The Kings of the Black Throne answer a challenge from the Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defends against Lee Moriarty and the Lucha Bros. meet Private Party. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) (w/ Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart) vs. The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) - On Dynamite, we saw John Silver and Alex Reynolds make a challenge to the House of Black and Malakai Black for Rampage and Brody King gladly obliged. Should Silver and Reynolds be careful what they wished for? The current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Champions, Black and King have lost just one match as a team - not only in AEW, but ever. Most recently, they successfully defended their PWG titles against Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) earlier this month. Silver and Reynolds are 5-2 as a team in 2022 and a win over Black and King could be the kind of signature victory the duo has been lacking in recent months as they look to build a resume towards another AEW World Tag Team Championship shot. Could they also benefit from the House of Black's minds being elsewhere? In recent weeks, King has renewed hostilities with Darby Allin, taking umbrage with Allin offering a handshake after he fell to Jon Moxley in a match for the interim AEW World Championship. After blowing Allin off, King laid a brutal beating on Allin ahead of an autograph signing in the Seattle area. With King's focus clearly on Allin, can Silver and Reynolds find a way to make him and Black pay?

--

ROH World Championship match: "The Octopus" Jonathan Gresham (c) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Lee Moriarty (w/ Matt Sydal) - Tully Blanchard Enterprises surprisingly grew by one last Friday night on Dynamite when Jonathan Gresham blew off partner Lee Moriarty during their match against the Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona), leaving him to fend for himself, and embracing Tully Blanchard. There's always been a bit of a sadistic streak in Gresham and that's what has helped make him into one of professional wrestling's finest technicians with all manner of submissions at his disposal. That kind of talent combined with the savvy of Blanchard spells trouble for anybody looking to take his title. The first person to make that attempt will be Moriarty on Friday night, who's not only looking for a belt, but also some revenge for being abandoned by Gresham last week. The match will be the third meeting between the two men over the past two years with Gresham picking up wins in their previous encounters, one in PWG and one in GCW. Though Moriarty has yet to defeat Gresham, perhaps his finally has the fuel to get the better of his former mentor.

--

Lucha Bros. (Penta Oscura and Rey Fenix) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy (w/ Andrade El Idolo and Jose the Assistant) - Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Penta Oscura and Rey Fenix are in action on Friday when they take on Private Party. While Penta and Fenix have taken on Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy on a number of occasions in AEW, almost every single one was a multi-man match. In fact, Friday's match is only the second ever tag-team meeting between the two duos in AEW and the first since the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions back in the fall of 2019. In the tournament semi-final, it was the Lucha Bros. who came out on top. Of course, a lot has changed since then and Private Party currently has Penta and Fenix's longtime rival Andrade El Idolo in their corner. The Lucha Bros. will have to gird themselves for not only Andrade's presence, but perhaps that of his La Faccion Ingobernable associate, Rush, as well. For Private Party, the goal is another shot at the tag champs at some point down the road. To do that, they're going to have to build up their credentials. In January, Quen and Kassidy fell in a title match against then-champions Jurassic Express. After having come so close, the duo knows what needs to be done to get back there and a victory against a team the calibre of the Lucha Bros. would go a long way to get them back on the road towards gold. Which team will come out on top?

--

PLUS:

- The team of Kris Statlander and "The Fallen Goddess" Athena is in action

- We will hear from the Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and Billy Gunn) a week after they violently ended their alliance with The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens)