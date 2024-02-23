Jake Hager takes on Roderick Strong. Plus, Mariah May meets Anna Jay and Penta El Zero Miedo competes in a three-way trios match. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday sat 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Jake Hager vs. Roderick Strong (w/ ROH World Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) - The latest battle in the war between AEW International Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and the Undisputed Kingdom went down this past Wednesday night on Dynamite when he went one-on-one with Mike Bennett. Cassidy was wrestling only days after defeating Bennett's partner, Matt Taven, in a brutal Texas Death Match and only days before defending his title against Roderick Strong at Revolution. After absorbing a hellacious beating from Bennett, Cassidy finally put him away with Beach Break, but there was still more to come for Cassidy. After the match, Strong and Taven beat down Cassidy knowing that all of his allies - Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor - were out with injury. Just as it appeared that nothing would stop the attack, Jake Hager made his way down to the ring to make the save. Now on Friday night, Hager meets Strong one on one in a first-time ever meeting. The match will be Hager's first singles bout since last June when he unsuccessfully challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. With Strong preparing for a title match next weekend, he's at the top of his game and any kind of ring rust from Hager will provide the kind of opening Strong can use to his advantage. Hager will need to be 100 per-cent ready for an aggressive and sadistic Strong. Which of these two men will pick up a victory?

--

"The Glamour" Mariah May vs. Anna Jay - It was Anna Jay who finally fell victim to Queen Aminata last week on Rampage. After weeks of impressive showings against top competitors, Aminata finally earned her first AEW victory last Friday night by defeating Jay. Jay will look to bounce back right away when she takes on the undefeated Mariah May. Since arriving in AEW early this year, May has spent much of her time as part of AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm's entourage, but it would be a mistake for Jay to overlook her as a skilled competitor inside of the ring. May is a former Goddess of Stardom Champion alongside Mina Shirakawa and holds wins over the likes of Momo Watanabe, AZM and Xia Brookside. There's a lot more to Mariah May than just her look and it would behoove Jay to take this match seriously. Still, Jay can't afford to get too hung up on last week's loss and try to overdo it on Friday night. She needs to focus on what's made her successful in the past and attempt to replicate that to break out of a 1-4 slump over her last five singles matches. Will Jay bounce back or will May keep her perfect AEW record in tact?

--

Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti vs. Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) and Matt Sydal vs. "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith, Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - An interesting three-way trios match on Friday night could produce a new set of contenders for the trios gold currently held by the Bang Bang Scissors Gang. The AEW World Trios Championships reside around the waists of The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, while Bullet Club Gold's "Switchblade" Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn are the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. The winning team in Friday night's encounter could line themselves up for a shot at one set of those belts. What's interesting about Friday's match is that only one of the three teams has ever worked together as a unit before. The team of Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti have competed as a trio in the past. The other two teams - Private Party's Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy and Matt Sydal and Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander and Bryan Keith - will be operating as a team for the very first time. From a chemistry perspective, the team of the Martin brothers and Andretti would have to be considered the favourites, but Penta is a former trios champion alongside brother Rey Fenix and "The Bastard" PAC as Death Triangle. The experience level of the other competitors in the match can't be discounted. Which of these three teams will set themselves up for a potential title match down the line?

--

PLUS:

- The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson) are in action

- We will hear from "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara