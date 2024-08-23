Mina Shirakawa makes her in-ring return to AEW. Plus, the Conglomeration meets Brian Cage, the Beast Mortos and Johnny TV in trios action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

The Conglomeration (ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly and "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii) vs. "The Machine" Brian Cage, the Beast Mortos and Johnny TV (w/ Taya Valkyrie) - It will be a strange collection of talent taking on the Conglomeration in trios action in Rampage's main event. But even though this appears to be a motley crew, the talents of Brian Cage, the Beast Mortos and Johnny TV are more than enough to give Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii pause. The composition of the Cage, Mortos and John Hennigan team is an interesting one. These three men are far from strangers to one another. In fact, all three have faced off as opponents at different times over the course of their careers. Most notably, at Impact Wrestling/TNA's Rebellion pay-per-view from Toronto in 2019, Cage defeated Hennigan to become the TNA World Champion. Whether these three men can operate as a unit remains to be seen, but if they can, the challenge will be an immense one for the Conglomeration. Note that on the July 31 edition of Dynamite, Mortos teamed with Roderick Strong and Rush to defeat the Conglomeration's Briscoe, Ishii and Orange Cassidy when he got the pin on the ROH World Champion. In the days since, Mortos went one on one with Briscoe for the ROH World Championship with the challenger coming out empty-handed. With All In only days away, which of these two teams can pick up a statement win?

Mina Shirakawa vs. Robyn Renegade - Mina Shirakawa is back in AEW with a troubled mind. Last week on Dynamite, Shirakawa said she was greatly concerned by the dramatic end to the partnership of AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and "The Glamour" Mariah May. After May defeated defending champion Willow Nightingale to win the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Cup, May shockingly turned on her mentor and beat her to a bloody pulp. The two will now face off for the title at All In. While May was Shirakawa's longtime stablemate in Club Venus in Stardom, she grew to also respect and strike up a friendship with Storm after she was defeated by Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door this past June. With her mind focused on what will happen with Storm and May on Sunday, Shirakawa will do battle with Robyn Renegade on Friday night. Outside of her loss to Storm, Shirakawa is undefeated in AEW, winning her three other matches, including singles wins over Anna Jay and Serena Deeb. This is Renegade's first appearance in AEW since a loss to Kris Statlander on the June 8 edition of Collision. She is looking for her first televised win in AEW in singles action in more than two years. Shirakawa couldn't be a tougher test as a former Wonder of Stardom Champion, Future of Stardom Champion, Goddesses of Stardom Champion (with May) and Artist of Stardom Champion (alongside Tam Nakano and Unagi Sayaka and then Maika and Xena). Can Renegade pick up a huge win or will Shirakawa continue her dominant form in AEW?

ROH World Six-Man Champions The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) (w/ ROH World Six-Man and ROH World Tag Team Champion "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) (w/ Erika Leigh) - "The Youngest Men Alive" will have the chance to prove their championship mettle on Friday night when the Outrunners of Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd take on two-thirds of the ROH World Six-Man Champions in Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich. Part of the third generation of the legendary Von Erich clan, Ross and Marshall are the sons of five-time NWA American Heavyweight Champion Kevin Von Erich. Wins have not come easy for the Outrunners in AEW, so a victory on Friday night over two men who currently hold titles would certainly open some eyes within the tag-team division. Magnum and Floyd last won a match in AEW in January of 2023. Could Friday night be the night? These two teams have met once before with the Von Erichs picking up a victory over the Outrunners at ROH Final Battle 2023 last December. Can Magnum and Floyd even up their series at 1-1 or will the Von Erichs continue their mastery of the Outrunners?

PLUS:

- Roderick Strong (w/ Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) is in action

- The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) compete in tag-team action