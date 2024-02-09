The Undisputed Kingdom meets CHAOS in trios action. Plus, Matt Sydal goes one-on-one with Mistico and the Young Bucks return to action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday sat 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

CHAOS (AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Rocky "Azucar" Romero and Trent Beretta) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven and ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett) (w/ Adam Cole and Wardlow) - CHAOS is out for vengeance on Friday night when they look to avenge the Undisputed Kingdom's attack on the already injured Chuck Taylor this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. The motive for the attack was quite obvious. At March 3's Revolution pay-per-view, Orange Cassidy will be defending his AEW International Championship against Roderick Strong. What better way to get into the champ's head than by taking out one of his close friends? On Rampage, Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero will fight back against Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett with both Taylor and the PPV match on their minds. None of these six men is a stranger to one another, having done battle on a number of occasions over the years in AEW, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL. With bad blood coursing through their veins, which team can pick up a win and send a message to the other on Friday night?

--

CMLL World Trios Champion Mistico vs. Matt Sydal - In a rematch of two men who faced off in last Friday night's eight-man tag-team match, Mistico takes on Matt Sydal in singles action. It will be the second time the two have wrestled one-on-one in their careers. Mistico defeated Sydal all the way back on the June 27, 2011 edition of Monday Night RAW and will be looking to make it 3-0 over his opponent on Friday night. Last week, the team of Mistico, Volador Jr., Hechicero and Mascara Dorada 2.0 defeated Sydal, Christopher Daniels, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker when Hechicero hit a big running knee in the corner on Daniels and pinned him with a cradle. Friday's match will continue the feud between the CMLL stars and AEW after another front in the war this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. While the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli were victorious over Dorada, Hechicero and Volador, more combatants entered the fray when Mistico and the debuting Star Jr. and Esfinge attacked the BCC after the match. Once again, Sydal, Daniels, Parker and Menard were there to run them off. While Mistisco will undoubtedly be forced to deal with Moxley's retribution one day, he must concern himself now with the high-flying Sydal. Can he stay undefeated against the former WWE World Tag Team Champion or will Sydal finally get one over on the legendary luchador?

--

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. The Outcasts (Saraya and Ruby Soho) (w/ Harley Cameron) - The alliance between Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale feels tenuous at best and nobody knows how long it will last, but for whatever reason, it's working right now. Since aligning with the mercurial Hathaway, both women are undefeated in competition, even if they know they can't really trust him. This strange alliance continues on Friday night when they take some women whose alliance appears to be in the midst of crumbling in the Outcasts. Ever since Ruby Soho's relationship with Angelo Parker began, Saraya has done whatever she can to break it off, including enlisting the psychotic Harley Cameron to aid her in her quest. So far, all she's accomplished is a further erosion of trust between her and Soho. On Friday night, they'll need to be on the same page to tackle the challenge of former champions in Nightingale and Statlander. Can Nightingale and Statlander stay hot or will Soho and Saraya pick up a much needed victory?

--

PLUS:

- Fresh off of their bloody attack on new AEW World Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin and Sting's sons on Wednesday night's Dynamite, the Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) return to action for the first time since November's Full Gear pay-per-view.