Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy) are in trios action against Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh. Plus, Lee Moriarty takes on Matt Sydal and Ruby Soho meets Anna JAS. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Trios match: Best Friends ("Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh - Jay Lethal is still furious about his loss in his challenge for Samoa Joe's Ring of Honor TV Championship at last weekend's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and now wants to take out his frustrations against Best Friends on Rampage. With a unit as cohesive as Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, that might be easier said than done, even with the monstrous Satnam Singh on his side. Lethal is no stranger to Taylor and Beretta, having both teamed with and faced off with the duo in ROH. Sonjay Dutt also has history with both Taylor and Beretta over the years as both ally and opponent, as well. Singh, of course, is the x-factor. While obviously inexperienced, the former Dallas Mavericks second-round pick is more than capable of turning the tide in a match on his own. Can Lethal and co. bounce back from a disappointing loss or will the power of friendship be too much?

--

Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty - On last week's Rampage, Matt Sydal saw a side of Lee Moriarty he had never seen before. After arranging a match between Moriarty and Dante Martin, Sydal was aghast to see Moriarty win the match by grabbing a handful of tights and cheating his way to a victory. Blowing off Sydal after the match, Moriarty was warned by his former mentor that this change in attitude wouldn't get him far, but Stokely Hathaway liked what he saw. He offered Moriarty a business card, but that, too, was spurned by Moriarty. On Friday, Sydal won't be out for revenge as much as he wants to prove a point to Moriarty. Can Sydal make his point or will this new attitude keep Moriarty rolling?

--

Anna JAS vs. Ruby Soho - Speaking of changes in attitudes, Friday night will offer the first look at the former Anna Jay in action since aligning with Tay Conti and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society. On the July 20 edition of Dynamite, it was her surprise attack on Ruby Soho that allowed Jay and Conti to lower the shark cage and let the JAS free to interfere in Chris Jericho's Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Eddie Kingston, eventually leading to Jericho's victory. Beaten down and attacked by the JAS on a number of occasions now, Soho gets her hands on Jay on Friday night. While the two have teamed together several times in the past, this will be the first ever singles meeting between the two women. Can Jay compound Soho's misery or will Soho stand tall over her tormentor?

--

PLUS:

- The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) premiere a new music video

- We hear from the new ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli