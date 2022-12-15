Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley takes on Sammy Guevara. Plus, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, meets Skye Blue and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is in eight-man tag-team action. ​You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Jon Moxley vs. "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara (w/ Tay Melo) - After the Blackpool Combat Club engaged in a bitter months-long feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society, a member of each group does battle once more on Rampage when former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley steps into the ring with Sammy Guevara. For Moxley, it's a second-straight appearance on Rampage after last week's hard-fought victory over Konosuke Takeshita. Moxley has had Guevara's number every time they've met thus tar in an AEW ring, going 3-0 against him and 2-0 in singles matches. Last time out, Moxley defeated Guevara in a semi-final match in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions that Moxley went on to win last September. A three-time TNT Champion, Guevara heads into the match looking to get back on track. He was last in action at Full Gear when he unsuccessfully challenged mentor and then-champion Chris Jericho in a four-way match for the ROH World Championship at Full Gear in a bout that also included now-champion Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson. Guevara is 2-5 in his last seven matches with his only singles victory coming in a match with Eddie Kingston that he only won after the referee reversed his decision when Kingston wouldn't let Guevara out of the Stretch Plum even after Guevara submitted. A win over Moxley would go a long way in putting Guevara back in championship contention, but Moxley isn't in a good mood these days (if he ever is) and will undoubtedly take out this aggression on Guevara. Can Guevara pick up a big will or will Moxley continue to roll over Guevara?

--

Eight-man tag-team match: Best Friends (AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Tayor) and "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes (w/ Danhausen) vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, The Butcher and The Blade (w/ "The Superbad Girl" Penelope Ford and The Bunny) - The feud between Kip Sabian and Orange Cassidy continues on Rampage with an eight-man tag. Cassidy successfully defended his All-Atlantic Championship on last week's Rampage against the debuting Trent Seven, but was the victim of a beatdown from Seven and Sabian after the match. Where were his allies, you might ask? Well, midway through the match, The Butcher and The Blade appeared to attack Best Friends and Danhausen. With that trio out of the picture, Dustin Rhodes made the save for Cassidy and set up Friday's match. Sabian's aim appears to eventually claim Cassidy's title for himself, but he's been unable to get himself a championship match. Since beating "The Bastard" PAC for the title in Toronto in October, Cassidy has made seven successful defences. Should Sabian orchestrate a win in Friday's match, perhaps then a title shot will be in line. Will Sabian finally get one over on Cassidy or will the champion and his team frustrate Sabian and co.?

--

Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and Rebel) vs. Skye Blue - Skye Blue has been a thorn in the side of Britt Baker in recent weeks. While Blue, one of the youngest members of the AEW roster, hasn't been able to pick up a victory against the former AEW Women's World Champion as of yet, she's certainly got her attention. Blue challenged Baker to a singles match on this past Wednesday night's Dynamite. The match will mark the second singles meeting between the two women, but first in 18 months. Baker defeated Blue in their previous encounter all the way back in April of 2021. While Baker is clearly annoyed by Blue, she can't afford to overlook her. Baker has been embroiled in a feud with Saraya, who defeated Baker at Full Gear. Next month in Los Angeles, Baker and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter are set to take on Saraya and a mystery partner. Clearly, that match is weighing on her mind and it might be enough of a distraction for Blue to pull off the upset. Can Blue pick up the biggest win of her young career or will Baker once again have Blue's number?

--

PLUS:

- "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow will be in action

- We will hear from IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)