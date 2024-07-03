Will Ospreay defends the AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia. Plus, Bryan Danielson meets PAC in an Owen Hart semi-finals match and Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, returns. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

AEW International Championship match: "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay (c) vs. Daniel Garcia - Will Ospreay will be looking to do something on Wednesday night he's never had to do before in his AEW career — bounce back from a loss. Ospreay was handed his first loss in the promotion this past Sunday at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he was defeated in the AEW World Championship match by Swerve Strickland. The loss also brought to a head Ospreay's discord with Don Callis. Still seemingly a member of the Don Callis Family, Ospreay was handed a screwdriver by Callis during the match and encouraged to use it to his advantage. Ospreay refused and the momentary argument between Callis and Ospreay was just the opening Strickland needed to put away his opponent and keep his title. But Ospreay is still a champion and has another tough fight on his hands when he takes on Daniel Garcia on Dynamite for the AEW International Championship. The 25-year-old Buffalo native is the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Champion, but he has yet to hold gold in AEW. Since falling to Christian Cage in the TNT Championship match at the Revolution PPV on March 3, Garcia is undefeated in singles competition in AEW, reeling off seven straight wins. It's clear that there is a great deal of respect between Ospreay and Garcia, but that will go out the window when there's a title on the line. Can Ospreay hang onto his title or will Garcia bring the AEW International Championship back to Buffalo?

Owen Hart Foundation Cup quarter-finals match: "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett (w/ Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) vs. ? - The final first-round matchup in the 2024 Owen Hart is set for Wednesday night, but we only know one of the men in the match. Jeff Jarrett is set to take on a mystery wild-card opponent for a spot in the semi-finals against "Switchblade" Jay White. The only thing we know about the man is that he will be representing The Elite, according to AEW executive vice-presidents Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson. Obviously, this is a major disadvantage for Jarrett, who has no idea who to prepare take on, but he's unlikely to care. As a close friend and former tag-team partner of the late, great Owen Hart, Jarrett is in the tournament to honour his legacy. While winning it and earning an AEW World Championship match at All In would be welcome, it's not the reason why Jarrett is competing. Jarrett is already a 12-time world champion. He doesn't need to prove anything to anybody. His goal is to do his friend proud and there's no opponent out there who can stop him from that goal. Will an emotional Jarrett move on or will this mystery opponent be too much to overcome?

Owen Hart Foundation Cup semi-finals match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - This match is unlikely to be pretty. Former friends collide for a spot in the Owen Hart final when 2023 winner Willow Nightingale takes on Kris Statlander. It wasn't that long ago that the two women were as close as sisters before Stokely Hathaway entered the picture as their manager. While Nightingale eventually warmed to the slimy Hathaway, a leopard can't change his spots and he was soon up to his old tricks. After Nightingale dropped the TBS Championship to Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing, Statlander turned on her former friend and doled out a vicious beating. Since then, Statlander has managed to get in a few more cheap shots and attacks from behind. This past Sunday night at Forbidden Door, Nightingale and Tam Nakano teamed up to defeat Statlander and Momo Watanabe, but Statlander attempted to avoid her Nightingale at every turn, ducking out of the ring whenever she could. She will have nowhere to run on Wednesday night. In previous singles matchups, Nightingale is 3-1 all-time against Statlander. She will need to make it 4-1 if she intends to become the first person to win back-to-back Owens. Which of these two women will prevail in this heated grudge match?

Owen Hart Foundation Cup semi-finals match: "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. "The Bastard" PAC - A tournament like the Owen Hart is a war of attrition and Bryan Danielson and PAC head into their semi-finals encounter after already taking part in a pair of hellacious bouts. This past Sunday night at Forbidden Door, Danielson and Shingo Takagi beat the hell out of each other for over 20 minutes before "The American Dragon" got Takagi to tap out to a vicious submission hold in which Danielson wrenched at the arm of the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. PAC is in the semis on the back of defeating Danielson's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Claudio Castagnoli in the main event of the June 19 edition of Dynamite. After a lengthy series of attempted cradles by both men, PAC finally got the three-count. The match on Wednesday night will be the first meeting between the two men in over 15 years. Danielson won their previous two encounters, but so much has changed since 2009. Wednesday night's match will be between two of the very best that AEW has to offer and it's an incredibly important one for Danielson. He's made no secret that his in-ring career is winding down and he wants to capture the AEW World Championship, a title that has eluded him since arriving in the promotion, before it does end. Winning the Owen and main-eventing All In might be the last, best way to do that. Will Danielson keep the dream alive or will PAC snuff it out?

- TBS Champion and CMLL Women's World Champion "The CEO" Mercedes Moné holds a double title celebration

- After making her return at All following a nine-month absence from AEW, we will hear from Dr. Britt Baker, DMD