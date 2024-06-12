AEW International Champion Will Ospreay puts his title on the line against Rey Fenix. Plus, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné defends against CMLL star Zeuxis. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

AEW International Championship match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - Wednesday night will see, perhaps, the most highly anticipated AEW International Championship match there's ever been as Will Ospreay defends against former champion Rey Fenix. The match pits two of the very best wrestlers in the world only weeks before Ospreay is to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Fenix, who held the title for a month last fall, earned another shot at gold by winning a four-way match last week that included Orange Cassidy, Jay Lethal and Kyle O'Reilly. Fenix picked up the win when he turned Lethal's Figure Four attempt into a cradle. The match will mark the first singles match between the two competitors in five years and the second time the duo has met in AEW. In the first round of the AEW World Trios Tournament in 2022, the United Empire team of Ospreay and Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) defeated Death Triangle (Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo and "The Bastard" PAC). In all three previous singles matches, including one in the first round of the 2016 Battle of Los Angeles in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Ospreay has come out on top. Wednesday's match will be Ospreay's second defence of the title he won from Roderick Strong at last month's Double or Nothing PPV, having previously defeated O'Reilly on the June 1 edition of Collision. Will Ospreay continue his mastery or Fenix or will the former champion gain back his belt?

--

TBS Championship match: "The CEO" Mercedes Moné (c) vs. CMLL World Women's Tag Team Champion Zeuxis - Before Mercedes Moné puts her TBS Championship on the line in a title-versus-title match at Forbidden Door against New Japan Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, she must deal with the challenge of Vaquer's tag-team partner, CMLL veteran Zeuxis. The San Juan, Puerto Rico native is no stranger to championships herself. A co-holder of the inaugural CMLL World Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Vaquer, Zeuxis is also a former Mexican National Women's Champion, defeating Estrellita for the title before going on to hold it for over two years. Over her career, Zeuxis has shared a ring with the likes of Sarah Stock, Mayu Iwatani, Tessa Blanchard and Syuri. She will not be intimidated by making her AEW debut and taking on an opponent of Moné's calibre. For Moné, Wednesday night's match marks the second defence of the title she won from Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing, having previously turned away the challenge of Skye Blue on the May 29 edition of Dynamite. With her showdown with Vaquer on the horizon, can Moné keep focused on Zeuxis or will the Puerto Rican star add to her collection of championships?

--

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong and the Don Callis Family (ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita) (w/ Don Callis, Trent Beretta, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Wardlow) - A trios match with a lot of bad blood is set for Wednesday night as Mark Briscoe teams with longtime rival Kyle O'Reilly and Orange Cassidy to take on Roderick Strong and the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Briscoe and his late brother, Jay Briscoe, did battle with reDRagon (O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) on countless occasions over the years with many of those matches for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. They team with an Orange Cassidy who is out for revenge against the Don Callis Family. After turning his back on the Best Friends, Trent Beretta joined Callis and subjected Cassidy to a brutal beating on the May 29 edition of Dynamite before attempting to attack him yet again last week. There are also issues between longtime friends O'Reilly and Strong. After O'Reilly spurned joining the Undisputed Kingdom upon his return to competition after nearly two years on the shelf, its members made him pay for it with a vicious attack on the Apr. 14 Battle of the Belts. This will be O'Reilly's second shot at payback against Strong after failing to take away the AEW International Championship from him at the Dynasty pay-per-view. With so many combustible elements in play, which of these two teams can pick up a win?

--

TNT Championship qualifying match: "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes vs. "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry - Dustin Rhodes is filled with righteous anger. This past Saturday night on Collision, Rhodes picked up a victory over Johnny TV. After the match, Rhodes cut a promo addressing Jack Perry and letting him know how disappointed his is in his actions since returning to AEW. He vowed to destroy Perry on Dynamite. But Wednesday night's match will be more than just personal for Rhodes. The winner of that match will be entered into the ladder match at Forbidden Door for the vacant TNT Championship that was relinquished by "The Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland following his leg injury. Already qualified for the match are Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Briscoe. Perry will desperately want to be in this match because he believes that title belongs to him and it almost did. In the immediate aftermath of Copeland's injury, AEW executive vice-presidents - and Perry's stablemates in The Elite - the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) attempted to simply hand the title to Perry, but that idea was kiboshed through the intervention of acting EVP Christopher Daniels, who announced the ladder match. Wednesday night's match will be Perry's first singles match since he returned from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and his first match on Dynamite since last August. As per the stipulations made by Daniels, Perry will not have anybody from The Elite with him at ringside. Will Perry move on to get what he thinks is his or will the savvy vet earn a shot at more gold?

--

PLUS:

- After his confrontation with the returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman last week on Dynamite, "El Toro Blanco" Rush is in action

- Private Party ("Brother Zay" and Marq Quen) will appear on TV Time with "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho