In his second reign as TNT Champion, Darby Allin puts his title on the line against Bullet Club's Juice Robinson. Plus, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz take on the Kings of the Black Throne and Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho meet TayJay in a street fight. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

TNT Championship match: Darby Allin (c) vs. "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson - For a second straight Friday night, Darby Allin is putting his newly won TNT Championship on the line when he meets Juice Robinson. Allin successfully made the first defence of his second title reign on last Friday's Rampage with a win over Mike Bennett. The match marks Robinson's third major bout in AEW, but he's fallen in the first two with losses to Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe. While the competition he's faced has been stiff, Robinson is still chasing that first signature win to announce his arrival in the company and taking the TNT Championship away from Allin would be just that. Robinson has not held any kind of singles gold since being forced to vacate the IWGP United States Championship, in his third reign as champion, last spring after a bout of appendicitis. This will be the first ever meeting between the two men. Will Allin make it two straight victorious Fridays or will Robinson bring the title back to Bullet Club?

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King) (w/ Julia Hart and Buddy Matthews) - Since making their return to AEW after an extended absence, the House of Black has focused their energy on Eddie Kingston and Ortiz with the seeming desire of driving the two allies apart. In recent weeks, Malakai Black has intimated that neither man could trust the other and that he misses the Eddie Kingston he used to know and not the one that has gone soft. His words seemed to find an audience with both men, with neither looking all that confident in their partnership over the past several weeks. Still the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Champions, Friday's match will mark Black and King's first action as a duo in AEW since July. As a tag team, the Kings of the Black Throne have only been defeated once in AEW. Can Ortiz and Kingston work together towards a victory or will the Kings of the Black Throne prosper from the distrust they've sown?

Street fight: Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) (w/ Sammy Guevara) - The enmity among these four women couldn't be solved the easy way, so it's time for the hard way. The feud between Ruby Soho and Tay Melo has raged for months with Melo putting Soho on the shelf for an extended period of time with a facial injury. The bad blood has brought their respective allies Nightingale and Jay into the mix. Their match on the Dec. 28 edition of Dynamite didn't settle matters when Melo and Jay stole a victory thanks to a chairshot behind the back of referee Aubrey Edwards. On Friday night, all the chairshots in the world will be perfectly legal in a street fight. The team willing to get the most brutal will be the one to pick up a win and finally end this feud. Which two women will come out victorious?

PLUS:

- We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn)

- Recent Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser makes an appearance