Matt Jackson, Penta El Zero Miedo, Austin Gunn and Orange Cassidy face off in a four-way match. Plus, Julia Hart takes on Willow Nightingale and "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland sign the contract for their match at WrestleDream.

Four-way match: ROH World Six-Man Champion Matt Jackson (w/ ROH World Six-Man Champion Nick Jackson) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ AEW International Champion Rey Fenix and Alex Abrahantes) vs. Austin Gunn (w/ Colten Gunn, "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson and "Switchblade" Jay White) vs. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (w/ FTW Champion Hook) - Before Sunday night's four-way match for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the WrestleDream pay-per-view, half of the eight combatants will meet in a four corners match on Wednesday night with Matt Jackson squaring off with Penta El Zero Miedo, Austin Gunn and Orange Cassidy. All four of the men wrestling on Dynamite are either current or former champions in AEW. Jackson is currently one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Champions alongside his brother, Nick Jackson, and "Hangman" Adam Page. Jackson is also a former two-time AEW World Tag Team Champion, as well as a two-time AEW World Trios Champion (with Nick and Kenny Omega). One half of the Lucha Bros., Penta is a former AEW and ROH World Tag Team Champion with his brother (and current AEW International Champion) Rey Fenix and held the AEW World Trios Championships with Fenix and "The Bastard" PAC as Death Triangle. Bullet Club Gold's Gunn is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside his brother, Colten Gunn. Cassidy was the longest-reigning AEW International Champion, having held the title for 326 days. While nothing is technically on the line on Wednesday night, it's a crucial match for all those involved. Not only do you have the opportunity to send a message to the other three teams you're up against, but it's one final chance to do some in-person scouting of your opponents and maybe get a handle on how Sunday might play out in terms of strategy. The winner of Sunday's match will get a shot at the victors of another match on Sunday night - FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis).

Julia Hart (w/ "Big, Bad" Brody King) vs. Willow Nightingale - Julia Hart is a woman on a mission. The 21-year-old House of Black member wants to turn her undefeated run into a championship and she will have the opportunity to do that at WrestleDream when she takes on TBS Champion Kris Statlander. For Hart, this is more than simply winning a title, it's purging defeat. It was Statlander who last handed Hart a loss in AEW on the Apr. 25, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Since then, Hart has put together a run of 25 straight victories and shown off a much more vicious side of her that has been honed under the tutelage of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Key to Hart's run has been the utilization of her Heartless submission. On this past Friday night's Grand Slam, Hart earned a win over Skye Blue with the hold, but refused to give it up after the bell rang. Willow Nightingale ran down to the ring to make the save for Blue and a match was made between Hart and the former New Japan Strong Women's Champion for the next night's Collision. The match didn't happen, though, as Hart attacked Nightingale outside of the arena before the broadcast, misting her in the face. Nightingale's friend Kiera Hogan stepped up in her absence, but she, too, fell victim to Heartless. But Hart can't avoid Nightingale forever and will have to step into the ring with her on Wednesday night. Will Hart's actions come back to haunt her? She's given her opponent a desire for revenge only days away from the biggest match of her career and damaged incurred against Nightingale will most certainly have repercussions for her match with Statlander at WrestleDream. Can Hart keep rolling or will she suffer a self-inflicted wound at the worst possible time?

- ROH World Six-Man Champion "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) will sign the contracts for their match at WrestleDream in Seattle, near Strickland's hometown of Tacoma, WA

- We will hear from the ROH World Tag Team Champions AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole ahead of their defence against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) at WrestleDream

- TNT Champion Christian Cage and his challenger in a best-of-three-falls match at WrestleDream, former two-time champion Darby Allin, will sit down with Jim Ross