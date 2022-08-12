Orange Cassidy takes on Ari Daivari. Plus, the Gunn Club (Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn) meet Beardhausen (Danhausen and Erick Redbeard) and Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo put the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship on the line against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

"Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Ari Daivari (w/ Slim J and Parker Boudreaux) - Ariya Daivari is no more. With a massive trust fund kicking in, Daivari claims to now be the richest man in pro wrestling and rechristened himself as "Ari Daivari." With his new wealth, Daivari has brought the Trustbusters to AEW. Alongside Daivari, there is the veteran Slim J, who longtime ROH fans will remember from the Special K faction, and the monstrous Parker Boudreaux, a former UCF offensive lineman who caught the eye of Paul Heyman as he entered pro wrestling. The three men are in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Trios Champions, taking on the Best Friends in the first round. We will get a preview of that match on Friday night when Daivari takes on Orange Cassidy. Cassidy recently had a rarity in his AEW career - a two-match losing streak when he lost consecutive singles matches to Wardlow and Jay Lethal. He's since broken it with a win over Anthony Henry on Dark and will look to keep on winning when he meets Daivari. Despite both men being veterans of the industry, the match is the first ever meeting between the two men. Each man will view the bout as an opportunity to send a message to the other man's faction ahead of their Trios tournament encounter. Will Cassidy begin a new winning streak or will Daivari make a statement on Friday night?

AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship match: "The Spanish God" Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (c) vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue - Newlyweds Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (who's now using her maiden name as her ring name, rather than her former married name of Conti) will make their first defence of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship on Friday night when they take on Dante Martin and Skye Blue. Guevara and Melo won the titles at April's TripleMania XXX pay-per-view in Monterrey when they defeated Komander and Sexy Star, Latigo and Maravilla and former champions Los Vipers (Arez and Chik Tormenta) in a four-way match. The genesis for this match came during the July 27 Dynamite when Guevara defeated Martin in a singles match. After the match, Guevara and Melo continued to beat down Martin while their Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate Anna Jay A. S. took out Blue. The attack only stopped with the intervention of Eddie Kingston and Ruby Soho. Guevara is set to take on Kingston at next month's All Out PPV in Chicago. Can Martin and Blue get a measure of revenge and win some gold on Friday night or will Guevara and Melo send a message to Kingston?

Gunn Club (Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn) (w/ Billy Gunn) vs. Beardhausen (Danhausen and Erick Redbeard) - The Gunn Club's distaste for Danhausen has been well established. It was, in fact, Danhausen who came up with the "Ass Boys" moniker for the duo, something for which they will hate him for eternity. They renewed unpleasantness backstage on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, but before things could get physical, the giant Erick Redbeard made his presence known. In order for the Gunns to get Danhausen, they'll have to get through the monster first. The other matter of interest is what's been happening around the Gunns. Stokely Hathaway has been quietly building up a stable in recent weeks. Already the manager of TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Hathaway has seemingly in the process of acquiring the services of both "All Ego" Ethan Page and Lee Moriarty. He made an approach for the Gunns on Wednesday night, but was quickly dismissed by Billy Gunn. Could this match serve as an audition for the Gunns with Hathaway? Will Beardhausen pick up a win or will the Gunns finally shut up Danhausen?

Parker Boudreaux (w/ Ari Daivari and Slim J) vs. "The Concrete Rose" Sonny Kiss - Sonny Kiss makes her Rampage debut on Friday night and has a tall order in front of her in the form of the Trustbusters' Parker Boudreaux, who is also making his Rampage debut. While this is the first singles match between the two, it's not the first time they've shared a ring. On the Aug. 9 edition of Dark, the Trustbusters (Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J) defeated the team of Kiss, Zack Clayton and Xavier Walker in trios action. After the match, Daivari approached Kiss and seemingly made some kind of offer to her to which Kiss reacted positively. Will whatever was discussed play into this match? Former NXT wrestler Boudreaux enters the match with victories in his first two AEW singles encounters. Can he make it three straight or will Kiss pick up the upset?

- We will hear from "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson for the first time since his loss to Daniel Garcia last month

- The new FTW Champion Hook makes an appearance