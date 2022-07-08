In his first action since Blood and Guts, Eddie Kingston meets Konosuke Takeshita. Plus, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham teams with Lee Moriarty to take on Tully Blanchard's The Gates of Agony and Orange Cassidy faces Tony Nese. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita - Returning to the ring for the first time since the brutal Blood and Guts match on the June 29 Dynamite, Eddie Kingston takes on the formidable challenge of Konosuke Takeshita. Never really in a good mood to begin with, Kingston heads into the match angrier than usual. Already disappointed in not being able to get Chris Jericho to tap out during Blood and Guts, Jericho fanned the flames this past Wednesday when he had Tay Conti slam the hand of Kingston's close friend, Ruby Soho, into a car door. Kingston will have the opportunity to take out his frustrations on Takeshita, but that might be easier said than done. Takeshita has been very impressive since coming to North America from Japan's DDT promotion. On the May 18 edition of Dynamite, Takeshita gave then-AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page everything he could handle in a hard-fought singles match before ultimately falling to Page. Takeshita is coming off of a losing effort in a title match against Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Champion Daniel Garcia, who later called Takeshita the toughest opponent he's ever faced. Kingston can ill-afford to be blinded by rage as he comes into a match with a daunting opponent. Will Kingston emerge victorious or will Takeshita pick up his biggest win to date in AEW?

ROH World Champion "The Octopus" Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty vs. The Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) (w/ Tully Blanchard) - Since being fired as FTR's advisor, Tully Blanchard bided his time for a bit before reemerging at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in April with his newly created Tully Blanchard Enterprises stable. Alongside "The Machine" Brian Cage, Blanchard introduced Kaun and Toa Liona as The Gates of Agony, who quickly dispatched Cheeseburger and Eli Isom on the show. The duo makes its AEW debut on Rampage and has a tough task on its hands in the form of ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty. On last week's Rampage, Gresham made it clear that he feels like he belongs in the conversation of best technical wrestler in the world and vows to prove that beginning on Friday night. Moriarty heads into the match on a three-match winning streak and will look to show that he, too, can hang with just about anybody else. Can Gresham and Moriarty handle their much larger opponents or will the Gates of Agony arrive in AEW by making a statement?

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy vs. "The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) - Mark Sterling isn't too happy with Orange Cassidy. AEW's preeminent lawyer has been circulating a petition over the past week to have Shane "Swerve" Strickland removed from the AEW roster. Sterling believed that Cassidy would have no problem signing the petition since it was Swerve who eliminated Cassidy from the Royal Rampage battle royal last week and cost him a shot against Jon Moxley and the interim AEW World Championship. But Sterling's entreaty fell on deaf ears and Cassidy refused to sign. Angered, Sterling had a match made between Cassidy and his client Tony Nese. This will be the first ever singles meeting between the two men. Nese enters the match 11-1 in singles matches in 2022 and believes that he can simply outwrestle Cassidy. But Cassidy's demeanour belies just how complete a wrestler he is as we witnessed in his classic with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door. Will Nese avenge Sterling or will Cassidy pick up another victory?

- The team of ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb is in action