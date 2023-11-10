Former AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) face an interesting test in El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander. Plus, Danhausen returns after an eight-month absence. You can catch AEW Rampage LIVE on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and AAA World Cruiserweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - The last time we saw El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander compete on Rampage, it was last Friday night. But the two weren't part of a team — Vikingo and Komander did battle with one another as part of a three-way match that was won by the other wrestler in the match, Penta El Zero Miedo. While they proved to be terrific opponents, the two will have to work together on Friday night when they take on one of pro wrestling's greatest tag teams in Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, FTR. Though a styles clash between the two teams is definitely in the cards for Friday night, FTR has proven to be eminently capable of taking on luchadors in the past. On the Oct. 16, 2021 edition of Dynamite, Harwood and Wheeler defeated the Lucha Bros. (Penta and Rey Fenix) for the AAA World Tag Team Championships and held them for 438 days. Among the teams that FTR defeated while champion included Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee and Dralistico), proving their lucha mettle. Komander is currently one of half of the current tag champs alongside Arez and will relish the opportunity to prove himself against the former champions. The match will happen with the backdrop of FTR's feud with the House of Black (Malakai Black, "Big, Bad" Brody King and Buddy Matthews) and like they have in the past weeks, the trio could very well get involved in the situation. Can FTR pick up the win or will Vikingo and Kommander get a statement victory over one of the greats?

- After being sidelined for eight months with injury, Danhausen makes his return to AEW. What will the "Very Nice, Very Evil" demon have in store on Friday night?