AEW rolls into Winnipeg for the first time as the House of Black defends the AEW World Trios Championships in a three-way match against former champions The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Plus, Orange Cassidy puts his AEW International Championship on the line against Jeff Jarrett. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca.

AEW World Trios Championship match: House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) (c) (w/ Julia Hart) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Champion "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Don Callis, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa) vs. Jericho Appreciation Society ("The Ocho" Chris Jericho, "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia) (w/ "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and Jake Hager) - Two of Winnipeg's favourite sons will be in action in their hometown on Wednesday night when Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho take the ring in this three-way trios match. While Jericho has wrestled in his hometown on a number of occasions over the years at major shows, the match will mark Omega's first time wrestling in a big arena in Winnipeg and the stakes couldn't be higher. At the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this month, the House of Black defeated The Elite for the AEW World Trios Championships in a hard-fought match and now Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews will defend them for the first time against the former champions, as well as Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. If dealing with one trio were bad enough on its own, the House of Black must contend with six men attempting to take their titles. Omega and Jericho will undoubtedly want to put on a show for a rabid hometown crowd, but since their return to AEW, the House of Black has been untouchable and laying waste to anybody in their path. The Elite have already lost and regained these titles once. Can they do it again? The nine men in this match have won 113 major honours between them, making this one of the most decorated matches in AEW history. Which three men will leave Winnipeg with titles around their waists?

--

AEW International Championship match: "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (c) (w/ Danhausen) vs. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett (w/ Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) - The AEW All-Atlantic Championship is dead. Say hello to the AEW International Championship. AEW booker Tony Khan officially rechristened the championship last week and what better place to have its first defence than in Canada? The match will mark Orange Cassidy's 14th defence of his title and it might be the most perilous. While Cassidy successfully defended his title against Jay Lethal on last week's Dynamite, it came at a cost. After the match, Cassidy was laid out by Jeff Jarrett, who hit him with the Stroke before taking a guitar to his knee. If Cassidy is coming into the match injured, then Jarrett must be considered the favourite. For Jarrett, this will be another opportunity to win his first championship in AEW after previously failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Lethal. One of AEW's most decorated competitors, Jarrett is a 12-time world champion and has held 24 majors honours over his career. A win over Cassidy would demonstrate that the WWE and Impact Hall of Famer is still a force to be reckoned with in his fifth decade of competition. Will Cassidy chalk up another win or will Jarrett become the third man to claim the AEW International Championship?

--

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page and Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) - Adam Page thought he was done with Jon Moxley. He even said as much to Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, on last week's Dynamite, telling her that as far as he was concerned, the Texas Death Match in which he emerged victorious at the Revolution pay-per-view was the last chapter between them. But that all changed on Dynamite. After Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeated John Silver and Alex Reynolds in tag-team action, the Blackpool Combat Club decided to continue the beating. Evil Uno ran down to make the save, but he was overwhelmed by the numbers. Finally, Page entered the fray and fell victim to a three-on-one attack. On Wednesday night, Page will once again do battle with Moxley and the BCC, but this time he's drafted in some reinforcements. For the first time in nearly a year, Victoriaville, Que.'s Stu Grayson will compete in an AEW ring reforming the Super Smash Bros. alongside Evil Uno to team with the Hangman. Grayson has never faced off with Moxley or YUTA before, but has taken on Castagnoli in the distant past. The two men have shared a ring against one another in CHIKARA over a decade ago. With emotions running high, this match is unlikely to be a pretty one. Can Hangman end his feud with Moxley once and for all?

--

PLUS:

- Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill will hold an open challenge for her title against any Canadian-born competitor

- AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman celebrates his "re-bar mitzvah" in Winnipeg

- QT Marshall hosts the first edition of QTV with new TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs

- We will hear from The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho)