occasions, dating back all the way to 1999 when the team of Jarrett and the late, great Owen Hart defeated Hardy and Matt Hardy in WWE. Since then, Jarrett and Hardy did battle on numerous occasions during their time in Total Nonstop Action (now Impact) Wrestling, with Jarrett retaining the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on a pair of occasions against Hardy, including in a ladder match at Victory Road 2004. But in singles matches, Hardy holds an 8-2 edge, including in their last meeting at Final Resolution 2011 in a cage match. While Hardy and Jarrett have a rich history, it's unlikely to play into Wednesday night's unconventional match and with each man's respective entourages in the vicinity, the situation could be a combustible one. Just what will go down during this Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole

- "The Ocho" Chris Jericho will give his answer to Don Callis

- Jim Ross sits down with "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega