The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli takes on CMLL's Rugido. Plus, Matt Sydal meets CMLL's Magnus for a spot in Sunday's All-Star Scramble and Riho returns to action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday sat 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mexican National Tag Team Champion Rugido - In one final tune-up before he and Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Jon Moxley meet FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in a grudge match on Sunday night's Revolution pay-per-view, Claudio Castagnoli takes on a first-time opponent in CMLL's Rugido, who makes his AEW debut on Rampage. One half of the Mexican National Tag Team Champions with Magnus as part of Les Depredadores stable, Rugido made his pro debut as a teen in 2000 under the name "Dizzy" in AAA. He's been working in CMLL since 2021. A powerful luchador, Rugido incorporates a number of different kinds of suplexes into his offence. He and Magnus won the tag titles last June by beating the team of Esfinge and Fugaz. During his time in CMLL, Rugido has taken on the likes of Ultimo Guerrero, Blue Panther and Stuka Jr. In December, he unsuccessfully challenged for Guerrero Maya Jr.'s Mexican National Middleweight Championship. Rugido should provide interesting opposition for Castagnoli and will hope that "The Swiss Cyborg" has one eye on his PPV match because that might be all he needs to spring the upset. It remains to be seen if Rugido's power is enough to throw around a man of Castagnoli's size. Heading into Friday's match, the former ROH World Champion is 5-4-1 in his last 10 singles matches. Can he set the tone for Sunday's match with a victory or will Rugido make his debut a winning one?

--

Riho vs. Trish Adora - Former AEW Women's World Champion Riho makes her return on Friday night as she takes on the Infantry's Trish Adora. It will be her first AEW match of 2024. We last saw Riho when she unsuccessfully challenged "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at the Dec. 30 World's End pay-per-view. Riho was 7-2 in 2023 and looks to build up some momentum to make another charge at taking back her title. Adora and Riho have met once before back in 2021 when Riho was victorious in a match on the Nov. 22 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. But this is very much a more battle-tested and seasoned version of Adora. In the years since, Adora has stepped into the ring with the likes of Giulia, Aja Kong and Utami Hayashishita and won't be daunted at the prospect of taking on Riho again in the slightest. Adora heads into the match coming off of a loss to Mercedes Martinez in the first round of the ROH Women's Television Title Tournament. Which of these two women will pick up an important victory on Friday night?

--

Revolution All-Star Scramble qualifying match: Matt Sydal vs. Mexican National Tag Team Champion Magnus - At Sunday night's Revolution, eight men will compete in an All-Star Scramble that will see the winner get a future AEW World Championship match. Already qualified for the match are former champion Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer, FTW Champion Hook and "The Machine" Brian Cage. On Saturday night, Penta El Zero Miedo takes on "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith and Top Flight's Dante Martin for the final spot, but another spot is up for grabs on Friday night when Matt Sydal faces off with CMLL's Magnus. The co-holder of the Mexican National Tag Team Championships with Rugido, Magnus is also making his AEW debut. After making his pro debut in 2011, Magnus began competing full-time in CMLL in 2012. Over his, Magnus has taken on top stars including Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario and Rey Fenix and is most recently coming off of the Fantasticamania tour in New Japan Pro-Wrestling where he faced off with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi and Yota Tsuji. An experienced competitor, Magnus will provide quite the test for Sydal, who is looking to position himself for his first-ever shot at the AEW World Championship. The closest he's come thus far in his AEW career is a loss to then champion Kenny Omega in a World Title Eliminator match back in 2021. With only one All-Star Scramble spot on offer, which of these two men will claim it?

--

PLUS:

- "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) (w/ Jake "The Snake" Roberts) are in trios action