Best Friends will meet the Blackpool Combat Club in a Parking Lot Fight. Plus, the Hardys team with Keith Lee to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade in trios action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Parking Lot Fight: Best Friends (Trent Beretta and "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor) (w/ AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) (w/ Wheeler YUTA) - Parking Lot Fights are a rarity in AEW. In fact, there has only been one before in company history and it goes a long way to explain why there hasn't been another until Friday night. On the Sept. 16 edition of Dynamite, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor met archrivals Santana and Ortiz in what was an absolutely brutal and insane encounter in a Parking Lot Fight. The match was a violent spectacle, but you couldn't turn your eyes away from it. "The Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley was effusive in his praise for the match and the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer gave it five stars. The rivalry between the two teams had heated up to the point that something as wild as a Parking Lot Fight was necessary to end it and it seems that's where we are now with Beretta and Taylor and the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. The enmity began seemingly innocuously enough at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view two Fridays ago when the duo along with Orange Cassidy attempted to intervene as Castagnoli, Moxley and Wheeler YUTA were being beaten down by Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) following Castagnoli's successful ROH World Championship defence over "The Bastard." Things went awry when Cassidy's errant Orange Punch struck Castagnoli instead of its intended target. Moxley went for a receipt on the following Wednesday night when he laid out Cassidy with the Death Rider after he had just defended his AEW International Championship over AR Fox. Later that night, Penta and Fenix defeated Best Friends and Moxley and Castagnoli in a three-way match. Then on this past Wednesday night's Dynamite, Beretta defeated Penta and Moxley in a brutal and bloody three-way match that has led to this Friday night. In a match that won't be for the faint of heart, who will come out on top?

--

The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. The Butcher, The Blade and "Superbad" Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) - In an intriguing trios match, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy team up with Keith Lee to take on The Butcher, The Blade and Kip Sabian. While the former trio has never worked together before, the latter most certainly has and that will give The Butcher, The Blade and Sabian the chemistry edge heading into the match. As a trio, The Butcher, The Blade and Sabian have competed in seven previous matches, as well as a handful of other multi-man matches. The combination of the Hardys and Lee is an interesting one, giving the 12-time world tag team champions an added dimension of power through Lee, making the trio a formidable one. Could the trio of Lee and the Hardys present the kind of balanced opposition that could give the current AEW World Trios Champions the House of Black (Malakai Black, "Big, Bad" Brody King and Buddy Matthews) trouble? Before that hypothetical can be answered, Lee and the Hardys will have to get through Friday night.

--

Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue - On Friday night, Anna Jay takes on an opponent she's very familiar with in Skye Blue, but the question remains if her mind will be elsewhere. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, the team of Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita defeated Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia largely due to the interference of Don Callis, who used Jericho's bat, Floyd, on Garcia when referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted. Despite seeing what happened, Jericho still went ahead and pinned Garcia to claim the victory over his Jericho Appreciation Society proteges. After the match, Jericho was confronted in the back by an irate "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, who told him there would be a mandatory JAS meeting with its future hanging on the balance this upcoming Wednesday night on Dynamite. Jay can be forgiven if this is what she's concentrating on, but doing so will leave her deeply unprepared for the challenge of Blue. In fact, it was Blue who eliminated Jay from the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Cup in the first round back in June. Perhaps Jay will be able to channel her frustration into aggression and get the better of Blue on Friday night?

--

PLUS:

- The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland and AR Fox) (w/ Prince Nana) will be in tag team action