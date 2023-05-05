'The Firm Deletion' goes down from the Hardy Compound. Plus, El Hijo del Vikingo and the Lucha Bros. are in trios action and Mark Briscoe takes on Preston Vance. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at the special time of 6:30pm et/3:30pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Firm Deletion: The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), Isiah Kassidy and FTW Champion Hook vs. The Firm ("All Ego" Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, "Big Bill" Morrissey and Stokely Hathaway) - The Firm Deletion isn't something that can be properly explained. It must be seen to be truly understood. The match that is set to go down from the Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC will be the culmination of months of enmity that saw the contracts of Matt Hardy and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) purchased by Stokely Hathaway and The Firm before the three men (Quen is currently out of action with an injury) began to sabotage the group from within, aided by a returning Jeff Hardy and the FTW Champion Hook. The Firm Deletion is only a "match" in the broadest sense of the word. If you have ever seen a previous "match" from the Hardy Compound, then you know exactly what is in store. If you have not, get ready for a spectacle. The last time we ventured into the Hardy Compound was at Full Gear 2020 when Matt Hardy defeated Sammy Guevara with appearances by Gangrel, Shane Helms and Señor Benjamin. Expect the spooky, the goofy and the fun as these eight men have it out for the last time. Which quartet will leave the Hardy Compound with a victory?

--

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and ROH World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) vs. QTV (QT Marshall, Powerhouse Hobbs and Aaron Solo) (w/ Harley Cameron) - Two teams coming off appearances in this past Wednesday night's Tres de Mayo Trios Battle Royale won by The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player Anthony Bowens) and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, El Hijo del Vikingo and the Lucha Bros. face off with QTV. While there is nothing formally on the line in this match, it might be a little bit more important for QTV because QT Marshall seemingly has a growing problem on his hands. Marshall aligned with Will Hobbs ahead of his TNT Championship match on the Mar. 8 edition of Dynamite in which he defeated Wardlow for the title thanks to help from Marshall. Hobbs went on to successfully defend his title four times, including wins over Penta and Fenix, before being defeated by Wardlow on the Apr. 19 Dynamite. Hobbs had seemingly tolerated Marshall's nonsense while the going was good, but now that his championship is gone, his patience is wearing thin. Marshall has vowed that it's time for Plan B, but will he have time to even enact it if Hobbs is about to blow his fuse? By defeating Vikingo and the Lucha Bros., Marshall can show Hobbs that things are still under control and that he can still trust the process. Keep in mind that Hobbs and Marshall have already been defeated as a team by Penta and Fenix at Battle of the Belts on Apr. 7. While Vikingo, Penta and Fenix have shared the ring on multiple occasions as both partners and foes, this will mark the first time they've competed together in a traditional trios contest. Can Marshall steady his ship or will Vikingo, Penta and Fenix heap more misery upon QTV?

--

Mark Briscoe vs. "Perro Peligroso" Preston Vance (w/ Jose the Assistant) - Mark Briscoe will likely use Friday's match in his old stomping grounds of Baltimore as a way to blow off some recent frustration. Briscoe has found himself caught in between two different sets of friends over the past month and is clearly not very comfortable with it. After being attacked by "Smart" Mark Sterling's crew of Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari last month, he managed to get the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Jay Lethal and "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett on the same page long enough to avenge his attack. Of course, that union was tenuous at best and it's already crumbled. Jarrett defeated Harwood in a singles match and Lethal defeated Wheeler days later, earning themselves a shot at FTR for the titles at Double or Nothing later this month. On this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Lethal, Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh all showed up at Briscoe's Sussex County Chicken Farm in Sandy Forks, DE to lend a hand, but their ulterior motive became evident faster than Dutt and Singh got on the nerves of Papa Briscoe. The four men want Briscoe to reveal his strategy in defeating FTR, something that he and his late brother Jay were able to do at Final Battle in December, capping off their now legendary trilogy series. While Briscoe and Lethal have been close friends for years, it's clear that he doesn't trust Jarrett and must carefully tread the line here. That's why Friday's match against La Faccion Ingobernable's Preston Vance will be an opportunity for Briscoe to get out of his own head for a little while. Of course, Vance will not make it an easy evening for Briscoe and Jose the Assistant is never afraid to get involved in a match. Can Briscoe focus on the task at hand or will Vance be able to take advantage of a distracted 13-time ROH Tag Team Champion?

--

PLUS:

- For the first time since retaining her title over Taya Valkyrie on the Apr. 26 Dynamite, TBS Champion Jade Cargill (w/ "Smart" Mark Sterling and Leila Grey) is in action.