Jay White and Juice Robinson face off with Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears. Plus, Cash Wheeler goes one-on-one with Jay Lethal and Naturally Limitless (Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee) is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at the special time of 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Bullet Club Gold ("Switchblade" Jay White and "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson) vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears - There was an uninvited guest during Jay White's Dynamite debut on the Apr. 19 edition of the show. As King Switch took on the challenge of the high-flying Komander, Shawn Spears made his way to ringside with his trademark rating cards. He seemed impressed with Komander, constantly giving him high scores, but not with White and gave the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion only a 5 for his victory. His presence at ringside incensed Juice Robinson, who pulled him over the rail and onto the floor and White and Robinson began a vicious beating on Spears. At the brawl made its way into the ring, Ricky Starks made the save and speared Robinson out of his boots, finally getting his hands on the man who's been terrorizing him in recent weeks. Now on Friday, the four men square off inside the ring. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Starks and Spears made it clear that they're not friends and are only working together to take on a common enemy. From a chemistry perspective, this would obviously favour Bullet Club, but never underestimate the power of dislike as a motivating factor. Can Spears and Starks find a way to work together as a unit or will White and Robinson pick up the victory?

--

AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler (w/ Dax Harwood) vs. Jay Lethal (w/ "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) - It's not much of a surprise to see this match go down after the past week. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal are not friends, but Harwood and Wheeler and Lethal share a mutual friend in Mark Briscoe. When Briscoe was attacked by "Smart" Mark Sterling's Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) and Ari Daivari, Briscoe asked his friends to team up against his attackers in an eight-man tag-team match that went down last week on Rampage. While the team of Harwood, Wheeler, Lethal and Jarrett picked up the victory, the miscommunication and distrust among the four men was obvious and things almost got physical after the match. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, Harwood and Jarrett had a hard-fought encounter that saw the former 12-time world champion pick up the victory with a little bit of help from Sonjay Dutt. For Friday evening's match, Briscoe will be at ringside to ensure things remain civil. With Jarrett having already beaten Harwood, the duo of Jarrett and Lethal are likely in line for a shot at FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships, but a Lethal victory over Wheeler would surely seal the deal. As fighting champions, FTR would certainly welcome the challenge, yet Friday night's match for Wheeler is an opportunity to throw down the gauntlet to the men who would take their belts. Will Lethal make it two straight wins for his side over FTR or will Wheeler fight back for the champions?

--

Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ashley D'Amboise - Anna Jay's return to action hasn't gone to plan just yet. The Jericho Appreciation Society member had been sidelined for months thanks to the toll that a brutal street fight on the Jan 13. edition of Rampage did to her body with dislocated ribs among her injuries. She made her return to AEW at the end of March, attacking the House of Black's Julia Hart during a match between the JAS's Jake Hager and AEW World Trios Champion Brody King. The two faced off in the ring on the Apr. 7 edition of Rampage with Jay not only taking the lose, but getting a face full of black mist for her troubles. She has the opportunity to bounce back on Friday night when she takes on Ashley D'Amboise. D'Amboise is an opponent defeated by Jay in the past, but the two haven't met in singles competition for nearly two years and much has changed since then. D'Amboise has competed all over North America in recent months and has taken on the likes of NWA Women's World Champion Kamille, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Maki Itoh. D'Amboise is not the same competitor that Jay has beaten in the past. Will Jay pick up the first victory of her return or will D'Amboise even things up between them?

--

PLUS:

- Naturally Limitless ("The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "Limitless" Keith Lee) is in action

- The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn) address the people

- We will hear from The Outcasts (Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm) following their vicious attack on Britt Baker last week