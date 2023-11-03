El Hijo del Vikingo meets Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Lucha del Dia de los Muertos three-way match. Plus, Daniel Garcia meets Trent Beretta and The Gunns are in tag-team action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Lucha del Dia de los Muertos match: AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion and AAA World Tag Team Champion Komander vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - In a celebration of El Dia de los Muertos, three of the best Mexican wrestling has to offer meet in a three-way match when El Hijo del Vikingo takes on Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo in a bout that could steal the show on Friday night. While there is nothing officially on the line during the match, two of the three participants currently hold major championships in AAA. Komander is the AAA World Cruiserweight Champion (and is also an AAA World Tag Team Champion alongside Arez) and Vikingo holds the promotion's top title, the AAA Mega Championship, a belt previously held by the likes of "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Johnny Mundo (Johnny TV) and the last man to wear the title before Vikingo, Kenny Omega. The AAA Mega Championship is one of the top prizes in all of professional wrestling and both Komander and Penta realize that a victory over Vikingo could go a long way towards earning a shot at it. For Penta, sibling rivalry could come into play here. Another former holder of the title is his younger brother Rey Fenix. Getting the opportunity to win a title that has eluded him, but has been won by his brother is very likely big motivation for the former AEW World Tag Team and AEW World Trios Champion. Though all three men have done battle with one another on numerous occasions in the past, this will mark the first time that they've met in a three-way match. With each man having something to prove, who will pick up a big victory on Friday night?

--

Skye Blue vs. "The Problem" Marina Shafir (w/ "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose) - A dramatic shift in Skye Blue's personality over the past several weeks culminated this past Wednesday night on Dynamite, but not in the way many were expecting. On the Sept. 22 edition of Rampage, Blue lost to Julia Hart in a match in which she fell victim to the black mist. Since being misted, Blue's shown a greater level of aggression and a seeming disregard for her friends that mirrored Hart's transition into a member of the House of Black after she had been misted by Malakai Black. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Hikaru Shida was able to retain the AEW Women's World Championship over Willow Nightingale, another competitor who had been misted by Hart in recent weeks, but managed to show no ill effects. After the match, the lights went out and Hart appeared, beckoning towards Nightingale. Before she could respond, Blue entered the ring and stood between them, slowly turning towards Nightingale with Hart's approval. Just as it appeared that Blue would attack her former friend, she turned around and misted Hart, giving her a taste of her own medicine. With Blue now out for revenge on Hart, Marina Shafir is standing in her way. "The Problem" is an opponent that Blue knows very well, having faced off with her a number of times in the past. While Shafir has had her number over their history, the tide has turned towards Blue in recent meetings. After starting 0-5 against Shafir in singles, tags and multi-person matches, Blue has won three straight against her, including a one-on-one match on the Sept. 13 Dynamite. Can Blue use her newfound aggression to her advantage or will Shafir turn the tables on her?

--

"Red Death" Daniel Garcia vs. Trent Beretta (w/ "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor) - As the Jericho Appreciation Society has collapsed around him, Daniel Garcia has remained surprisingly even-keeled. Chris Jericho finds himself embroiled in a bitter war with the Don Callis Family, a faction of which Sammy Guevara is now a member. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Jake Hager remain incensed by Jericho's abandonment and are out for revenge. Garcia just wants to do his dance and win matches. On Friday night, he takes on a man with an important match on his horizon in Best Friends' Trent Beretta. In the main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's show in Las Vegas this past Saturday night, Shingo Takagi defeated Tama Tonga to become a three-time NEVER Openweight Champion. After the match, Shingo addressed the crowd and asked who would be the first to challenge him for his title. Beretta appeared on the video screen and issued a challenge for Lonestar Shootout on Nov. 10 in Dallas. While Beretta is a four-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside Rocky Romero as Roppongi Vice and held the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships with CHAOS stablemates Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii, Beretta has never held a singles title in New Japan. A match against a top competitor like Garcia will do well to prepare him to answer the challenge of "The Dragon" next weekend. Can Beretta build up a head of steam as he gets ready for Shingo or will Garcia prove his own championship mettle?

--

The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/ "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson) vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal - The Gunn brothers have another set of tag-team titles in their sights. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions will be taking on AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman in a two-on-one match for the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear. Friedman's partner, Adam Cole, remains out of action after undergoing a pair of surgeries on his injured ankle and MJF's ability to find somebody to tag with him in his stead has been somewhat of an unwilling exercise on his part. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, MJF reluctantly teamed with the AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn to take on Bullet Club Gold (The Gunns, Juice Robinson and Jay White) in a losing effort when he was pinned by White after getting hit with a Blade Runner. BCG's ability to get under the champion's skin will likely buoy the Gunn brothers heading into the pay-per-view, but Friday night's tune-up match won't be an easy one. The veteran team of Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal are former ROH World Tag Team Champions. The duo held the titles for 91 days in 2006 after defeating the Kings of Wrestling (Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero) for the belts in Edison, NJ. But that wasn't the only time these men held tag-team gold. Daniels is a four-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, including being an inaugural champion alongside Donovan Morgan as The Prophecy, having also held the titles on two occasions with Frankie Kazarian as The Addiction/SoCal Uncensored. Daniels is also a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion with "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and was an eight-time NWA/TNA/Impact World Tag Team Champion alongside Elix Skipper and Low Ki as XXX, James Storm, AJ Styles and Kazarian. For his part, Sydal is also a former two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion alongside Ricochet and held the WWE World Tag Team Championship with Kofi Kingston. If The Gunns are expecting a walk in the park, they should think again. Can the Gunn brothers head towards their title match with a win or will Daniels and Sydal offer a rude awakening?