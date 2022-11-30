Maxwell Jacob Friedman will speak for the first time as AEW World Champion. Plus, Bryan Danielson takes on Dax Harwood in a first-time matchup and Death Triangle and the Elite continue their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

Best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships Match No. 3 - Death Triangle ("The Bastard" PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) (c) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Elite ("The Cleaner" Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Don Callis, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa) - It's not quite must-win territory for Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, but we're getting there. The inaugural AEW World Trios Champions are up against it when it comes to getting their titles back from Death Triangle, entering Wednesday night's match down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Their margin for error is now razor-thin. The story of the first two matches has been both teams' willingness to do whatever it takes to win. In the first match at Full Gear, a very conflicted Rey Fenix used PAC's ring-bell hammer to escape from Omega's One-Winged Angel and get the victory. On last week's Dynamite, Matt Jackson was prepared to use a hammer of his own after a low blow on PAC, but before he could do that, Penta used his hammer to allow PAC to pin Jackson. As uncomfortable as the Lucha Bros. have been with PAC's cheating, it appears they realize how useful it can be to hang onto their titles. Can the Elite find a lifeline back into this series or will Death Triangle take a stranglehold on Wednesday night?

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. ROH, IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood - In a first-time meeting between two men vying for the crown of wrestler of the year for 2022, Bryan Danielson takes on FTR's Dax Harwood. Danielson heads into the match in the midst of turmoil inside of the Blackpool Combat Club...if it still exists. Its founder, William Regal, turned on Jon Moxley at Full Gear and assisted MJF in winning the AEW World Championship. On last week's Dynamite, Danielson practically had to beg Moxley to not deliver a beating to Regal. While he was successful for the time being, a reckoning amongst the members of the BCC appears to still be on the near horizon. One half of the only team to ever hold the AEW, WWE SmackDown, WWE RAW, NXT, ROH, IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Championships, Harwood has spent the year putting on clinics in several match-of-the-year contenders and Wednesday's bout with Danielson could be another one. Already triple champions, Harwood and Cash Wheeler are intent on getting their AEW titles back, but before that can happen, it seems that they will have to deal with Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn who have been a thorn in their side for weeks now. It wouldn't be below the Gunns to get involved in Wednesday night's match as a means to goad Harwood into putting one or more of their titles on the line. Which of these two men can tune out the background noise long enough to pick up a victory?

Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S. (w/ Tay Melo) - On last week's Dynamite, Willow Nightingale teamed up with Skye Blue in a losing effort in a three-way match against the Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo and the team of AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. The match ended with Baker pinning Blue, but it marked the second straight match in which Nightingale failed to defeat TayJay, having been on the losing end on the Nov. 22 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation after teaming with Erica Leigh. With enough enmity still remaining between Nightingale and Jay A.S., a singles bout was ordered for this Wednesday night. Nightingale hasn't been pinned or submitted in her two matches against Jay A.S., but this will be a first-time singles match between them. Nightingale has won her past three singles matches in AEW since falling to Jade Cargill in a TBS Championship match at Battle of the Belts IV in October. Can Nightingale make it four wins on the trot or will Jay A.S. make her taste defeat on Wednesday night?

- We hear from AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the first time since he defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill holds a championship celebration