The Elite's Hangman Page and Young Bucks challenge the Mogul Embassy for the ROH World Six-Man Championships. Plus, Sting and Darby Allin take on TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage and a four-way match determines new ROH World Tag Team Championship No. 1 contenders. You can catch a two-hour Night Two of AEW Grand Slam on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

ROH World Six-Man Championship match: The Mogul Embassy ("The Machine" Brian Cage, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) (c) (w/ Prince Nana) vs. The Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) - As Adam Page gets closer to his match with Swerve Strickland at Oct. 1's WrestleDream in Seattle, both men's respective stables have joined the fray. On the Sept. 6 edition of Dynamite, Swerve listed his grievances to the former AEW World Champion, accusing him of not appreciating the top spot he has in the company and being content with mediocrity. It was when Strickland brought up Page's family that he lost his cool, but before he could take things up with Strickland, he was jumped from behind by Strickland's stablemate "The Machine" Brian Cage. Page was able to get a measure of revenge the following week on Dynamite when he defeated Cage in a hard-hitting affair, but he was once again waylaid after the match by the Mogul Embassy until the intervention of his Elite stablemates, the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson). On Friday night, Page and the Jacksons will look to hit the Mogul Embassy where it really hurts and win back the ROH World Six-Man Championships. The Hung Bucks held the titles in 2017, defeating Dalton Castle and the Boys (Brandon Tate and Brent Tate) for them. Cage, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun have held the titles since the summer of 2022, also defeating Castle and the Boys for them. The Jacksons have also held the titles on a second occasion, winning them with Cody Rhodes in 2018. The Bucks could become only the second men to have held the titles on at least three occasions with the Righteous's Vincent holding them a record four times. Can the Mogul Embassy help send a message to Page ahead of his clash with Swerve or will Hangman and the Jacksons bring gold back to the Elite?

--

TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin and "The Icon" Sting (w/ Nick Wayne) - Ahead of a three-way match for the TNT Championship on Collision, all three men will take the ring on Friday night when TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage take on Darby Allin and Sting. Allin and Sting were victorious over Cage and Swerve Strickland in a coffin match at All In, but Cage has dismissed his loss since he wasn't tagging with his regular partner and vows that things will be different on Friday night. Of course, the mercurial veteran is likely to be focusing on Saturday night. While for all intents and purposes, Cage considers himself to be the de facto TNT Champion, having essentially commandeered the title from Luchasaurus, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion will have the chance to truly claim it for himself in the three-way match on Collision. Don't be surprised, then, if Cage decides to make a "business decision" at some point on Friday to ensure that his title shot on Saturday is in no way compromised by taking too much damage on Friday. Still, the bad blood among these four men runs deep and Allin and Sting would relish the opportunity to hand Cage and Luchasaurus any kind of setback. Which of these teams will pick up a win ahead of Saturday night's key match?

--

ROH World Tag Team Championship No. 1 contendership match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) (w/ Stu Grayson) vs. Best Friends ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) - Four teams will be looking to earn a shot at AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole and their ROH World Tag Team Championships on Friday night. Of the four teams, two are former ROH World Tag Team Champions in the Hardys and the Kingdom, while the Kingdom's Matt Taven and the Righteous's Vincent have held the ROH World Six-Man Championships together. While all four of these teams are out for gold, it's Taven and Mike Bennett who seem the most personally invested in the match. A victory would give them a match with MJF and former Kingdom member Cole, who they've butted heads with in recent weeks over Cole's alleged abandonment of close friend Roderick Strong. Taven and Bennett have become Strong's support group as he deals with his neck "injury" and their behaviour has been nonstop consternation for Cole. But the rest of the six men involved in the match can't be counted out, especially with Vincent and Dutch picking up a victory over the Hardys on last week,s Collision. The winners of Friday night's match will receive their shot at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on Oct. 1. Who will step up to challenge MJF and Cole in Seattle?

--

Julia Hart (w/ "Big, Bad" Brody King) vs. Skye Blue - Two of the AEW women's division meet on Friday night when 21-year-old Julia Hart takes on 23-year-old Skye Blue. Both women are jockeying for position and looking to put themselves in contention for title shot. Hart could be seen intently watching Kris Statlander's successful title defence of her TBS Championship on last Friday's Rampage over former champion Jade Cargill. While both competitors have earned title shots in the past, neither has tasted gold as of yet in AEW. Blue is 0-4 in title matches (both for the AEW Women's World Championship and the TBS Championship), while Hart is 0-1 (losing to Cargill for the TBS title back in January of 2022). But both women continue to grow as wrestlers with Hart's last defeat coming to Statlander back in April of 2022. The match will also mark the second time Hart and Blue have met in singles action. Hart picked up a win over Blue on the Mar. 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Can Hart make it two out of two against Blue or will Blue even it up?

--

AEW World Trios Championship match: The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn (c) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) - For weeks, the Dark Order has insisted that they've abandoned frivolity and are now operating much more closely aligned to the vision the late, great Mr. Brodie Lee had for the group. Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds can prove that on Friday night by picking up their biggest victory over the course of their AEW careers and claiming the AEW World Trios Championships from Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. The Dark Order signaled their intent on this past Saturday night's Collision when Silver picked up a singles victory over Bowens. For the champions, Friday night's match will be their third defence since defeating the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews) for the titles at All In. The three men have already seen off the challenges of Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker and Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh. Despite Bowens' loss to Silver, former AEW World Tag Team Champions the Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are confident that they'll be able to hang onto their titles again. Will the Dark Order add titles to their ranks or will the champions stay with gold around their waists?

--

PLUS:

- Mike Santana is in singles action in his hometown

- We will hear from "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara and Don Callis after the shocking betrayal of Chris Jericho on Dynamite