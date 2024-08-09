Darby Allin goes one-on-one with the Butcher. Plus, Wheeler YUTA meets Rocky Romero and Nyla Rose takes on Saraya. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Darby Allin vs. The Butcher - Darby Allin is focused on one thing right now and one thing only - gold. Allin can become the TNT Champion for a record-tying third time when he takes on current champion "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry at All In at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 25. Allin earned the right to challenge for the title during last month's Blood & Guts match when Allin forced the concession out of AEW Executive Vice-President Matthew Jackson by threatening to light Perry on fire. After that, he won the annual Royal Rampage battle royal to earn an AEW World Championship shot at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen, NY in September. As well as things are going for Allin, he faces a tough test on Friday night in the form of the Butcher. The Butcher's win-loss record isn't indicative of the hell he puts his opponents through in any given match. Thrust into singles competition thanks to an injury to his partner, the Blade, Andy Williams hasn't enjoyed a large number of victories during his solo run. He heads into Rampage on a run of seven-straight losses, including one last Friday night to Wheeler YUTA. As dispiriting as that streak might be for Williams, he's well aware that a win over a competitor the calibre of Allin could change his fortunes in a hurry. All it takes is one match. Allin and Williams have met once before on Rampage, back in the spring of 2022, when Allin was a winner by countout. Can Allin stay hot or will the Butcher pick up a key victory to stop his slide?

Wheeler YUTA (w/ "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson) vs. Rocky "Azucar" Romero - Wheeler YUTA was clearly taken aback by what transpired at the end of this past Wednesday's Dynamite. After YUTA's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Bryan Danielson defeated Jeff Jarrett in a brutal anything-goes match, YUTA came to the ring to celebrate and check on Danielson. As "The American Dragon" and Jarrett embraced, Danielson's opponent at All In's main event, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland made his way down to the ring and vowed to retire Danielson at Wembley Stadium. He said he would prove to Danielson that he was the most dangerous man in pro wrestling by issuing a challenge to YUTA for this Wednesday night. YUTA had no problem accepting the challenge, but he felt disrespected by the idea that he's nothing more than a tune-up for Strickland. YUTA plans to demonstrate what a mistake that was by Strickland on Wednesday, but before that, he has a difficult matchup on Friday night against Rocky Romero. YUTA and Romero have faced off once before in singles action in New Japan STRONG back in 2021 when Romero came out the victor. The two have both teamed up and taken on one another on a number of occasions since in both AEW and New Japan. Most recently, the BCC (YUTA, Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) defeated Romero, Lio Rush and IWGP World Tag Team Champions TMDK (Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls) in an eight-man tag in June on the one-year anniversary show of Collision. All told, YUTA is 3-1 against Romero. Danielson will sit in on commentary for the match. Will YUTA thrown down the gauntlet at Swerve with a victory or can Romero make it 2-0 in singles matches against his opponent?

"The Native Beast" Nyla Rose vs. Saraya (w/ Harley Cameron) - It's a meeting of former AEW Women's World Champions as Nyla Rose takes on Saraya. On last week's show, Rose took on Saraya's stablemate, Harley Cameron. Before the match, Cameron claimed she was wrestling in the place of Saraya, who was refusing to wrestle in protest over being left off of the All In card in her hometown of London. It was at last year's All In where Saraya became AEW Women's World Champion by defeating Toni Storm. Oddly enough, Saraya was never advertised as Rose's opponent, anyway, so Rose had no problem dispatching her opponent with a patented Beast Bomb. This Friday, though, it will be Saraya on the other side of the ring. The match will mark the first time the two have faced off in their respective careers. Interestingly enough, Rose holds a victory over Saraya's mother, Saraya Knight, back in 2019. Friday night's match will be an opportunity for Saraya to demonstrate that leaving her off of All In is a mistake and what better way to do that than by beating a former world champion? Can Rose make it wins over mother and daughter or will Saraya give AEW president Tony Khan something to think about?

