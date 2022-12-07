The Acclaimed put their AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against FTR, who are looking to claim all the gold. Plus, Samoa Joe defends the TNT Championship against Darby Allin and TBS Champion Jade Cargill is in trios action. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN.App and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Tag Team Championship match: The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (c) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn) vs. ROH, AAA and IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) - AEW's two most beloved tag teams do battle for the company's top prize on Wednesday night when FTR look to claim a fourth set of titles, unprecedented in the modern era, with only The Acclaimed standing in their way. FTR has held the tag titles once before, but their reign wasn't nearly long enough for their liking. The duo defeated The Elite (Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page) for the straps at All Out 2020 before dropping them only 63 days later at Full Gear to the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson). It's been over two years since FTR has been AEW Tag Team Champions and they want to change that on Wednesday night. While it's clear that there is mutual respect between these teams, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will do whatever they have to in order to remain champions. The match will mark Caster and Bowens' fourth title defence since defeating Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) at AEW Grand Slam in September. FTR has defeated all of the era's top teams including the New Day, Usos and Good Brothers. Can Caster and Bowens keep their gold or are more titles inevitable for FTR?

--

TNT Championship match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin - Before double champion Samoa Joe answers the challenge of Juice Robinson for the ROH TV Championship at Final Battle on Saturday, he puts the TNT title on the line against former champion Darby Allin on Wednesday night. After defeating Cody Rhodes for the title at Full Gear 2020, Allin held the championship for 186 days and made nine successful defences before losing to Miro on the May 12, 2021 edition of Dynamite. For Joe, the match will be only his second defence, having defeated A.R. Fox last Wednesday night. The match will mark the first-ever meeting between the two men. While Joe has an obvious size and power advantage, there are few men in all of pro wrestling who can take the level of punishment that Allin can and still come back for more. His tenacity is second to none and putting Allin down for three might be easier said than done for "The Samoan Submission Machine." Also of note for the match is that both Allin's advisor Sting and Joe's former partner (and former TNT Champion) Wardlow are banned from ringside. Can Joe remain a double champion heading into Saturday's pay-per-view or will Allin become the fourth man to win the TNT Championship for the second time?

--

Jericho Appreciation Society (ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager) (w/ "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA) - As the feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club (or what's left of it) rages on, the stakes are getting higher as Final Battle approaches on Saturday. On the show, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against former champion Claudio Castagnoli, but more than just the title is on the line. Should Castagnoli fail in his pursuit, he will be forced to re-embrace his sports entertainment past and fall in line as a member of the JAS. On that same show, Daniel Garcia will put his ROH Pure Championship on the line against the man he defeated for the title, Wheeler YUTA. Before all that can go down, Garcia teams with Jake Hager to take on YUTA and Castagnoli. It's quite clear that a win doesn't really matter to either team on Wednesday night. The aim in this match will be simply to beat the hell out of one another. In Hager's case, he has the opportunity to soften up the man he once teamed with in WWE in order for Jericho to defeat him on Saturday and welcome him into the JAS fold. With the PPV as the backdrop, which duo can pick up a win?

--

Trios match: TBS Champion Jade Cargill and the Baddies (Red Velvet and Leila Grey) vs. Kiera Hogan, Skye Blue and Madison Rayne - This one is personal for Jade Cargill. Last month with the return of Red Velvet, Cargill and her lawyer, "Smart" Mark Sterling, informed Kiera Hogan her services as a member of the Baddies were no longer required. On last week's Dynamite, Cargill addressed her simmering feud with Bow Wow and reminded Velvet and Grey that it was a blessing to stand in her presence. This Wednesday, Cargill intends to show her Baddies what happens when they leave the flock by making an example out of Hogan. For Hogan, the match will be an opportunity to exact some revenge from her former friends. Which of these trios will emerge victorious?

--

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal: Entrants include "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, ROH World Six-Man Champion Dalton Castle, "Absolute" Ricky Starks, "All Ego" Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Capt. Shawn Dean and "The Machine" Brian Cage - It's the fourth annual battle royal for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but things are little bit different in 2022. For one thing, there will be a new winner. The previous three editions of the battle royal have been won by current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. But this time around, instead of winning the ring by being the last man standing, the victor will move on to face MJF in a singles match for the ring. For Ricky Starks, the man who faces MJF for the AEW World Championship at Winter Is Coming next Wednesday, it would mean an opportunity to take everything away from MJF and it's an opportunity he relishes. Who will meet MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring?

--

PLUS

- Tony Schiavone sits down with AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter