The Elite takes on Katsuyori Shibata and Private Party in trios action. Plus, the Conglomeration meets the Learning Tree and Kamille is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Elite (TNT Champion "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry and AEW World Tag Team Champions Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) (w/ Brandon Cutler) vs. "The Wrestler" Katsuyori Shibata and Private Party ("Brother Zay" Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) - It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Private Party, who have found themselves at war with Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club. While Moxley smashed Isiah Kassidy's hand with a hammer on the Sept. 18 edition of Dynamite, that wasn't the biggest wound he inflicted upon the duo that night. The most vicious attack from Moxley was a verbal one. Before he literally brought the hammer down on Kassidy, he told him and Marq Quen that Private Party has been in AEW for five years, but find themselves in the exact same place they were in in 2019. That remark clearly hit home with Kassidy and Quen and the duo is now out to prove Mox wrong. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, Private Party made quick work of the Iron Savages (Beefcake Boulder and Bulk Bronson), putting them away with the Gin & Juice. After the match, Kassidy and Quen threw down the gauntlet and challenged the AEW World Tag Team Champions the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson). Famously, Kassidy and Quen picked up what was perhaps the biggest victory of their AEW careers on the second ever episode of Dynamite on Oct. 9, 2019 when they upset the Jacksons in the opening round of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament. The Bucks came out on the stage to seemingly answer the challenge, but it was only a ruse to allow Jack Perry to attack Private Party from behind. The Jacksons joined in on the attack until they were run off by Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata was out for a measure of a revenge. Earlier in the evening, Shibata challenged Perry for his TNT Championship at next weekend's WrestleDream. Perry appeared to blow him off, but that was only to give him time to attack Shibata from behind and throw him into a production truck in the back. On Friday night, all six of these men will share a ring in what should be a combustible situation. It will be imperative for Private Party to control the initiative and ensure that the Jacksons aren't able to reject their challenge. And Shibata will want to give Perry a taste of what to expect at the pay-per-view. Can The Elite prove the other three men aren't on their level or will Private Party and Shibata make themselves inevitable?

The Conglomeration ("Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Learning Tree ("The Redwood" Big Bill and "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith) - The war between the Conglomeration and the Learning Tree continues on Rampage when Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly meet Big Bill and Bryan Keith. On the Sept. 28 edition of Collision, Big Bill, Keith and Chris Jericho defeated Cassidy, O'Reilly and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe in a tornado trios match when Jericho pinned Briscoe. Buoyed by his victory, Jericho challenged Briscoe for his title at WrestleDream this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. A fighting champion, Briscoe didn't back down and the match is on for Tacoma. Before then, though, the two sides meet in Friday's match. The match will mark only the second time that Cassidy and O'Reilly have worked as a tag team and they'll hope it goes better than their first team-up. On the July 13 edition of Collision, Cassidy and O'Reilly fell to the Undisputed Kingdom's Mike Bennett and Matt Taven. Despite having teamed only once before, Cassidy and O'Reilly actually have the experience edge over Big Bill and Keith who will be wrestling together for the first time. While the experience edge is miniscule, it could actually make the difference between a win and a loss when you consider just how important chemistry is when it comes to tag-team wrestling. Will Cassidy and O'Reilly even up their record as a team or will Big Bill and Keith's maiden voyage be a successful one?

Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya) - Queen Aminata greatly endeared herself to the fans in Pittsburgh this past Wednesday night on Dynamite. After Pittsburgh's own Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, defeated Serena Deeb with the Lockjaw, "The Professor" didn't take too kindly to her loss. She jumped Baker from behind and put her in a half-crab. Before she could sink it in too deep, Aminata ran out to make the save and chased Deeb off after waylaying her with some hard forearms. Aminata hadn't forgotten about the conversation she had with Deeb a few weeks ago when Deeb told her that she was missing the killer instinct. Deeb said that all of Aminata's potential would get her nowhere without her tutelage. Needless to say, Aminata wasn't too interested. Deeb was able to prove her point, though, when she defeated Aminata on the Sept. 21 Collision. In her first match since the loss, Aminata will look to bounce back on Friday night against Harley Cameron. The two have met once before, this past summer in Ring of Honor, when Aminata pinned Cameron after her Brain Drain headbutt. While Cameron would be the first to admit that the wins aren't piling up for her and haven't come easy, she's become a truly tough competitor which is perhaps belied by her normally unhinged demeanour. Friday night's match will offer her the chance to show what she's learned about Aminata as an opponent after their first meeting. Can Aminata make it two straight over Cameron or can the Aussie even up things between them?

- "The Brickhouse" Kamille (w/ TBS Champion and New Japan Strong Women's Champion "The CEO" Mercedes Moné) is in action