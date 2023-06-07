AEW International Champions faces a stiff test in Swerve Strickland. Plus, Ricky Starks goes one-on-one with Jay White and the Blackpool Combat Club meets CHAOS in trios action. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

AEW International Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana and "The Machine" Brian Cage) - Perhaps nobody has come closer to taking the AEW International Championship away from Orange Cassidy than Swerve Strickland. At Double or Nothing last month, Cassidy and Swerve were the last two men standing in the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale for the title. With Swerve clinging precariously to the ropes as he stood on the apron, a well placed kick to his hand from Cassidy was enough to retain his title. But Swerve gets another shot on Wednesday night and this time it will be a standard singles title match. The story for Cassidy is once again wear and tear. This will be the 24th defence of the title Cassidy won from "The Bastard" PAC in Toronto back in October. He's been able to turn away the likes of Bandido, Daniel Garcia and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, but Swerve might be Cassidy's most difficult challenge to date. Since aligning with Prince Nana, "The Machine" Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) to form the Mogul Embassy, The former AEW World Tag Team Champion looks more dangerous than ever and now has the manpower to back up his boasts. Also complicating things for Cassidy is that his normal crew of Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor are unlikely to have his back on Wednesday night with Best Friends teaming with Rocky Romero in trios action. With nobody there to counter the Mogul Embassy at ringside, it's another issue Cassidy will be forced to deal with to protect his title. Can Cassidy keep rolling or will Swerve join the short list of competitors to have held multiple titles in AEW?

--

"Absolute" Ricky Starks vs. "Switchblade" Jay White - Ricky Starks continues his war with Bullet Club Gold on Wednesday night when takes on "Switchblade" Jay White, but this time it's supposed to be one-on-one and only one-on-one. To ensure that, both "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) will be banned from the building. Nobody wants a repeat of their May 17 Dynamite match that ended in a disqualification. But something seems off about this match. It's completely out of character for King Switch to agree to a level playing field against Starks. Bullet Club's strength has always been its numbers and White is walking away from that by his own volition. The question is why? The only thing Jay White does more serially than collect championships is take the easy way out. We might not know what it is yet, but it certainly seems like White is up to something here. Since his defeat against AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman at the end of 2022, Starks was 7-0 in standard singles matches prior to the DQ loss to White. Clearly Starks is focused on getting a championship back around his waist, but the only way he'll be able to do that will be to finally rid himself of Bullet Club, who have been a thorn in his side for months now. Can Starks finally put Bullet Club to rest or does White have something up his sleeve?

--

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) vs. CHAOS ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) - Only weeks ahead of Forbidden Door in Toronto, New Japan Pro-Wrestling faction CHAOS is in action on Dynamite and they could be in for a long night as they take on the sadistic Blackpool Combat Club. The match comes only days after it was announced that CHAOS leader "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada will meet the BCC's "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in a dream match at Forbidden Door. The match also comes on the heels of Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli's unsuccessful challenge for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships at Dominion when they, along with Shota Umino, couldn't wrest the titles away from CHAOS's Okada and Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The BCC's viciousness reached a new level at Double or Nothing when they defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) in an Anarchy in the Arena match thanks to the intervention of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Beretta and Taylor are more than familiar with just how dangerous the BCC can be, having been defeated by this same trio on the May 19 edition of Rampage. This time they will be accompanied by Rocky Romero, with whom Beretta won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on four occasions. Beretta is also no stranger to the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships, having previously won them with CHAOS stablemates Ishii and Toru Yano by defeating the Bullet Club team of Bad Luck Fale at Wrestle Kingdom 12. In any event, don't expect Wednesday night's match to be pretty. Will the BCC's path of destruction continue or will CHAOS slow their rolls?

--

Texas Tornado Match: FTW Champion Hook and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Preston Vance and Dralistico) (w/ Jose the Assistant) - JungleHook rides again on Wednesday night when Hook and Jack Perry team up to battle La Faccion Ingobernable's Preston Vance and Dralistico in a Texas Tornado Match. Hook and Perry have only teamed twice before, but they won both of those matches, against "All Ego" Ethan Page and Matt Hardy and "Big Bill" Morrissey and Lee Moriarty, respectively. The genesis for this match came on last week's Dynamite when Jose the Assistant interrupted Hook's segment with Tony Schiavone, demanding more TV time for LFI. This was only a prelude to Vance and Dralistico attacking Hook, but they were run off by Perry. Perry will see Wednesday night's match as an opportunity to blow off some steam after his disappointment at Double or Nothing. Perry was unable to take the AEW World Championship away from MJF in a Four Pillars Four Corners match that also included Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. As this is a Texas Tornado Match, the rules are different from a standard tag-team encounter. All four men will be in the ring at once and no tags are required. Every man will be susceptible to a pin fall or submission at all times. This, of course, will change the calculations for both sides. Can JungleHook stay undefeated or will LFI pick up a big win?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman

- AEW president Tony Khan will announce the main event for the first episode of AEW Collision