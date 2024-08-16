The Conglomeration is in trios action. Plus, Top Flight meets MxM Collection and Nick Wayne goes one on one with Kip Sabian. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) and The Butcher - It could be a long night at the office for Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum and The Butcher. The three men will team up on Friday night to take on the motley crew of the Conglomeration's Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii in trios action. The match will be the second time that this configuration of the Conglomeration will wrestle as a trio and Briscoe, Cassidy and Ishii will hope that it goes better than the first match did. On the July 31 edition of Dynamite, the three men were beaten by Roderick Strong, Rush and the Beast Mortos pinned Briscoe. The victory for the former AAA Latin American Champion likely earned Mortos a shot at Briscoe's ROH World Championship. Of interest headed into the match is the mindset of one of the other members of the Conglomeration in Kyle O'Reilly. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, O'Reilly was visibly frustrated to lose a three-way match to stablemate Cassidy that also included Strong. The loss meant that O'Reilly failed to earn the No. 1 spot in All In's Casino Gauntlet Match. Will O'Reilly's growing frustration weigh on his allies or can they focus on the task at hand on Friday night? Which of these trios will pick up a victory?

--

Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) (w/ Leila Grey) vs. MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) - The match between Darius Martin and Dante Martin and Mansoor and Mason Madden set for Friday night was actually supposed to happen sooner. After weeks of verbally sparring with one another, the two teams were scheduled to meet this past Saturday night on Collision, but MxM Collection had to postpone the match due to Mansoor breaking one of his finely manicured nails. All the talking ends on Rampage as the duos finally get in the ring together. MxM Collection will look to stay undefeated on Rampage, having won their debut on the show with a victory over Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) on the Aug. 2 edition. Friday night's match, a first time ever meeting between the teams, is Top Flight's first standard tag match on AEW programming in over a month. The last time the Martin brothers were in action was on the July 13 edition of Collision when they defeated Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo of Shane Taylor Promotions. With both teams regularly competing in both of AEW and ROH, a win on Friday night could be crucial in jockeying for position to compete for either of the AEW World Tag Team Championships, held by the Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson and Matthew Jackson), or the ROH World Tag Team Championships, currently worn around the waists of the Undisputed Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven). Can Mansoor and Madden stay undefeated on Rampage or will the Martins emerge victorious?

--

AEW World Trios Champion "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne (w/ Killswitch and Mother Wayne) vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian - The simmering feud between Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne finally heads into singles action when the two face off on Friday night. In recent weeks, Sabian has found himself in the orbit of the AEW World Trios Champions The Patriarchy (Wayne, Christian Cage and Killswitch) with Sabian acknowledging the recent passing of his father. Normally, that would be the sign for the predatory Cage to take Sabian under his turtlenecked wing, but not only has he been reticent to, Wayne has been vehemently against the idea, mocking Sabian - and his dead father - at every turn. Sabian got a minor measure of revenge during the Royal Rampage match on the July 26 edition of Rampage when he eliminated Wayne from it, but he didn't win it himself. On Friday, he'll get the chance to shut Wayne up for good. But wins have been few and far between for Sabian in AEW. For his last televised victory in a singles encounter, you would have to go all the way back to the Dec. 30, 2022 edition of Rampage. Sabian has all the motivation in the world to pick up a win on Friday night, but can he get it done or will Wayne have more ammo to laugh at his expense?

--

PLUS:

- "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose is in action

- The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and "El Toro Blanco" Rush) (w/ Don Callis) is in tag-team action

- We will hear from Saraya (w/ Harley Cameron)