Eight teams will take part in the "Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale" with a $300,000 cash prize on the line. Plus, Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett take on the team of Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn and TBS Champion Jade Cargill is in action. ​You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler YUTA) vs. Best Friends (AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable ("El Toro Blanco" RUSH, Dralistico and Preston Vance) (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade (w/ The Bunny and Penelope Ford) vs. A.R. Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico, Serpentico and Dr. Luther) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. Ari Daivari and Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese and Josh Woods) (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) - The final Rampage before Christmas might not feature any title matches, but there still is a big prize on the line. The victors of the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale will walk away $300,0000 richer and perhaps put themselves in line for an AEW World Trios Championship shot. The rules of the match are similar to those of other Casino Battle Royales in AEW, but with one major catch - in order to eliminate one of the trios in contention, all three members of the group must be thrown over the top rope and the last member(s) standing win(s) the match for that team. Of course, eight teams doesn't sound like a lot, but that's 24 men in the ring and things are bound to get out of control. Keeping your concentration will be the key to surviving. Which of these trios will have a merry Christmas?

--

Jay Lethal and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett (w/ Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh) vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn - In his short time in AEW, Jeff Jarrett has done nothing but get under the skin of a number of different people with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Antony Bowens and Max Caster) his latest target. On last week's Dynamite, the 12-time world champion and associates Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and the monstrous Satnam Singh attacked Bowens and Caster from behind and laid waste to the champions. If getting a title shot was what they wanted, their attack seemed counterintuitive if injuring Caster means he can't defend his title. In any event, Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn are out for revenge on Friday night. The match will mark the first time Jarrett and Gunn have shared a ring in nearly 17 years. The two men know each other very well from over the years with Jarrett and Owen Hart doing battle with the New Age Outlaws (Gunn and the Road Dogg) on a number of occasions. Can Bowens and Gunn enact some vengeance or will Jarrett and Lethal show why a title shot might be in their future?

--

TBS Championship Eliminator match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/ Red Velvet and Leila Grey) vs. Vertvixen - The goal of a Championship Eliminator match is simple for the challenger: Beat the champion and earn yourself a shot at their title. But for Vertvixen on Friday night, it's not that easy because nobody has managed to beat Jade Cargill to date. Cargill is as dominant a champion that AEW has seen and every single competitor who has stepped into the ring with her has ended the match staring up at the lights. Could Vertvixen be the first to defeat her? The women's champion of the highly regarded DEFY promotion based out of the Seattle area, Vertvixen has taken on the likes of Willow Nightingale, Billie Starkz, Deonna Purrazzo and ROH Women's World Champion "The Fallen Goddess" Athena in the past, so the experience level is there. Can she do what nobody else has been able to and hand Cargill a loss?

--

PLUS:

- We will hear from Eddie Kingston and Ortiz as they address the House of Black