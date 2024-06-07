Mina Shirakawa meets Serena Deeb. Plus, Penta El Zero Miedo takes on The Butcher and the Gates of Agony face off with Private Party. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

Artist of Stardom Champion Mina Shirakawa vs. "The Professor" Serena Deeb - Mina Shirakawa makes her return to AEW action on Friday night in an interesting matchup against another veteran in Serena Deeb. The match comes weeks before Shirakawa is set to take on "Timeless" Toni Storm at Forbidden Door for the AEW Women's World Championship and days after another twist in the saga involving her, Storm and Mariah May. On this past Wednesday night's Dynamite, May fell in singles action to Saraya. After the match, Storm attempted to stop a further attack from Saraya and Harley Cameron, but she was overwhelmed by the numbers game. Shirakawa then made her way down the aisle to chase off Saraya and Cameron before engaging in a staredown with Storm as May attempted to keep the peace. Friday night's match marks just the second in an AEW ring for Shirakawa, who previously defeated Anna Jay on the Apr. 24 edition of Dynamite. For Deeb, the match is a big one, as well. It will be her first time back in the ring since failing to unseat Storm as women's champion at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Prior to that defeat, Deeb had won 10 straight matches in AEW and she'll be looking to get right back on the horse by answering the stiff challenge from Shirakawa. Can Deeb bounce back or will Shirakawa remain undefeated in AEW?

--

The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) (w/ "The Machine" Brian Cage) vs. Private Party ("Brother Zay" Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) - For the first time since March, Private Party is back in tag-team action. With Marq Quen sidelined with injury, Isiah Kassidy had struck out on his own, but the two will reunite on Rampage to take on the Gates of Agony. This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, Private Party were in the back when they were approach by "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho, along with Big Bill and "The Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith. Jericho suggested the duo change their name to "Public Party" to make them more inclusive, but Jericho's entreaty was blown off by Kassidy and Quen. That didn't sit too well with Keith and now Kassidy and Quen have been invited to "TV Time with the Learning Tree" on this Wednesday night's Dynamite. Before they can meet with Jericho, there is the matter of the Gates of Agony. Since the dissolution of the Mogul Embassy, there's been renewed focus and vigor from Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun and Brian Cage and that spells trouble for the rest of AEW. The match marks the first team-up of Liona and Kaun in tag-team action since March with duo more focused on trios competition in recent weeks. Which of these two teams will pick up an important win?

--

Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Butcher (w/ The Blade) - It's been back-to-back setbacks for Penta El Zero Miedo in the past couple of weeks. First at Double or Nothing, he and the rest of Death Triangle (his brother, Rey Fenix, and "The Bastard" PAC) failed to wrest away the AEW Unified World Trios Championships from Bullet Club Gold ("Switchblade" Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn). Then on last week's Rampage, Penta was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita in a qualifying match for the TNT Championship ladder match at Forbidden Door. Looking to right the ship, Penta takes on old foe, The Butcher on Friday night. Penta and Andy Williams are far from strangers, having teamed up together and done battle against one another on a number of occasions, but the two have never met in singles competition before. Can The Butcher stop the former AEW World Tag Team Champion and AEW World Trios Champion from getting back on track?

--

PLUS:

- The Acclaimed ("Platinum" Max Caster and "The Five-Tool Player" Anthony Bowens) (w/ "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn) are in action

- AEW World Unified Trios Champions the Bang Bang Gang ("Switchblade" Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/ "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson) are in action