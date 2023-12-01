Danhausen is in eight-man tag action as he wrestles for the first time since March. Plus, the Don Callis Family is in trios action and Sting and Ric Flair will make an appearance. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday starting at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Eight-man tag match: AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, FTW Champion Hook, Trent Beretta and Danhausen vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds), "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ange" Angelo Parker (w/ Jake Hager) - For the first time since Revolution, Danhausen will be competing in an AEW ring on Friday night. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" demon picked up a significant arm injury during the AEW World Tag Team Championship match on the March 5 pay-per-view and has been out of action since. He made his return to AEW TV on the Nov. 22 edition of Dynamite when he helped Orange Cassidy, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata pick up a win over Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker by revealing himself to be in possession of Hager's purple hat. On Friday night, Parker and Menard will have the opportunity to get a measure of revenge against Danhausen when they team with the Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno take on Danhausen, Cassidy, Hook and Trent Beretta. It will be very interesting to see what kind of ring shape Danhausen is in after such a long layoff, but because it's a multi-man match, he won't have to shoulder too much of the action if he's unable. Which of these two teams will come out with a win on Friday night?

Trios match: Kris Statlander, Skye Blue and Hikaru Shida vs. The Outcasts (Saraya and Ruby Soho) and Anna Jay - Saraya and Anna Jay have a common problem. Both women are seemingly at their wit's end over the burgeoning romance between Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker. They wouldn't care if it weren't affecting their in-ring work. Whatever it is that is going on between the two has cost matches to everybody in their orbit and both Saraya and Jay are sick of it. They'll both have the opportunity to get back on the winning track on Friday when they team with Soho to take on the trio of Kris Statlander, Skye Blue and Hikaru Shida. While nothing will be on the line, a win for any one of the six women in this match could be enough to put themselves in contention for Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship and the TBS Championship currently around the waist of Julia Hart. Of the six women in the match, Shida and Saraya are former AEW Women's World Champions and Statlander is a former TBS Champion, so there will be no shortage of championship pedigree in Friday's match. Can Saraya, Soho and Jay get along long enough to pick up a victory or will Statlander, Blue and Shida get their arms raised?

Trios match: Penta El Zero Miedo, AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) and ROH World Six-Man Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) - On Wednesday night's Dynamite, Dante Martin made his return to action after a nearly eight-month absence as he, Darius Martin and Action Andretti were victorious in trios action against the Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) and Brother Zay. The first people to congratulate him backstage were Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander, offering handshakes. It was clear that the trio was interested in a match with Top Flight and Andretti down the road, but before they can do that, they will deal with the challenge of JD Drake, Anthony Henry and Brian Cage on Friday night. Of interest is how thrilled Cage will be with the idea of wrestling in a trios match without his regular partners. Cage is one third of the ROH World Six Man Champions alongside Mogul Embassy stablemates the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona), who are currently competing in Japan as part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's World Tag League tournament. It's uncertain if Cage will feel any kind of commitment to Drake and Henry on Friday night. Can his first team-up with the WorkHorsemen end in victory or will they fall to Penta, Vikingo and Komander?

PLUS:

- The Don Callis Family ("The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher) (w/ Don Callis) are in trios action

- "The Icon" Sting and "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair make an appearance