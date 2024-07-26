The annual Royal Rampage battle royal goes down for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Plus, the Don Callis Family's Rush and Kyle Fletcher take part in a four-corners tag match and Lance Archer is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Royal Rampage battle royal match: AEW Unified World Trios Champion "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brandon Cutler vs. "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher vs. Darby Allin vs. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. "The Machine" Brian Cage vs. Jay Lethal vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Mike Bennett vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush vs. "Big, Bad" Brody King vs. "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett - Twenty men will compete for a major prize on Friday night when they step into two rings in the third annual Royal Rampage match. This year's match is the most high-stakes of all. The winner of Friday night's match will receive an AEW World Championship match on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on Sept. 25. The match will feature former world champions, current champions and the two previous winners in Darby Allin and Brody King. There are a couple of differences between the Royal Rampage match and a standard battle royal with the most obvious being that there are two rings. A new wrestler will enter an alternating ring every minute until there are 10 men in each of them. The last man standing in each ring will then face off with the other under traditional battle royal rules. For each man in the match, this is an incredible opportunity at a world title shot and one that many might not be able to earn otherwise. With the stakes as high as they are, it's every man for himself and allegiance to stablemates will go right out the window. Who will earn his spot in the main event at Arthur Ashe?

--

Private Party ("Brother Zay" Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) vs. The Don Callis Family ("El Toro Blanco" Rush and Kyle Fletcher) (w/ Don Callis) - A quartet of teams looking to make headway in the ultra-competitive AEW tag-team division will face off in a four corners match on Friday night as Private Party takes on the Outrunners, the Righteous and the Don Callis Family duo of Rush and Kyle Fletcher. The match will mark the first time that Rush and Fletcher have worked as a team. With the other three teams made up of regular partners, it would seem that Fletcher and Rush would be at a disadvantage, but the two men are greatly motivated right now. Rush is the newest member under the Don Callis banner and is looking to rediscover the form that made him a two-time ROH World Champion and the holder of multiple titles in CMLL. Rush has found a championship in AEW to be elusive, but he hopes that the tutelage of Callis is what he needs to get over the hump. As for Fletcher, he is still smarting from losing his ROH World TV Championship to Atlantis Jr. earlier this month. A former IWGP World Tag Team Champion and ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Aussie Open partner Mark Davis, Fletcher is no stranger to tag-team and a pairing of him and Rush could be a formidable one. A win in this match for any of the four duos might not be enough to put them at the front of the line for a shot against the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but it would put the Jacksons, the Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens), FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and the rest of the tag division's top teams on notice. Which of these teams will pick up a potentially important victory?

--

Kris Statlander (w/ Stokely Hathaway) vs. Leila Grey - This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, new CMLL Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale's appearance was a brief one. That's because her interview with Renee Paquette was interrupted by Stokely Hathaway in order to provide Kris Statlander with a distraction to lay out her former friend with an F5. With Nightingale on the ground, Statlander challenged her to a World Title Eliminator match on next Wednesday night's Dynamite. Should she defeat Nightingale, she would get a title match. Recall that the two women have met once since Statlander turned on Nightingale with the latter picking up the win over the former in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup earlier this month. Before Statlander gets another crack at Nightingale, she steps into the ring with Leila Grey on Friday night. Best known for her time in AEW as one of Jade Cargill's Baddies, Grey will be making her first televised appearance with the promotion since March of 2023. Since then, Grey has mostly worked in Ohio Valley Wrestling where she is the current OVW Women's Champion. This will not be the first time these two men have met in an AEW ring. On the Aug. 6, 2021 edition of AEW Dark, Statlander was victorious over Grey. With a big match against Nightingale on the horizon, it would be easy for Statlander to overlook Grey, but she would be doing so at her own peril. Can Statlander prepare for Wednesday night with a victory or will Grey spring an upset?

--

PLUS:

- "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer is in action