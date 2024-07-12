The Kings of the Black Thorne take on the Premier Athletes. Plus, Shane Taylor Promotions meets Top Flight and Action Andretti in a trios match and Thunder Rosa is in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and "Big, Bad" Brody King) vs. The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese and Ari Daivari) (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling) - The House of Black is currently down to two men. With the backstage attack on Buddy Matthews carried out by the Patriarchy ("The Patriarch" Christian Cage, Killswitch and "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne) late last month, Malakai Black and Brody King have been taken out of trios action for the time being. Former AEW World Trios Champions, the House of Black intends to get their revenge on Cage and co. and eventually get their trios titles back, but for the time being, Black and King will compete in tag-team action...and that might not be great news for the rest of the AEW tag-team division. Simply put, the Kings of the Black Throne are perhaps more brutal as a duo than Black and King are individually. The two currently hold the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championships and have been a wrecking ball any time they've worked as a tag team in AEW. As a tag team in AEW, Black and King are 8-2 with one of those losses coming by disqualification. The only time they've been defeated was a loss to Death Triangle ("The Bastard" PAC and Penta Oscura) on the Feb. 23, 2022 edition of Dynamite. This Friday night, the Premier Athletes' Tony Nese and Ari Daivari will find out just what Black and King are capable of when they step into the ring with the duo on Rampage. Nese and Daivari head into the match with a record of 4-1 in their last five bouts together, but an angry Black and King is a different proposition altogether. Can Nese and Daivari spring an upset or will Black and King show just what kind of violence they're capable of together?

--

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, "Taigastyle" Lee Moriarty and "The Guv'nor" Anthony Ogogo) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti - It will be a clash of styles on Friday night in trios action as the power of Shane Taylor Promotions meets the agility of Top Flight and Action Andretti. Friday night's match will be just the second that STP has wrestled as a trio since the addition of Anthony Ogogo to the group. On the Apr. 10 edition of Dynamite, Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty and Ogogo defeated the team of Chris Jericho, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata. A 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in boxing for the United Kingdom, Ogogo is not the same raw, unfinished product that AEW fans saw in his first run in the company back in 2021 and 2022. Ogogo returned home to England for much of 2023 and worked with PROGRESS and RevPro, honing his skills and testing himself against some of England's top talents like Robbie X, Michael Oku and Callum Newman. He's greatly improved in the ring and is far more an imposing force than he was when he just got started. With Ogogo alongside the versatile Moriarty and the brutal Taylor, STP is a daunting task for Andretti and the Martin brothers. But if Dante Martin, Darius Martin and Andretti are anything, it's fearless. All three men have shown their willingness to take big risks and put their bodies on the line time and time again. They're not going to be intimidated in the slightest by STP. Which of these three men will have their hands raised on Friday night?

--

"La Mera Mera" Thunder Rosa vs. Rachael Ellering - The daughter of one of pro wrestling's most iconic managers will have her hands full on Friday night when she takes on a woman looking to get back in title contention when Rachael Ellering takes on Thunder Rosa. Trained by Canadian legend Lance Storm, Ellering is, of course, the daughter of Paul Ellering, the manager of the Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal). No stranger to Ring of Honor competition, Ellering will be making just her third appearance in AEW and first since 2020. Since then, Ellering has been an Impact/TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion alongside Jordynne Grace and has stepped into the ring with the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Billie Starkz, Athena and Steph De Lander. A seasoned competitor, Ellering will undoubtedly present a difficult obstacle for the former AEW Women's World Champion to overcome as she looks to position herself for another shot at gold. Friday's match will go down with Rosa's ongoing feud with "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo as its backdrop. After briefly teaming with Purrazzo back in March, the two quickly learned that they couldn't keep on the same page for long. Frustrated by her inability to dethrone "Timeless" Toni Storm as AEW Women's World Champion, Purrazzo underwent a change in attitude and viciously attacked Rosa following a loss to her on the Apr. 29 edition of Rampage. Since then, Purrazzo has won the two subsequent matches with Rosa, including a no-DQ match on the June 15 Collision via referee's stoppage. This will be Rosa's first time back in the ring since that loss and will hope to immediately bounce back. Perhaps this isn't the best time for Ellering to take on Rosa with the latter woman out to prove a point. Can Ellering pick up a big victory or will Rosa get back in the win column?

--

PLUS:

- Rey Fenix meets AR Fox, Komander and Angelico in a four-way match

- Roderick Strong (w/ Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) is in action