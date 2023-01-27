Ahead of his third match with Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page takes on Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler YUTA. Plus, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter meets Emi Sakura and Powerhouse Hobbs is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA - On Wednesday night's Dynamite, we learned that former AEW World Champions "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley will meet for a third time this upcoming Wednesday night in Dayton, OH. In their first meeting last October, the match had to be stopped when Page was knocked out cold. He would go on to be kept out of action for nearly three months in concussion protocol. He made his return on the Jan. 11 edition of Dynamite and defeated Moxley with a Buckshot Lariat, knocking Mox out. Now 1-1, Page has vowed to knock Moxley out again, but before he can do that, he must answer the challenge of the ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA on Friday night. On Dynamite, YUTA made it clear that he didn't appreciate Page running his mouth on Moxley, his Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, and challenged Hangman to the match. The match will be the first ever meeting between the two men. In his last match on Rampage, YUTA was defeated by Swerve Strickland, but what could play to his advantage is that he has a significant amount more ring time than Page does over the past three months. In the period Hangman was out of action, YUTA wrestled 15 times. With this only being Page's second match since his lengthy layoff, can YUTA take advantage of somebody still getting his sea legs back? Will YUTA pick up a victory for the BCC or will Page send a message to Moxley?

--

AEW Women's World Title Eliminator: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Emi Sakura (w/ Mei Suruga and Baliyan Akki) - In a meeting of old foes, AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter takes on Emi Sakura with a future title shot on the line. It was the champion who requested this match as a means to prove herself against a woman who has had her number in the past. In their only previous singles meeting in 2019, Sakura defeated Hayter in a hard-fought match for the Pro-Wrestling: EVE promotion in England. Hayter intends to show the decorated veteran Sakura that she's come a very long way in the past four years and isn't the same wrestler she beat before. The champion has not lost a singles match in AEW since last August and has shown no signs of slowing down. For Sakura, the match represents an opportunity for her to line up her first chance at AEW gold. The founder of Ice Ribbon, Sakura has held championships in Ice Ribbon, DDT Pro-Wrestling and All Japan Pro-Wrestling among other organizations, but she has yet to wrestle for a championship in AEW. Can Hayter keep rolling as the class of the AEW women's division or will the crafty veteran Sakura earn herself a shot at gold?

--

Trios match: Best Friends ("The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and Danhausen (w/ AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy) vs. Jay Lethal, "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh (w/ Sonjay Dutt) - For the first time in nearly six months, the monstrous Satnam Singh is in action on Rampage when he teams with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett to take on Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Danhausen in trios action. The discord among these men has been running rampant for some time now with Lethal defeating Beretta in a singles match in November, but failing to wrest away the AEW All-Atlantic Championship away from Orange Cassidy on the Jan. 18 edition of Dynamite. These two sides have met in trios action once before, but with Cassidy taking the place of Danhausen and Sonjay Dutt in for Jarrett. On the July 29 edition of Rampage, Cassidy picked up the win for his team by putting Dutt away with the Orange Punch. With the addition of the cagey veteran Jarrett and the very nice, very evil Danhausen to the mix, the dynamic will change considerably on Friday night. Which of these trios can emerge victorious?

--

PLUS:

- Powerhouse Hobbs is in action