Eight teams will compete in a tag team battle royal for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Plus, old foes Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose do battle and Komander takes on Kip Sabian. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Tag team battle royale: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) vs. Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh (w/ "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Karen Jarrett) vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page and "Brother Zay" Isiah Kassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade vs. ROH World Six-Man Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage and "Big Bill" Morrissey (w/ Prince Nana) vs. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Spanish Announce Project (Luther and Serpentico) (w/ Angelico) - One of the biggest AEW World Tag Team Championship matches in recent memory goes down on Saturday night on Collision when champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) put their titles on the line against the winners of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole. But before that can happen, a new set of No. 1 contenders for those titles will be crowned on Friday night's Rampage when one of eight teams emerges from a battle royale. While none of the eight duos has held the AEW World Tag Team Championships, there are plenty of tenured tag champs taking part in the match, including one of the most decorated teams of all-time in 12-time world tag team champions, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. As is always the case with AEW's tag team battle royales, both members of a team must go over the top rope for that team to be eliminated. Which of these eight teams will set themselves up for a shot at gold?

--

Hikaru Shida vs. "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose (w/ "The Problem" Marina Shafir) - Two stalwarts of the AEW women's division renew hostilities on Friday night when Hikaru Shida once again takes on Nyla Rose. The rivalry between the two former AEW Women's World Champions actually predates AEW with the two women having faced off multiple times in Japan as far back as 2016. Oddly enough, Shida and Rose first shared a ring on the same side in a trios match for Sendai Girls in 2016. The most famous match between the two women, however, is likely the no-disqualification match at Double or Nothing 2020 in which Shida defeated Rose to become the AEW Women's World Champion. Shida would go on to successfully defend her title against Rose that fall at Full Gear. Right now, both women are intent on building up momentum to challenge current champion Toni Storm for her title and will have to go through the other to get there. The match will mark the first singles match between Shida and Rose in an AEW ring in nearly two years when Rose defeated Shida in the quarterfinals of the inaugural TBS Championship Tournament in 2021. All told, Shida holds a 9-8 advantage over Rose in singles, tags or multi-person matches. A win on Friday night for either women would go a long way to building a case for a title shot. Which one of these longtime rivals will emerge victorious?

--

Komander vs. "Superbad" Kip Sabian (w/ "The Superbad Girl" Penelope Ford) - Friday night's match between Komander and Kip Sabian is actually a last-minute replacement. Sabian was originally scheduled to take on Scorpio Sky, but Sky was not medically cleared and Komander steps in to take his place. Since arriving in AEW at the beginning of the year, Komander has put on a number of athletic displays and wowed fans with his aerial abilities, but he is still yet to earn a victory in an AEW ring, having fallen to the likes of "Switchblade" Jay White, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. Taking a match against a veteran opponent like Sabian on such short notice is risky, but could this be the place for Komander's first win? Sabian has won his last three singles matches, but hasn't won a match on Rampage since December. While Komander hasn't had any time to prepare for Sabian, the reverse is also true. Sabian hasn't had any time to gear up for Komander having been preparing for Sky. The competitor who is best able to take advantage of this situation will be in the best position to pick up a victory.

--

PLUS:

- The Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) (w/ Maria Kanellis-Bennett) will be in action