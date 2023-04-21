El Hijo del Vikingo defends the AAA Mega Championship against La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico. Plus, Jon Moxley meets Christopher Daniels and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR team up with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in eight-man action. You can catch AEW Rampage on the special night of Saturday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

AAA Mega Championship match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dralistico (w/ Jose the Assistant) - One of pro wrestling's most exciting talents once again competes in an AEW ring when the AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo puts his title on the line against La Faccion Ingobernable's Dralistico, an opponent the champion knows very well. For Vikingo, this will be his second match in AEW, having given Kenny Omega all he could handle on the Mar. 22 edition of Dynamite before falling victim to the One-Winged Angel like so many before him. Since the defeat, Vikingo has won his last five straight singles matches and will be considered the favourite against Dralistico. The middle Munoz brother, the younger brother of Rush and older brother of Dragon Lee, Dralistico is yet to hold a singles title in AAA, but has held the CMLL World Welterweight Championship. The match will mark the fourth time the two men shared a ring, but the first one-on-one contest. In fact, the last time Vikingo and Dralistico were in the same ring, it was as teammates. At AAA's Luchando Por Mexico show earlier this month, the team of Vikingo, Dralistico and Laredo Kid defeated Gringo Loco, Flamita and Antifaz del Norte by disqualification in trios action. The main concern of Vikingo's heading into the match could be fatigue. Since his match with Omega less than a month ago, Vikingo has worked 12 times. Will the 13th be unlucky? Can Vikingo pick up his first victory in an AEW ring or will Dralistico bring gold back to LFI?

"The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. Jon Moxley (w/ ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson) - Two independent wrestling legends face off on Saturday night when Christopher Daniels takes on Jon Moxley. Despite featuring in many of the same promotions over the years, the two men have only previously met once in their decorated careers. The long match between the two came aboard the Jericho Cruise in 2020 with Moxley picking up the win. The version of Moxley who Daniels step into the ring with will perhaps be the most vicious version of the three-time AEW World Champion we've ever seen. Moxley's bloodthirst is higher than normal amid the Blackpool Combat Club's ongoing feud with The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson). Moxley enters the match on a seven-match winning streak and hasn't been defeated since submitting to "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at March's Revolution pay-per-view. Daniels will need to use every ounce of veteran savvy he has to handle a Mox who has no regard for rules and seemingly unlimited reserves of brutality. Can Danielson manage to earn a victory or will Moxley claim another victim?

Eight-man tag team match: AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler), "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) vs. The Varsity Athletes ("The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese and Josh Woods), Ari Daivari and Slim J (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) - You will not find very many stranger bedfellows than FTR and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The four men are coming together as one team on Saturday night at the behest of their common friend in Mark Briscoe. Briscoe has had no shortage of problems with the Varsity Athletes, Ari Daivari and Slim J in recent weeks and has asked his friends to take them on with him unable to due to injury. It's quite obvious that FTR and Lethal and Jarrett don't trust each other at all, but will have to be on the same page to earn a win on Saturday. Perhaps it would behoove Jarrett and Lethal to stay in the good graces of their temporary partners, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, since they are now in the possession of the AEW World Tag Team Championship, titles that have eluded the duo on more than one occasion. If they were to build mutual trust and respect with FTR, then maybe the champions would grant them another title shot. For the quartet of Tony Nese, Josh Woods, Daivari and Slim J, it will be imperative to take advantage of any cracks in the opposing crew's alliance in order to pull off a victory. Which of these two teams will have their hands raised on Saturday night?

Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart - On the Apr. 25, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart. As it turns out, that would be the last time that Hart would taste defeat in an AEW ring to date. Hart heads into Saturday's match with Kiera Hogan riding an impressive 21-match winning streak in AEW. She was last in action on the Apr. 7 edition of Rampage when she defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay. As hot as her opponent is right now, for Hogan, Saturday night's match is another opportunity to build her resume towards title contention since breaking away from TBS Champion Jade Cargill and the Baddies at the end of 2022. Hogan has had a bit of a rough go of it as of late and enters the match as a loser of two straight and five of her last seven matches. A win over the red-hot Hart could go a long way to righting the ship. Will Hart continue to roll in the women's division or can Hogan come up with a much-needed victory?

PLUS:

- TBS Champion Jade Cargill makes an appearance

- We will hear from Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and FTW Champion Hook as they prepare for The Firm Deletion at the Hardy Compound