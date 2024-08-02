MxM Collection takes on Private Party. Plus, Nyla Rose meets Harley Cameron and Bryan Keith and Brian Cage are in action. You can catch AEW Rampage on Friday at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN+.

MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) vs. Private Party ("Brother Zay" Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) - Two of AEW's most flamboyant teams face off on Friday night as MxM Collection takes on Private Party. The duo of Mansoor and Mason Madden made their AEW debut this past Saturday night on Collision as they gave FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) everything they could handle before eventually falling prey to a Shatter Machine. Harwood and Wheeler were impressed enough by Mansoor and Madden's performance that they offered them a handshake after the match. They will look to build on that close loss against Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, two men who could also use the win on Rampage. Since Quen's return from injury in June, the team has gone just 1-6 in both standard tag-team and four corners matchups. Their lone victory came against Komander and Metalik on the June 21 edition of Rampage. They have fallen in defeat to the likes of the Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun), the Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) and the Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. The last thing that Private Party wants right now is to be MxM Collection's first victory in AEW. But based on the way Mansoor and Madden looked against FTR, it's going to take quite a bit of work to ensure that doesn't come to pass. Can Private Party stop the bleeding or will MxM Collection get their first win in the company?

--

"The Native Beast" Nyla Rose vs. Harley Cameron (w/ Saraya) - While it might not show in the win column, Harley Cameron has been incredibly impressive in singles action in AEW. She's given real scares to the likes of AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, "The Glamour" Mariah May and Skye Blue even if she hasn't been able to earn her first victory in AEW. She'll have another chance for a win on Rampage and it won't be just any other win - it would be a true signature victory. Her opponent on Friday night will be former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. "The Native Beast" has been competing in ROH regularly for the past several months, but made her return to AEW competition in recent weeks. She is coming off of a loss to TBS Champion "The CEO" Mercedes Moné in a title match on the July 17 edition of Dynamite. The largest woman in the AEW women's division, Rose will have a significant edge in size and power over Cameron. But what Cameron lacks in that department, she makes up for it in fearlessness. Nothing seems to faze her in the ring. That could all change in a hurry if she were to be on the receiving end of a Beast Bomb, but Rose is going to have to find a way to deal with Cameron's perhaps unexpected tenacity. Will Cameron pick up that elusive first victory in AEW or will Rose remind everybody of her world championship credentials?

--

Wheeler YUTA vs. The Butcher - For the first time since last November, Wheeler YUTA will be heading to ringside without a title around his waist. The Blackpool Combat Club member lost his ROH Pure Championship to "Taigastyle" Lee Moriarty on last Friday night's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. His first match since the defeat won't be a technical battle - it's going to be a fight. That's what The Butcher of Buffalo, Andy Williams, can guarantee fans and opponents alike when he steps into the ring. With The Blade out of action with injury since January, Williams has effectively moved into singles competition. He will be the first to admit that his win-loss record has been nothing to phone home about, but The Butcher never gives anything less than an honest effort. In recent weeks, Williams has stepped into the ring with the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Daniel Garcia and YUTA's BCC stablemate Claudio Castagnoli. While all of these matches ended in defeat, Williams ensured that his opponents left with a souvenir to go along with their wins in the form of an incredibly sore body. For YUTA, Friday night's match is an opportunity to get right back at it after losing his title and he will go to great pains to ensure that his loss to Moriarty doesn't turn into a losing streak. As for the Butcher, he knows that his fighting spirit will eventually pay off in the form of a victory. Is YUTA about to get back into the win column or can Williams finally earn a hard-fought win?

--

PLUS:

- "The Bad Apple" Bryan Keith (w/ FTW Champion "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho and "The Redwood" Big Bill) is in action

- "The Machine" Brian Cage (w/ Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) will be in action